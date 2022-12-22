From Climate Depot

Academics pursue project to ‘Decolonize Physics’ – ‘We aim to critically investigate if & how physics itself has contributed & still contributes to colonialism’

By: Marc Morano – Climate Depot

Via La Physique au Canada

2021 report: Decolonizing Light: A Project Exploring Ways to Decolonize Physics – By Ingo Salzmann, Louellyn White, Donna Kahérakwas Goodleaf, and Tanja Tajmel

Excerpts: The aim of our project is exploring approaches to decolonize physics, of both its narratives and contemporary research. We decided to focus on physics, as this discipline plays a special role in the field of science due to its unique scientific authority. Physics is commonly regarded as the “most objective” and the “hardest” science [2], it fundamentally defines scientific key concepts such as energy, matter, force, light, space and time, for all the other sciences.

Related Links:

‘The data is racist!’ Rhode Island professor denounces ‘science, statistics, and technology’ as ‘inherently racist’

University of Rhode Island and Director of Graduate Studies Erik Loomis wrote: “Science, statistics, and technology are all inherently racist because they are developed by racists who live in a racist society, whether they identify as racists or not.”

Loomis added: “This is why I have so much contempt for those, including many liberals, who “just want the data.” The data is racist!”

Also see: According to this professor, ‘Science, statistics, and technology are all inherently racist’

University of Rhode Island Professor Erik Loomis said in a tweet that science, statistics and technology are inherently racist “because they are developed by racists living in a racist society.” – Loomis also said that he has contempt for people who “just want the data.”

Identity politics invades the climate change debate

2019: ‘White People’ blamed for causing Cyclone Idai in Africa – ‘Even the white man’s own science corroborates what we blacks know’

How 2 Pro-Nazi Nobelists Attacked Einstein’s ‘Jewish Science’

