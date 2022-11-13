Essay by Eric Worrall

They couldn’t glue themselves to the glass. Maybe if the activists had attended more school they would know how to circumvent this countermeasure.

Edvard Munch’s The Scream painting targeted by climate change activists Posted Yesterday at 12:33am Climate activists have failed to glue themselves to Edvard Munch’s The Scream at the National Museum of Norway, according to police. Key points: Police said they had three people “under control”

The 1893 masterpiece was not damaged

Activists said they targeted it because it was “Norway’s most famous painting” Police said they had three people under their “control”. A third person filmed the pair who tried to affix themselves to the painting, Norwegian news agency NTB said. … Environmental activists from the Norwegian organisation “Stopp oljeletinga” — Norwegian for Stop Oil Exploration — were behind the stunt. … “We are campaigning against Scream because it is perhaps Norway’s most famous painting,” activist spokeswoman Astrid Rem said. “There have been lots of similar actions around Europe, they have managed something that no other action has managed: achieve an extremely large amount of coverage and press.” … Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-11-12/edvard-munchs-the-scream-targeted-by-climate-activists/101646544

The painting glass has obviously been sprayed with Teflon or something similar, to prevent glue from sticking – an obvious countermeasure in the face of ongoing climate activist vandalism and hooliganism.

If the climate activists had attended more school they might know how to defeat this countermeasure, without killing themselves with toxic fumes. But if they had received a decent science education, maybe they wouldn’t be climate activists in the first place.

It seems incredibly sad that museums are being forced to encase precious artworks in glass and teflon and whatever other countermeasures are required to defeat this climate activist scourge. One of the first things my art teacher taught me is glass and fixative and other measures dull the experience, by dimming the vibrant hilights of the painting. Thanks to this activist vandalism, and the required countermeasures, ordinary people are being denied the opportunity to fully appreciate the full glory of our cultural heritage.

