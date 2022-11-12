Climate Hypocrisy COP conferences Opinion

The BBC Defends Special People Flying Private Jets to COP27

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Peta of Newark; In 2020, the BBC asked “should we give up flying for the sake of the climate?”. That same BBC defends the right of the climate elite to continue using private jets.

How many private jets were at COP27?

By Reality Check team

BBC News

There has been criticism on social media of delegates arriving at the COP27 United Nations Climate Change Conference, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The day before the conference began, hundreds of environmental activists stopped private jets leaving Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, by sitting in front of their wheels and riding around the airfield on bicycles.

What is the carbon footprint of private jet travel?

Emissions per kilometre travelled are significantly worse than any other form of transport.

A government spokesperson said: “This delegation travelled on one of the most carbon-efficient planes of its size in the world and carbon emissions from these flights are also offset.” 

The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit’s international lead told BBC Newsthat focusing on world leaders taking private jets to COP27 was “missing the point”.

The emissions are negligible compared to the impact of decisions and commitments made at these summits,” he said.

If you want emissions to come down, you want leaders in the room and media, scientists and stakeholders asking the important questions.” 

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/63544995

Start as you mean to continue?

I love articles like this, because they give us a glimpse of the cruel medieval world I believe our climate elites are attempting to engineer.

The picture in my mind is the movie “The Hunger Games“, in which ordinary people are coerced into giving up automobiles, clothes washing machines and driers, air conditioners, home heating, and other modern conveniences. A world in which ordinary people are continuously exhorted to live low carbon lives of manual labor, drudgery and hardship, for the sake of the planet, while the elites continue to live high on all the luxuries they deny to everyone else, because of the alleged importance of their work.

If you have any doubts, ask yourself when the BBC and British Government plan to stop trying to grant moral passes to the elite, because of the alleged importance of their work.

Phillip Bratby
November 12, 2022 10:44 pm

BBC correspondents fly around the world all the time (and the same is true for other alarmist media, such as ITV, Channel 4). There are hudreds of political, scientific and environmental correspondents always on the move by air. They are all hypocrites, busy spreading fake news and their messages of doom and gloom.

4
PCman999
November 12, 2022 11:06 pm

No reason in the world that the climate hypocrites couldn’t do the whole COP27 fakeshow via video conferencing.

1
pigs_in_space
November 12, 2022 11:20 pm

so why should we take any notice of what this bunch of London based liars says anyway….

I notice nearly all headlines on the BBC sites start with “THE”, which immediately was educated into us as school children means “agenda driven opinion pieces” with (unlike what it tries to suggest) little basis in fact.

1
Graham
November 12, 2022 11:49 pm

One rule for us and a special rule for the ELITE.
I received an email from England last weekend from a dairy farmer in Cornwall and this was the gist of it .
In 1950 there were 10.6 million cattle in the UK.
There were 50,225.,000 people.
There were 4 million registered vehicles.
There was no record of commercial flights

In 2018 there were 9.9 million cattle .
There were 66,400,000 people.
38 million vehicles on the road.

In 2004 there were 23 million commercial passenger flights in the world.

In 2018 there were 38 million passenger flights which did not include private or freight flights.
He then said .”I really would like to see the data that conclusively proves that cattle are the game changing contributor to global warming that the media would have us believe.”

1
HB
Reply to  Graham
November 12, 2022 11:57 pm

So would I especialy knowing that there where once huge herds of wild ungulates burping huge amounts of methane
And knowing that methane is largely covered by water vapor making it insignificant

0
