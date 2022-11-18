Three Climate Debates, Three Wins

Steve Koonin participated in three recent debates of the resolution:

“Climate science compels us to make large and rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.”

Koonin went three for three! They were all Oxford style debates with the audience polled before and after, and in every debate, the agrees went down and the disagrees went up.

This was part of the Steamboat Institute Campus Liberty Tour and the debates were at the University of Maryland, the University of Dallas, and Oklahoma State University.

Read more about his debates here. The truth always comes out (paraphrasing Lancelot in Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice) and common sense often does prevail. I find it comforting that in these debates the skeptics nearly always win.

