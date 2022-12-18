Climate Bedwetter Peter Kalmus Ejected from AGU

2 climate activists got kicked out of the world’s biggest Earth-science conference for protesting, and one says the association is ‘silencing scientists’ https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/2-climate-activists-got-kicked-out-of-the-world-s-biggest-earth-science-conference-for-protesting-and-one-says-the-association-is-silencing-scientists/ar-AA15n87Z?li=BBnbcA1

We’ve reported on the very entertaining Peter Kalmus in the past.

Here’s the beginning of the report from MSN Two climate scientists were kicked out of a major science conference in Chicago on Thursday.

Peter Kalmus and Rose Abramoff went onstage to urge other researchers to take climate action.

They told Insider the American Geophysical Union told them they’d be arrested if they returned. CHICAGO, Illinois — Two climate scientists say they were kicked out of the world’s biggest meeting of the Earth and space sciences on Thursday. NASA climate scientist Peter Kalmus and ecologist Rose Abramoff each told Insider they acted on their own behalf when they climbed onstage during a plenary event at the fall meeting of the American Geophysical Union, an association of 60,000 advocates and professionals in the Earth and sp https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/2-climate-activists-got-kicked-out-of-the-world-s-biggest-earth-science-conference-for-protesting-and-one-says-the-association-is-silencing-scientists/ar-AA15n87Z?li=BBnbcA1

Here’s Kalmus’s tweet about his stunt with Abramoff

#AGU22 is the huge Earth science meeting, with 25,000 scientists. Talks and posters detail the breaking down of our Earth in real time. They are terrifying. So @ultracricket and I stepped outside extremely strong norms and urged scientists to take a stand.

https://t.co/qkjQVq8SGh

It has to be said. People are drowning in their basement apartments. People are burning in megafires. People are dying in extreme humid heat. The projections for coming years are horrifying. We’re heading into a nightmare.

The AGU took our badges and kicked us out of the meeting

Originally tweeted by Peter Kalmus (@ClimateHuman) on December 16, 2022.

Of course the duo portrayed themselves as victims.

“Please, please, please find a way to take action,” Abramoff called out, as a woman standing below them grabbed the banner from her, according to video footage from the event. AGU staff escorted the pair offstage as audience members applauded and cheered. Kalmus and Abramoff said two staff members then took their conference badges from them and told them to leave. Abramoff said she received a phone call later, in which AGU staff informed her that if she or Kalmus returned to the fall meeting, they would be arrested, and that AGU was contacting their employers to complain. “I interpreted that as basically a threat — which I don’t know if it was a hollow threat or not — to try and get us fired,” Abramoff told Insider. https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/2-climate-activists-got-kicked-out-of-the-world-s-biggest-earth-science-conference-for-protesting-and-one-says-the-association-is-silencing-scientists/ar-AA15n87Z?li=BBnbcA1https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/2-climate-activists-got-kicked-out-of-the-world-s-biggest-earth-science-conference-for-protesting-and-one-says-the-association-is-silencing-scientists/ar-AA15n87Z?li=BBnbcA1

You can read the full article about the whiny duo here.

