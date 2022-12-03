Alarmism Climate Propaganda

‘Train Your Brain’ on Climate Change? (debate, don’t assume)

Charles Rotter
From MasterResource

By Robert Bradley Jr. — December 2, 2022

“Dr. Duhaime is invited to liberate her brain to question the premises of climate alarmism and forced energy transformation. Listen to recent climate debates involving Steven Koonin. Read Alex Epstein’s Fossil Future. Sponsor a Harvard University discussion/debate with both. ‘Train Your Brain’ the right way.”

It is a grand intellectual ruse. Part of it is magical thinking: that wind, solar, and batteries can substitute for mineral energies and thus “save the planet.” The other part is the “everyone knows” shared narrative: catastrophic climate change is occurring because of man-made greenhouse gas emissions.

In the New York Times’s “Climate Forward,” Somini Sengupta recently interviewed neurologist Ann-Christine Duhaime based on her new book, “Minding the Climate: How Neuroscience Can Help Solve Our Environmental Crisis” (Harvard University Press). The question she sets out to answer (per Climate Forward) is: “Why we mortal humans cannot grasp and act on the climate emergency.”

The Times’s “Train Your Brain” begins by introducing the expert.

Dr. Ann-Christine Duhaime is a pediatric neurosurgeon at the Massachusetts General Hospital. She looks at brains. Over the course of a 35-year career, she has looked inside many, many brains. She knows that the human brain is designed by evolution and that it is remarkably flexible, and that it has transformed the planet entirely.

(Yes, this is getting bad when a a pediatric neurosurgeon at the Massachusetts General Hospital is given the privilege of thinking for the rest of us.)

Sengupta prefaces the interview by explaining how Duhaime’s analysis applies “largely to citizens of wealthy countries who, by all accounts, need to make some big and rapid behavioral changes to slow down global warming.” Here are Duhaime’s responses:

Our brain design evolved primarily for short-term decision-making focused on circumstances related to immediate, tangible survival: I do this action, and I get food.

Climate change is difficult because it is longer term rather than immediate. It is difficult to perceive directly; we didn’t need to evolve carbon dioxide sensors for survival. The results of our pro-environment actions remain largely invisible. Additionally, the things that cause climate change are rewarding. Fossil fuels have made our lives easier in many ways. They have also made many people wealthy.

(Make that 8 billion, and more than making life easier–making more people, and longer living, possible.)

Her answer is to “train our brains” to do the ‘correct’ environmental thing, although it might not be in our self-interest. Her ‘eco-team’ experiment tells her that the solution is at hand.

In the experiment, called Eco-Teams, neighborhood leaders got households in their area to create a team. The team got to choose which behaviors to change, such as reducing solid waste, using less energy, or saving water. They were taught how to change those behaviors and how to track their outcomes, like weighing their trash or metering their energy use. The team met regularly. They shared tips. They provided mutual support. They competed against other teams from other areas. They made it fun.

The analysis of this program showed that long after it ended, the participants continued their pro-environment behaviors. They incorporated something new into their self-image. In other words, their brains changed.

To this I speak for the very large majority of Americans who say, Count me out. Our philanthropic time is too scarce for such indoctrination. We do not need to chase the promised “social rewards.” Anyway, when it comes to carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, why not support the Greening of Planet Earth with the the byproduct of the most affordable, reliable, plentiful energies?

Ann-Christine Duhaime ends: “Much of the problem will need to be solved by collective action. But this happens at the brain level also. Someone has to start a movement, and others have to be convinced to join in.”

——————

Wrong issue, false cause. Dr. Duhaime is invited to liberate her brain to question the premises of climate alarmism and forced energy transformation. Listen to recent climate debates involving Steve Koonin. Read Alex Epstein’s recent book, Fossil Future. Even sponsor a discussion/debate with these two. “Train Your Brain” the right way.

Frank from NoVA
December 3, 2022 6:10 am

‘Much of the problem will need to be solved by collective action.’

The real problem is today’s movement toward collective action, aka, socialism.

guidvce4
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
December 3, 2022 6:29 am

Eventually leading to more stringent collective action, aka, communism.
Have all the lettered supposedly brilliant folks completely lost their sanity? Ok. The answer is not all of them have, just a goodly number who want to retain their soft paychecks amongst the fellow travelers in academia. That’s my take on the whole thing.

Scissor
Reply to  guidvce4
December 3, 2022 6:44 am

And where government dictates and enforces its truth, by legal violence if necessary.

David Dibbell
December 3, 2022 6:39 am

What about those trained brains?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-1zr_wgC1E

Could they be the Abby Normal we’ve heard about?

cognog2
December 3, 2022 7:00 am

Heal Thyself Anne-Christine.
It is quite obvious that all that garbage Propaganda that has infested the airwaves for years has TRAINED her brain. Someone should tell that what she is saying is boring old hat these days, with a touch of parrot thrown in.
Incidentally : Do Neurosurgeons get taught the Laws of Thermodynamics? It seems she is a bit light in that area.

MarkW
Reply to  cognog2
December 3, 2022 7:16 am

I’ve noticed that those on the left have a habit of declaring that those who disagree with them are insane, evil or both.
It’s not a recent phenomena.

PeterD.
Reply to  cognog2
December 3, 2022 7:30 am

It would seem the good doctor is also bit light on when it comes to basic human physiology.
She profoundly stated that, ‘…we didn’t need to evolve carbon dioxide sensors for survival’.
Oh, really?
She clearly wasn’t paying attention during her respiration classes. Our bodies have chemoreceptors that detect carbon dioxide in the blood, triggering the impulse to take a breath when the levels escalate. It is an autonomic response that is fundamental to our survival, every moment of every day. With her neurological background, an understanding of respiration should be about as fundamental as it gets.
The medical fraternity seem to be disproportionately vocal on issues they know nothing about, such as climate alarmism, yet remain tight lipped on medical issues, which they should be yelling about from the tree-tops.

Joseph Zorzin
December 3, 2022 7:07 am

“Dr. Ann-Christine Duhaime is a pediatric neurosurgeon at the Massachusetts General Hospital.”

I see her problem- she’s in Massachusetts, which I contend is the most fanatic climate craziness of any place on this planet. Not a single politician in this state dares to challenge the orthodoxy. Something like 90% of the state legislature is Dem.

1
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
December 3, 2022 7:11 am

Ann-Christine Duhaime ends: “Much of the problem will need to be solved by collective action.”

But she’d probably deny being a Bolshevik.

Leo Smith
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
December 3, 2022 7:53 am

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KWOh-omJE1A

Seems apt enuff.

MarkW
December 3, 2022 7:23 am

I was reading an article recently about a survey of conservatives and liberals.
Very few liberals place personal freedom and personal responsibility high on the list of things that were important to them. Much more important was a belief that it was the responsibility of government to provide for the people what they wanted.

0
December 3, 2022 7:32 am

To quote Douglas Adams:

“Bloody hell,” said Majikthise, “now that is what I call
thinking. Here Vroomfondel, why do we never think of things like
that?”

“Dunno,” said Vroomfondel in an awed whisper, “think our brains
must be too highly trained Majikthise.”

Rud Istvan
December 3, 2022 7:34 am

It is not easy to train a brain to ignore reality when perceiving and reacting to reality was it’s main evolutionary purpose. It takes a pediatric neurosurgeon from Harvard to think this might be possible. Perhaps by removing the frontal lobes?
Reality:

  1. Arctic summer sea ice did not disappear as predicted.
  2. Sea level rise did not accelerate as predicted.
  3. Glacier National Park glaciers did not disappear as predicted.
  4. China and India refuse to play western climate alarm games.
  5. Climate models predicting future problems are easily proven already wrong.
  6. The renewables solutions pushed by alarmists are ruinous.
  7. The main consequence of rising atmospheric CO2 has been greening of C3 plants, a good thing not a bad thing.
Mark Whitney
December 3, 2022 7:43 am

The brain training she refers to is a return to a long-established herd mentality. The development of the human brain conferred the non-herd conditions of individuality and creativity. It seems the driving force of progressivism is to maintain a state of conformity above all other considerations. That is the only reason I can find for activities that reduce fitness and survival and increase risk, such as the rejection of useful energy sources in favor of more risky ones that are inherently undependable.
It would also explain the rise of mythology masquerading as science.

Last edited 15 minutes ago by Mark Whitney
michael hart
December 3, 2022 7:48 am

