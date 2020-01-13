“The Bush Needs to Burn”: Climate Obsessed Greens Ignoring Indigenous Wisdom

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Peter Ridd; Climate obsessed greens are ignoring advice from indigenous people to burn the bush, to prevent a bushfire catastrophe.
But Professor Reece of James Cook University, Peter Ridd’s old institution, claims traditional wisdom “has limitations”, because of the changes white people have wrought on the land – climate change and settlement.
Australia fires: Aboriginal planners say the bush ‘needs to burn’
By Gary Nunn Sydney
12 January 2020
For thousands of years, the Indigenous people of Australia set fire to the land.
Long before Australia was invaded and colonised by Europeans, fire management techniques – known as “cultural burns” – were being practised.
The cool-burning, knee-high blazes were designed to happen continuously and across the landscape.
The fires burn up fuel like kindling and leaf detritus, meaning a natural bushfire has less to devour.
Since Australia’s fire crisis began last year, calls for better reintegration of this technique have grown louder. But it should have happened sooner, argues one Aboriginal knowledge expert.
“The bush needs to burn,” says Shannon Foster.
She’s a knowledge keeper for the D’harawal people – relaying information passed on by her elders – and an Aboriginal Knowledge lecturer at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS).
…
Experts agree that cultural burning has limitations, partly because colonisation led to development and human-created climate change, presenting us with a very different landscape now to hundreds of years ago.
Prof Preece has been in areas where, day after day, the conditions for cooler cultural burning weren’t right.
“It’d be too moist, too cool, too hot, too dry – you have a narrow window. And with many firefighters in Australia being volunteers, they’re working during the week, and you could go four Saturdays till the conditions are right.”Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-51043828
Shannon is also critical of current controlled burning policy, suggesting it leads to fires which are too intense – because it isn’t done in accordance with traditional wisdom.
You know what? I’d be happier if the government listened more to indigenous knowledge keepers like Shannon. We have to try something; the current system of forestry management clearly is not working.
Not to be critical – but before the ‘Indigenous’ emigrated to Australia, Northern Australia was a verdant and lush Tropical rainforest.
Over millennia, they changed the climate of Australia with their ‘fire practices’. This is real man made climate change.
These ‘practices’ were not based on any methodology – other than to keep a live fire (as they had no flint and iron).
Let them celebrate their mythology – but understand it is just a myth, a dreaming within the dreamtime.
They burnt the landscape indiscriminately.
Surely, we can do better?
“Burning the bush indiscriminately” allowed animals to survive low intensity fires. The current system of forest management, not so much.
I don’t think it really matters what the bush was like 50,000 years ago or whatever, and whose fault it is that the bush changed. We have to deal with what we have now – vegetation which has evolved to be highly flammable, which wants to burn, to clear competing species. Wishful thinking won’t turn back the clock.
“These ‘practices’ were not based on any methodology –
Yet so many, including farmers, fire-fighters and Parks and Wildlife, are now interested in learning their non-methods.
“other than to keep a live fire (as they had no flint and iron).”
Humans were starting fires hundreds of thousands of years before iron was smelted.
Agreed.
Bush management was much easier in Aboriginal Times when the population was 318,000, or so, Nomads than now when there are 25,000,000 settled homeowners. Nevertheless, the Aboriginal method of bush management is still the best compared to the Greenie head-in-the-sand method.
The Aboriginals were doing it for thousands of years with little problems. Why not let property owners clear brush along their lands to maintain structure safety and let the Aboriginals continue with prescribed burn management?
The perfect is the enemy of good enough.
Too cold, too wet, too hot, yadda yadda yadda…
I am guessing that there are broad ranges of acceptability, but the only acceptable answer for too many people is just simply, NO.
“h/t Peter Ridd; Climate obsessed greens ignored advice from indigenous people…”
Source Eric?
The aboriginals quoted in the article. Geez Loydo.
There is only one aboriginal quoted – Shannon Foster and that is not what she said.
I was interested in the “h/t Peter Ridd”, h/t is about recognizing the original source, what is it?
Why not just listen to the older fire fighters who were burning off without any major issues back in the ’70s and ’80s?
The trouble today with having to schedule pre-determined areas of bushland fuel to cool burn is that favourable conditions don’t just occur when we want them to.
My understanding of ‘pattern’ burning is that the ancient aboriginals just conducted patch-work burns when conditions were permitting.
I doubt that they had a pre-determined quota and schedules.
History means nothing to the alarmists.
The Bunya Mountains in Queensland contain a superb rainforest remnant with great floral and faunal diversity. It only takes a twenty minute walk from there to the escarpment to reach a totally different dry sclerophyll landscape, one that with floral variations stretches over the majority of the Australian land mass.
This Eucalypt dominated land is dry, the trees and bush leaves are oily, the bark is stringy and very flammable and floor debris builds up and, being dry, does not break down to humus readily.
It is a land dominated by low rainfall, no doubt assisted by indigenous land practices, but I suspect that millennia of low rainfall drove the rainforest to remnant patches, human interference(“traditional wisdom”), merely managed what was there.
It is, and will continue to be fire prone, no matter what we do.