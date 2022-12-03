The world's most viewed site on global warming and climate change
Open Thread
Whales versus wind fight looms.
https://www.cfact.org/2022/11/30/cfact-official-submission-on-right-whales-and-wind/
Comment period open through Monday. Save the whales from OSW!
https://www.cfact.org/2022/09/27/how-to-kill-whales-with-offshore-wind/
Just how much is my Fraxinus excelsior worth?
“”Exclusive: Trees standing alone and in small groups worth billions to UK, which researchers say justifies spending to protect them””
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/dec/02/a-uk-tree-provides-hundreds-of-pounds-of-benefits-a-year-report-finds
Nobody move or the tree gets it…