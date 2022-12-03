SUV Drives Through Protestors. Image contrast enhanced from the original. Source Sky News, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject
Aussie Road Block Climate Protestor Sentenced to Actual Jail Time

Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

Only 8 months – but it is a start.

Climate change protester who blocked Sydney Harbour Bridge sentenced to months in jail

By Danuta Kozaki

A climate change protester who blocked part of the Sydney Harbour Bridge earlier this year has been sentenced to a minimum of eight months in prison.

Protest action by Deanna Maree Coco, also known as Violet Coco, on April 13 saw a lane of traffic blocked by a vehicle she was driving and a distress flare ignited.

Coco was protesting as part of recently formed climate activist group Fireproof Australia, which describes itself as “a campaign of civil resistance proportional to the existential threat we face”.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-12-02/nsw-climate-protester-deanna-violent-coco-sent-to-jail/101729456

The United Nations is “alarmed” that a climate protestor who set up an illegal roadblock is going to jail

If Deanna Coco and her friends had waved a few banners from the sidewalk, or coordinated with police to stage a well managed street march, to minimise disruption, I would have defended her right to public speech. But Deanna Coco went well beyond public speech.

Why did Coco and her friends cause all this disruption?

Surprisingly some of their demands are quite reasonable, on the surface. I actually agree with much of the first half of Fireproof Australia’s “about us” page.

A demand to boost Australia’s woefully inadequate aerial firefighting fleet is number one on Fireproof’s list.

The other demands on the top half of the page, smoke proofing hospitals, schools and aged care homes, and taking better care of people whose lives were ruined by inadequate government fire risk management, I could imagine myself signing a petition with a list like that.

But reading further down the page, “how we intend to get that”, it all goes off the rails. “… Fireproof Australia is a campaign of civil resistance proportional to the existential threat we face …”. Not a self description which conveys dedication to peaceful persuasion.

The group cleverly claims they will always move out of the way for ambulances and police fire trucks with their lights flashing – but if they block all the other traffic, how are police vehicles or ambulances supposed to get anywhere near the Fireproof Australia road block, so they can be allowed to pass?

In my opinion Fireproof Australia are a group of radical green fascists, who are trying to cloak themselves in a veneer of respectable policy demands.

Personally I don’t think 8 months is going to deter green radicals like Deanna Coco, but at least Aussie politicians have started to accept they have to get these people off the streets, to protect the public from their illegal road blocks and other acts of disruption. Hopefully pressure from furious members of the public will push up the jail time, until the penalty is a sufficient deterrent to convince green fanatics to behave within the law.

Correction (EW): Ambulances and fire trucks, not Ambulances and police. Their “blue light policy” might cover police, but the issue seems ambiguous.

Tom Halla
December 3, 2022 2:09 pm

A few years cutting firebreaks in the bush?

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 3, 2022 2:11 pm

An excellent idea – put them to work doing something useful to advance their alleged group goal.

martinc19
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 3, 2022 2:25 pm

Yep – with hand tools 🙂
8 months is a start. Even getting bail on appeal could still amount to 4.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  martinc19
December 3, 2022 2:35 pm

I’d want them to have access to DEET.

If greens actually spent time in the Aussie bush they would understand why the early colonists wanted to burn it all down.

I once got bitten by a paralysis tick on my unmentionable. I wouldn’t wish that experience on anyone, not even a green. Children died in the early days of the colony because of these horrors, they are the size of a small hair tangle, and you can’t feel the bite because of the neurotoxin. People in the early days of the colony didn’t understand the danger.

Plenty of dogs die from tick bites every year. Adults are unlikely to die but they can make you very sick. Children have to be watched, a single tick can deliver a lethal dose of neurotoxin if they stay attached for more than a couple of days. Respiratory collapse is very sudden, if your child or dog collapses you have less than an hour to get them on life support.

Since then I’ve been an enthusiastic user of modern chemicals whenever I go bush.

michael hart
December 3, 2022 2:13 pm

Did they say they wouldn’t block fire engines too?

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  michael hart
December 3, 2022 2:24 pm

My bad, the policy explicitly mentioned ambulances and fire trucks.

Rud Istvan
December 3, 2022 2:22 pm

It is a start. Perhaps there is after all hope for Australia.

mleskovarsocalrrcom
December 3, 2022 2:38 pm

“Peaceful demonstrations” are any that don’t impact/affect other people. Once you start impinging on someone else’s freedoms you’re a criminal and should be treated as such.

Len Werner
December 3, 2022 2:41 pm

Spelling is off again. Shouldn’t that be Deanna Coocoo?

Jit
December 3, 2022 2:54 pm

Fascists they ain’t. Get some perspective?

