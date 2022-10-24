“Blood on their Hands”: Two Women Die, including a Mother of Four, in Climate Protest Traffic Chaos

Essay by Eric Worrall

Eco-protestors in Britain appear to be racking up a body count.

‘Just Stop Oil’ Activists Have ‘Blood On Their Hands’ After Two Women Die Amid Bridge Stunt KURT ZINDULKA

23 Oct 202291 The Just Stop Oil climate activist group, which has been terrorising British streets by glueing themselves to roads, is accused of having “blood on their hands” after two women died in car crashes after being diverted from a bridge that activists had shut down. Two women, including mother of four Lisa Webber, died this week after traffic was diverted to the M20 motorway as a result of activists from Just Stop Oil, which drew international attention last week after two members threw a can of tomato soup on the famed Sunflowers painting by Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh, suspending themselves off of the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, a major crossing point of the River Thames in London. The crash occurred when a BMW driver veered across the motorway and slammed into other cars after trying to avoid the backup caused by the green protesters. Making matters worse, the traffic delays caused by the activists delayed ambulance crews from reaching the victims for 40 minutes. As a result of the wet conditions, one woman had lost control of her vehicle, at which point Webber left her car and tried to assist the driver. Mark Heap, a builder, who also tried to help the woman, was also injured as the BMW veered into them, leaving him with a broken back and leg. … Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/10/23/just-stop-oil-activists-have-blood-on-their-hands-after-two-women-die-amid-bridge-stunt/

I’ve done plenty of driving in London, and I remember the disruption and chaos even a single blocked road can cause.

I doubt the climate protestors genuinely care that their actions led to deaths. Extinction Rebellion founder Roger Hallam told us in 2021 he would block an ambulance, even if that led to someone dying.

I support the right to protest. I would be horrified if anyone tried to prevent well behaved climate protestors from waving a banner while standing on a sidewalk. But these climate fanatics are fed up with being routinely ignored, and are behaving well outside the bounds of acceptable democratic protest, by deliberately attempting to mess up other people’s lives to attract attention to their cause.

So how can we improve this situation? I think we can all learn a lot from the French approach to climate protests. Rapid, effective policing of disruptive protests, while maintaining the highest standards of sensitivity, showing respect for their climate beliefs by refraining from dousing their hands with petroleum derived glue solvent before removal.

The sensitive French approach to policing climate protests.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

GETTR

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...