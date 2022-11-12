Climate cash

Green Fail: British Consumers Paying £1 billion per year for Wind Energy which Cannot be Used

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
9 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

First published JoNova; The Express claims a billion pounds per year is being paid to British wind turbine operators who have been asked to disconnect from the grid during periods of low demand, when nobody can use their electricity.

Britain wasting ‘millions a day’ in energy as wind farms told to turn off while bills soar

The UK has been squandering an estimated £1billion a year in energy as the National Grid’s infrastructure cannot handle the volumes of clean power currently being produced

By ANTONY ASHKENAZ
10:01, Sun, Nov 6, 2022

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Andy Willis, the CEO of Kona Energy, warned that the UK has been spending millions of pounds a day to ask wind farms to stop generating electricity. 

He said that this phenomenon, known as an energy constraint payment, means that “there’s basically times of the day when it’s so windy that the electrical infrastructure can’t accommodate the amount of wind that these wind farms are producing.

He said: “Over the last couple of years, [the amount spent] has been about £1billion pounds a year, and that is worth caveating by saying quite a complicated calculation. It’s not just the cost of paying wind farms to turn off, but it’s also the cost of paying the gas-fired power station to turn on somewhere.”

To solve this crisis, the UK needs to build more large-scale battery storage sites, which help harness renewable electricity, which is nine times cheaper than natural gas under current prices. 

Read more: https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1691983/energy-crisis-uk-wasting-million-energy-wind-farm-turn-off-kona-battery-bills

Batteries are impossibly expensive, so we’re more likely to see a flock of flying pigs than sufficient investment in batteries to make a significant difference to the renewable “constraint payment” problem.

There was some talk the British Government was going to cap payouts to green energy providers under Prime Minister Liz Truss, though I have no idea whether Prime Minister Rishi Sunak intends to continue the effort to curb green excesses. Liz Truss was replaced by Rishi Sunak after just 50 days in office.

The rational thing to do would be to halt the expansion of wind and solar energy until a solution is found. But if British politicians were behaving rationally about renewable energy, this problem would never have arisen in the first place.

I suspect this uncontrolled cash haemorrhage will continue until the consumer pain becomes unbearable, and Britain is forced to embrace the “Spanish solution” – an abrupt end to the favourable treatment of renewable energy providers.

Ron Long
November 12, 2022 2:07 am

Alex, I’ll take “British Politicians will wait for the “Spanish Solution” disaster scenario” for a billion pounds per year, please (and don’t pay me in bitcoins).

Nick Stokes
November 12, 2022 2:14 am

“It’s not just the cost of paying wind farms to turn off, but it’s also the cost of paying the gas-fired power station to turn on somewhere.”
Sounds like the grid isn’t managing out its basic task of carrying electricity to where it is needed.

It also sounds to me like this chap from Kona has a battery to sell.

Upgrading the interconnector to export the excess power would also be a sensible solution, as is being done with the surpluses in S Australia.

Paul Homewood
Editor
Reply to  Nick Stokes
November 12, 2022 3:13 am

A lot of the wind capacity is up in Scotland, but most demand is in England.

We would need to spend tens of billions on new transmission networks to match supply and demand. It is not the grid’s fault, the error was made in building the wind capacity in Scotland in the first place.

Ditto exporting the excess power. It still needs to be transmitted from Scotland down to the interconnectors we already have in England

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Nick Stokes
November 12, 2022 3:16 am

What do you do if nobody wants the surplus Nick? How many days worth of battery capacity does SA have?

0
It doesnot add up
Reply to  Nick Stokes
November 12, 2022 3:29 am

Two days ago the UK was exporting at 5GW, peaking at 5.2GW, at prices that were as low as minus £76/MWh for eight hours overnight. The low prices were necessary because there was a similar glut of wind power on the Continent, and the costs of curtailment there were being paid by British consumers. Meanwhile wind farms on CFDs were being paid the full strike price by way of subsidy, with those on ROCs also collecting their full subsidies. There was not more curtailment in the UK because our subsidies are more generous.

That is not good business, and expanding it would be even less good business.

One point your answer does illustrate is the enormous additional costs of transmission incurred by rising investment in wind, with the prospect of low utilisation of the assets and the need for subsidy in their use. These costs should properly be added to the cost of wind generation when making economic evaluations. The cost of curtailment on the Continent plus the cost of transmission to the Continent from the originating wind farms all has to be subsidised.

A point you did not cover was that much of the curtailment was required to give adequate volumes of inertia providing generation on the grid. This becomes essential when the main contingency risk is loss of an interconnector via a trip, an all too frequent event.

Last edited 21 minutes ago by It doesnot add up
cognog2
November 12, 2022 2:49 am

And on top of this we get Net Zero Emissions NZE with “Fossil Fuel Starvation FFS” tagged on; so the grid won’t be able to back up supply when the Wind DOESN’T BLOW. A double whammy.
These politicians are determined to make our lives miserable. AND SOMHOW WE VOTED FOR THESE PEOPLE. Or did we?

Right-Handed Shark
November 12, 2022 2:53 am

Too much? As I write, wind is producing 17.31% of demand, which is quite good as most of the time it barely scrapes into double figures. Gas is picking up the slack as usual at 51.02%. I have witnessed it as low as 0.52% (March 28 2022 @ 12:50PM)

032822-1250.jpg
Last edited 1 hour ago by Right-Handed Shark
galileo62
November 12, 2022 3:06 am

I thought the idea of all these underwater interconnecting cables between the UK and Europe was so that we could sell unwanted electricity to our neighbours? No? Perhaps it only works when they can sell us expensive electricity when we aren’t producing enough? Funny old world.

1
November 12, 2022 3:45 am

GRID-SCALE BATTERY SYSTEMS IN NEW ENGLAND TO COUNTERACT SHORTFALL OF ONE-DAY WIND/SOLAR LULL
https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/grid-scale-battery-systems-in-new-england

EXCERPT:

Wind Systems Paired with Grid-Scale Battery Systems 

Grid-scale battery systems are increasingly paired with wind systems to reduce the adverse effects on grid stability, due to the variability of wind output, MW. During gusty wind conditions, the output of a wind system has large variations, which could adversely impact the stability of frequency and voltage of the grid.

For example, a utility, or grid operator, may require a 30 MW wind system have an output variability not exceeding 2 MW/min, up or down, to maintain grid voltage and frequency variations within prescribed ranges. See URL. 

The battery systems must be capable of charging and discharging to meet the utility-required ramp rates, while also not overheating the batteries.

Overheating would shorten the battery useful service life, and may cause fires, that burn at high temperatures and take a long time to extinguish.

NOTE: The same holds true regarding overheating of EV batteries, in case of 1) fast charging at a charging station, and 2) fast discharging during accelerating and going uphill, and 3) frequent “range driving”, such as make long trips every day, all of which would increase the likelihood of overheating/damage/fires, especially during hot summer days and cold winter days.

NOTE: This NREL report mentions above issues. NREL is a government, pro-wind entity, which tends to see wind through rosier glasses than private enterprise.
https://www.nrel.gov/docs/fy14osti/59003.pdf

Solar Systems Paired with Grid-Scale Battery Systems

Variable clouds are the main reason for rapid changes of solar output, in addition to the normal daily cycle. See image
Solar output may decrease by 60% within a few seconds, due to a cloud passing over solar systems.

The time taken for the cloud to pass is dependent upon cloud height, sun elevation and wind speed. 
These factors need to be considered regarding solar power output forecasting and integrating the variable output into the grid.
The graph shows solar output profiles for ZIP codes in California. The further north, the less solar.

For example, ZIP code 920 shows a downward spike from about 115 MW to 65 MW, or 50 MW in 10 seconds, or 300 MW/minute, at 1 pm, which would significantly affect frequency and voltage stability on the grid. 

For at least a decade, California has been mandating utilities to install grid-scale battery systems on their distribution systems. 

The costs of such battery systems are not charged to solar system owners to perpetuate the fantasy “solar is competitive with fossil”
 https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/large-scale-solar-plants-require-large-scale-battery-systems

fig_008.jpg
