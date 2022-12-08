Live at Noon Central Time: Our Dystopian “Green” Future – In the Tank Podcast #375

Heartland Icon

The Heartland Institute’s Donald Kendal, Jim Lakely, Justin Haskins, and Chris Talgo present episode 375 of the In The Tank Podcast. Recently, there has been a wave of stories coming out that paint a pretty bleak picture of our “green” future.

From high energy prices and energy shortages to dictates about how you should live your life and whether you should have kids, climate alarmists seem to have no shortage of bad ideas. The ITT crew talks about these stories and more.

SHOW NOTES:

OPENING CHIT CHAT

Fox News – NBC, ABC, CBS called out for silence on Elon Musk’s ‘Twitter files’ release: ‘They’re failing Americans’

https://www.foxnews.com/media/nbc-abc…

PRIMARY TOPIC – Our Dystopian Green Future

Conservative Treehouse – No Joke, Climate Change Professionals Now Provide Goals and Individual Allowances for Transportation, Food, and Clothing

https://theconservativetreehouse.com/…

Heritage Foundation – A Hard Winter Looms for Americans’ Energy Bills and Wallets. Blame Biden.

https://www.heritage.org/energy-econo…

Fox Business – Switzerland could ban electric vehicle use during energy crisis: reports

https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/…

The Blaze – Newsom proposes a ‘civil penalty’ on oil companies: ‘Either Big Oil reins in the profits and prices, or they’ll pay a penalty’

https://www.theblaze.com/news/newsom-…

Washington Post – Should you not have kids because of climate change? It’s complicated.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/climat…

(Throwback) Scientists Demand Westerners Have Fewer Children To Stop Climate Change

https://summit.news/2019/11/05/scient…

Breitbart – WEF Adviser Yuval Harari: ‘We Just Don’t Need the Vast Majority of the Population’ in Today’s World

https://www.breitbart.com/economy/202…

