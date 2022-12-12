Shaker art - Hannah Cohoon, Tree of Life or Blazing Tree, 1845
ABC: More Climate Alarmists Denying Themselves Children

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
13 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Are climate alarmists modern day Shakers, doomed to die out because of their religious rejection of having children?

How climate change is impacting people’s decision to have kids in different ways

ABC Everyday / By Kellie Scott

Australia’s fertility rate is falling.

One of the many reasons people are choosing to have fewer children — or none at all — is concern for climate change.

Experts say fewer babies being born can have a positive impact on the environment, although there are negative implications associated with a rapidly ageing population.

While some people are steadfast in living child free to reduce their carbon footprint, there are those who say having children is a statement of hope.

We spoke to two people whose concerns about the planet’s future influenced their decision about whether or not to have children.

Jonathan: Child free by choice

While Jonathan (who asked we withhold his surname for privacy) has never felt the “strong biological urge” to have children, it was environmental concerns that really cemented his decision to remain child free.

“Environmentally, I am very aware of the devastating trajectory that we are already on due to climate change and global warming and, even in my late 20s and early 30s, had decided that the single most impactful decision I could make in relation to reducing my own carbon footprint was not to have children,” the 39-year-old from Brisbane says.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/everyday/how-climate-change-is-impacting-peoples-decision-on-having-kids/101715524

Shakers didn’t have kids, but they offered sanctuary to orphans, who were free to leave when they reached majority if they didn’t want to stay. But the modern movement is only a shadow of its former self.

My original draft was going to be a joke about climate alarmists removing their mental illness genes from future generations, but people denying themselves the joy of child rearing for something as pointless as unfounded climate fears just seems too sad to laugh about.

There were an old couple who used to live next door to my grandparents. They didn’t have kids. Very friendly, but I only saw them occasionally. Very lonely, there was never anybody visiting at Christmas time. Then one day they weren’t there.

Maybe they couldn’t have kids and just told everyone they didn’t want kids. But the look in the husband’s eyes, one time I was leaving after paying a quick visit for some cookies, he just looked incredibly sad. Maybe they realised too late they had made a mistake.

Not every climate alarmist stays the distance. Guardian author David Bry featured a few times in WUWT, for his strident opposition to having kids, before finally caving in to demands from his wife. But sometimes nature takes the decision away from you, if you hesitate too long.

I sometimes worry about alarmists who are ideologically opposed to having kids, who cave into their desire for kids. I have horrifying visions of some alarmist who caved into their desire to reproduce, screaming at their defenceless little kids, telling the kids they are “planet wreckers” by virtue of their very existence.

Nevertheless I hope climate alarmists who are denying themselves the fulfilment of having kids come to their senses. The world has enough unhappiness and despair, without people surrendering to unfounded climate fears, and condemning themselves to a life of misery and lost opportunity.

universalaccessnz
December 12, 2022 10:09 pm

I admire them. They are making sure there will be no more brainwashed groupthink children wringing their hands in despair while they freeze to death and go hungry.

2
RickWill
Reply to  universalaccessnz
December 12, 2022 10:20 pm

You are underestimating teachers’ role in moulding the minds of children. Unless you home school or are in a position to select and train your child’s teachers, the children will reflect the mental disabilities and impaired outlook of their various teachers.

3
Bryan A
December 12, 2022 10:17 pm

Fret not Eric. They aren’t doomed to extinction that quickly. They’ll just become a slow smoldering infected festering pustule on the backside of modern society that spreads through the schools and infects further generations of impressionable youth. What will be needed is a new brand of antinecrotic to treat the insanity infection before it turns cancerous or spreads to another generation

0
Alexy Scherbakoff
December 12, 2022 10:27 pm

They spoke to two people.

2
SteveG
December 12, 2022 10:56 pm

For the true alarmists, their “mother”, that is Earth, literally speaks to them, and has whispered it so – “that yee shall not reproduce, for my sake…Oh best beloved”….

0
Dodgy Geezer
December 12, 2022 11:00 pm

There IS a major recent problem with fertility – birth rates over the last year have plummeted, particularly in Western nations.

It correlates closely with the distribution of the mRNA Covid vaccinations. But, as we all know, correlation is not causation. Even if the vaccine has an unexpected but well documented impact on reproductive systems. Because it is defined as ‘safe and effective’…..

1
Joe Gordon
Reply to  Dodgy Geezer
December 12, 2022 11:29 pm

Behavioral changes linked to isolation seem like a logical factor. And, well, if we’re no longer shaking hands, just think how date night has evolved.

Studies of couples trying to conceive have shown no link at all to fertility. The only correlation found of significance was if either partner had recently had COVID.

I’d file this one in the same place I file the climate models that show the world ending in nine years, four months, eleven days and twenty-two hours.

0
SteveG
Reply to  Joe Gordon
December 12, 2022 11:44 pm

…15 seconds…and counting

0
lincsnick
December 12, 2022 11:01 pm

It all helps the gene pool.

2
Joe Gordon
Reply to  lincsnick
December 12, 2022 11:37 pm

No, it doesn’t. The reason for this is that the schools and the government have been collectively scaring kids for a generation now. This is the religion of their time.

A lower birth rate, as Japan and China could tell you, leads down a path that ends with far too few working adults supporting an aging population.

We need education reform and some kind of reckoning for the political class, not lower birth rates.

0
ERic Harpham
December 12, 2022 11:08 pm

In my younger days, born 1946, a minority of people talked about not having children because of the possibility of a third World War. Most of them went on to have children. But I do know one couple, who I see a couple of times a year and are now retired, who so believed that we are all DOOMED that they never did procreate. Their loss!

1
Joe Gordon
December 12, 2022 11:33 pm

Just call it the Baby Gloom.

Genetic drives and traits are often triggered by environmental concerns. It’s only natural that young people feel less drive to procreate if they don’t feel their future allows for safe reproduction.

Middle school science teachers, having collectively joined the cult of climate doom, have been scaring the crap out of kids for nearly a generation now. It’s not surprising we’re seeing the results.

0
cognog2
December 13, 2022 12:05 am

Help! I desperately need counselling to come to terms with the endless sleepless nights I have to endure trying to cope with my deep guilt of being the father of FOUR children. 😱😚.
Any suggestions on matters of atonement?

0
