Climate Debate

Three Climate Debates, Three Wins

2 hours ago
Andy May
6 Comments

Steve Koonin participated in three recent debates of the resolution:

“Climate science compels us to make large and rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.”

Koonin went three for three! They were all Oxford style debates with the audience polled before and after, and in every debate, the agrees went down and the disagrees went up.

This was part of the Steamboat Institute Campus Liberty Tour and the debates were at the University of Maryland, the University of Dallas, and Oklahoma State University.

Read more about his debates here. The truth always comes out (paraphrasing Lancelot in Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice) and common sense often does prevail. I find it comforting that in these debates the skeptics nearly always win.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
November 18, 2022 2:17 pm

Interesting that the skeptics at the Oklahoma State debate outweighed the believers at the start 61% to 23%.

Regards,
Bob

PS: Thanks for doing this, Steve Koonin. Keep at ’em.

5
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
November 18, 2022 3:38 pm

U.S. Senator James Inhofe (Republican, Oklahoma) who retired this year, was the biggest climate change skeptic in the U.S. Senate. Perhaps that’s why there are so many skeptics in Oklahoma. Or, maybe there are just a lot of common sense folks in Oklahoma.

Last edited 21 minutes ago by Tom Abbott
2
Rud Istvan
November 18, 2022 2:19 pm

Steve Koonin is very good. He did not have a dog in this hunt, so was tasked by APS to lead an inquiry into revising their climate statement (which caused Nobel physics winner Gaiever to resign from APS). The several hundred pagetranscript of his fact finding ‘hearing’ (which featured Judith Curry) is still available over at Judith’s. And when APS did nothing with his findings, he wrote his now famous book.

Despite how good Koonin is, no debate against any knowledgeable skeptic can be ‘won’ by warmunists, since their ‘case’ does not stand up to factual scrutiny.

  1. Their case is based on future projections from flawed climate models. The flaws include a non existant tropical troposphere hotspot, half the ARGO observed ocean rainfall, and the wrong cloud feedback sign.
  2. The predicted Arctic summer sea ice disappearance didn’t disappear.
  3. The predicted sea level rise acceleration didn’t accelerate.
  4. Glacier National Park glaciers didn’t melt away by 2020, so instead the National Park Service disappeared the signs saying they would.
  5. Buffered oceans didn’t ‘acidify; the GBR is fine.
  6. The proffered renewables grid electricity solution is ruinous.
  7. The proffered EV solution is impossible; not enough key mineral reserves.
9
diggs
November 18, 2022 3:13 pm

You can avoid reality for a while, but ultimately it will catch-up.

That’s why it’s called reality.

With all the current turmoil in the financial markets and the world in general, the smoke and mirror approach is crumbling, along with the woke ideologies that may sound nice in principle to some, but have no real foundation in reality.

Once the bottom two foundational aspects of maslow’s hierarchy of needs are under threat, as they now are for many people, only what actually works becomes important.

Reality can be a hard task master

Last edited 45 minutes ago by diggs
1
Steve Case
November 18, 2022 3:23 pm

“… in these debates the skeptics nearly always win.
___________________________________________

Nearly always and those that skeptics don’t win need
to be examined as to why.

So which ones were those, and who screwed up?

0
RickWill
November 18, 2022 3:54 pm

The climate is what it is and no amount of modelling or wishful thinking will change that.

If China and India burns enough coal without gas scrubbing to reduce atmospheric particulates, humanity may avoid the current glaciation that I figure began in 1400 when evaporation from the extensive temperate region of the North Atlantic reached its minimum in the current precession cycle. It will increase over the next 9000 years drawing ever increasing moisture into the atmosphere over the North Atlantic ahead of winter. Snowfall must increase. Melt rate in summer will also increase but will not outpace the rate of accumulation on the peaks in ever lower latitudes. Once accumulation begins, more peaks rise above the snowline.

The rapidly increasing minimum temperature on the Greenland plateau should be ringing alarm bells for glaciation – per attached. The only way winter temperature can increase over Greenland is due to increasing snowfall.

Snow is not easy to melt because it usually has high reflectivity – currently 52% on the Greenland plateau in June. Black particulates falling with the snow increase the amount of snow that can melt in any summer but Greenland is already accumulating ice on the plateau so is pristine enough to avoid net summer melt.

Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 9.35.21 am.png
0
