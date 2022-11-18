COP27 Fail: John Kerry MIA as Delegates Demand the USA Pay for “Loss and Damage”

COP27 Awkward: John Kerry Shaking Hands with Accused Narco-Terrorist Venezuelan dictator Nicholas Madurro. Madurro has a Justice Department Bounty of $15 million. Source Daily Mail, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject.
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

Could this be the worst diplomatic embarrassment John Kerry has ever inflicted on the United States? Even worse than shaking hands with an accused narco-terrorist?

Split Between Rich and Poor Nations Deadlocks Climate Talks

Debate intensified over a contentious issue — the creation of a fund to help poor and vulnerable countries pay for “loss and damage” caused by climate change.

By Max Bearak, Brad Plumer and Lisa Friedman
Nov. 18, 2022 Updated 1:27 p.m. ET SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt

The United States, historically the world’s biggest polluter, has resisted the idea of compensation for climate-related disasters, fearing it could face unlimited liability. But the country stood increasingly isolated on Friday after the European Union and a vocal group of developing countries had backed different plans to establish a new fund as early as this year.

John Kerry, President Biden’s special envoy for climate change, spent Friday out of the public eye, and the State Department did not comment publicly on the latest proposals.

“The U.S. is a key obstacle,” Susana Muhamad, Colombia’s environment minister, said. Without American support, “the conversation here cannot evolve,” she said. “It is taking up all the air at the conference.”

Last week, Mr. Kerry said the United States recognized “the responsibility” to channel more money to countries experiencing climate disasters. …

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/18/climate/un-climate-talks-cop27.html

This is John Kerry’s fault. In the leadup to COP27, Kerry went around giving everyone the impression that the USA supports paying money to Pakistan or whatever because of America’s imaginary climate liabilities, then he goes and does a disappearing act when delegates demand some actual cash.

Like someone showing up to a restaurant, telling everyone they’re going to pay for dinner, then hiding in the toilet when the bill arrives.

Kerry was quoted by NYT as responding “Not a lot of people I know want to sign off on something that’s not even fully defined”. But that isn’t washing with delegates, who at this stage are just seeking a firm commitment of financial backing for the claims process.

Let me be clear, I do not believe the USA has any obligation to pay anyone. Every one of those delegates uses the products of US industry. But Kerry’s diplomatic incompetence has created an expectation. The failure to fulfil that expectation has made the USA look bad on the world stage.

Mikeyj
November 18, 2022 6:05 pm

Three words: Swift Boat

Gums
Reply to  Mikeyj
November 18, 2022 6:24 pm

Salute!

Yeah, U.S. sends more money to the warlords and that will save the planet from burning to death in xx years. Sheesh.

Gums sends…

Sweet Old Bob
November 18, 2022 6:24 pm

“The United States, historically the world’s biggest polluter ”

No. China is worse !

Tom Abbott
November 18, 2022 6:31 pm

A Republican U.S. House of Representatives is not going to authorize the payment of climate damages.

The United States did not cause any climate damages claimed by other nations so there is no reason for the United States to pay anyone anything.

There is no actual proof of any damage caused by humans adding CO2 to the atmosphere. There is no evidence CO2 causes any discernable changes to the Earth’s climate. There is no evidence of a connection between CO2 and extreme weather.

In order to get paid for damages, one has to show they have been damaged. There is no evidence CO2 added to the atmosphere is causing any damage anywhere in the world.

Claims of Climate Change damages are fraudulent claims.

Richard M
November 18, 2022 6:42 pm

Kerry is likely working with the Biden cartel lawyers to see if there is any way to work around Congress and make illegal promises. If it wasn’t for the Supreme Court they wouldn’t care, but the court would throw out all their schemes.

MarkW
November 18, 2022 6:52 pm

Making the US look bad has been the goal of the socialists since the beginning.

terry
November 18, 2022 6:54 pm

Well Australia sold 100 billion dollars of coal last year and I hear they are throwing that into the pot. Shame on you Johnny you need to be better. Was wondering though as you look around the room you are hiding in do you see Justin Trudeau.

John Hultquist
November 18, 2022 6:54 pm

John K. has a set of handcuffs in his pocket. As he shakes with Nick with his right hand, the left hand snaps cuffs on the two used in greeting. Immediately a skyhook descends and grabs the pair and whisks them up and way to a secret place.
Then I was waked by the alarm and had to get up.

