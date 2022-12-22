German flag reimagined as a fire.
Government idiocy Intermittent Wind and Solar

EU Approves a €28 Billion German Renewable Energy Scheme

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

German politicians still haven’t learned – they seem utterly determined to burn down their entire economy trying to make green energy work.

EU approves 28 bln euro German renewable energy scheme

By Kate Abnett
December 21, 2022 10:41 PM GMT+10

BRUSSELS, Dec 21 (Reuters) – The European Commission said on Wednesday it had approved the German government’s 28 billion euro ($29.69 billion) support scheme for renewable energy, which is aimed at rapidly expanding use of wind and solar power.

The policy, which replaces an existing renewables support scheme, runs until 2026 and is designed to deliver Germany’s target to produce 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

The European Commission said the scheme was “necessary and appropriate” to promote renewable energy and cut planet-heating emissions, and that its positive environmental impact outweighed possible distortions of competition.

Read more: https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/eu-approves-28-bln-euro-german-renewable-energy-scheme-2022-12-21/

It might seem odd to non Europeans that Germany had to ask the EU’s permission before spending their own €28 billion, but I’m guessing the expenditure fell afoul of EU state aid rules.

Why should we get excited about €28 billion? Germany is allegedly already spending €1.5 billion per day in public debt financed energy subsidies, to shield businesses from skyrocketing energy prices. So in a sense this additional €28 billion is a drop in Germany’s rising ocean of debt.

But that €28 billion is evidence Germany is still run by incompetents That €28 billion could have been used to build 3-4 large nuclear reactors. Those new reactors would have been enough to provide some breathing space, and likely would have been enough to plug the €1.5 billion per day subsidy haemorrhage. They would have been a big step towards restoring long term grid stability and affordability.

Instead of coming to their senses, German politicians are still making every wrong move they possibly can. They still can’t bring themselves to admit their green energy plan has not worked, and will never work. They are determined beyond reason to double down on failure.

Paul S
December 22, 2022 2:10 pm

28 billion. That’s chicken scratch compared to what sleepy Joe and gang have done in the last two years.

Mike Jonas
Editor
December 22, 2022 2:14 pm

That €28 billion could have been used to build 3-4 large nuclear reactors.“.

Or twice as many coal-fired power stations. Or even more gas-fired power stations.

michael hart
Reply to  Mike Jonas
December 22, 2022 2:51 pm

Yup. But when they need it that’s not going to stop them importing electricity from surrounding countries using such methods of generation. Pure hypocrisy.

Rud Istvan
December 22, 2022 2:15 pm

Schadenfreude is an apt German description, when ongoing Germany climate silliness is viewed from an afar skeptical stance.

Germany has plainly NOT learned the first rule of holes:
When in one wanting out, first stop digging.

RickWill
December 22, 2022 2:24 pm

but I’m guessing the expenditure fell afoul of EU state aid rules.

This is really funny if you give it a moments thought. The rule is there to prevent national industries getting a competitive advantage. The fact that the EU approved it means they recognise subsidising W&S is not going to provide a competitive advantage.

In fact, this subsidy will further hobble German international competitiveness. If EU had German interest at heart they would have refused on the basis that they need a strong Germany to survive in a competitive world.

EU is gradually isolating itself from the rest of the world. Asia and Africa are where the action is. They just have to get their own financial systems in order so they can isolate that from the woke west.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
December 22, 2022 2:30 pm

And from what we learned today from Christopher Monckton’s post here, those €28 billion will lead to about a twenty-nine 30-millionth of a degree C change.

Regards,
Bob

GoatGuy
December 22, 2022 2:32 pm

They’re German. Having a long, long, long history of going ‘against the current’, even well past when doing so is bad for their geopolitical health.

0
Reply to  GoatGuy
December 22, 2022 2:50 pm

THE LIGHTS ARE GOING OUT IN THE BUNKER

Mr.
December 22, 2022 2:53 pm

The astonishing irony I see from this move is that it was legendary German physicist who was credited with the sage observation that –

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

