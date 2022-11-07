UN Climate Champion Nigel Topping. Source United Nations, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject
Climate cash United Nations

UN: $2 Trillion Per Year Required for Climate Development

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
18 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

“… about 70% of that needs to come from the private sector…”

Q&A: How COP26’s UN High-Level Champion for Climate Change sees the world’s climate progress so far

Nov 4, 2022
Lucy Almond
Head of Strategic Communications, Tropical Forest Alliance

Nigel Topping, the UN’s High-level Champion for Climate Change for COP26, shares his views on where climate action is succeeding with the World Economic Forum.

According to Topping, about $2 trillion a year more is needed in emerging and developing economies, excluding China, to confront climate change effectively.

What’s the big picture on the amount of money needed for the nature-positive agenda – and who’s going to have to come up with it?

Nigel Topping: This is about investing for higher productivity and job growth, so I reject the framing of ‘who’s going to have to come up with it’. My question is: Who’s going to make money if they problem-solve to find ways of structuring nature-positive investments that provide returns?

In terms of how much? It’s complicated. But about $2 trillion a year more is needed in emerging and developing economies, excluding China. About 70% of that needs to come from the private sector. Look at Africa, where a large majority of people are working in agriculture. There’s a huge need for investment in smallholder farmers, but also in small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs). For example, a really exciting start-up in Nigeria is making solar-powered cool boxes that massively reduce food waste while moving vegetables around in a hot, humid country. As well as investing in companies that provide services to the market, we need to provide loans to SMEs that are the backbone of the food system in emerging markets. There’ll be a lot of focus on that at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh. 

So yes, this is about investment from multinational partners, but also crucially from participants in the value chain and local companies. Remember, this is a growth story, so there’s a reason for investing in changing practices.”

Read more: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/11/cop27-united-nations-climate-change-progress-nigel-topping/

At least they said “excluding China” when discussing who is supposed to receive the “investment”.

The reality of course is the reason countries are poor is usually that their kleptocrat leaders keep stealing all the cash. Cash handouts rarely help the recipients, unless you mean the personal bank accounts of the corrupt elites who usually run those poor countries which keep demanding handouts.

If you have any doubts about this, I recommend you read Kenyan economics expert James Shikwati’s “For God’s sake, please stop the aid”.

18 Comments
markl
November 7, 2022 10:04 am

I’m still waiting for the roadmap of how past money was spent and future money will be spent by the UN on CC. Specifics as to how much and to what country. Not holding my breath.

2
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  markl
November 7, 2022 10:27 am

How much is the UN spending on a help for Ukraine?

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Curious George
November 7, 2022 10:34 am

Next to nothing, except for the refugee crisis. Russia has veto power on the Security Council.

1
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
November 7, 2022 10:47 am

A dream arrangement for Mr. Putin.
Time to dissolve the UN. It became a cancer.

1
Reply
Tom Halla
November 7, 2022 10:05 am

Not recognizing private property is most countries problem. State ownership of the mining and energy production system leads to gross distortions.

3
Reply
Steve Case
November 7, 2022 10:08 am

“… excluding China,…”
________________________

That’s where I stopped reading.

0
Reply
jeffery p
November 7, 2022 10:14 am

But the president sez green is cheaper than fossil fuels!

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
November 7, 2022 10:17 am

Make your payment voluntarily now and save 10%. Rates and penalties will go up later when the mandatory payments start. We take cash, yachts, seaside resorts, or Swiss bank transfers to numbered accounts only.

1
Reply
E. Schaffer
November 7, 2022 10:18 am

Guterres: “cooperate or perish”

Funny when the head of the UN sounds like a super villain.

1
Reply
DMacKenzie
November 7, 2022 10:19 am

The “Plan” is to redistribute wealth….and you can spend a lot of money trying to change the weather….and governments want to be in charge of where the money is spent…

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
November 7, 2022 10:19 am

Pay up sucker or your private jet and classic art holdings get it.

0
Reply
Brad-DXT
November 7, 2022 10:21 am

If Climate Development was worth anything, 100% of investment would come from the private sector. When I say private sector I mean people using their own money, not using other people’s money without their knowledge or consent.
We didn’t need government “investment” for petrochemicals to replace whale oil. We didn’t need government “investment” for autos to replace horses for transportation.
Any government involvement indicates corruption.

Last edited 36 minutes ago by Brad-DXT
4
Reply
TW2020
November 7, 2022 10:22 am

Gotta love these job titles the CC crowd gives themselves. This guy is the UN’s High-level Champion for Climate Change for COP26.

The mind lingers over that. How many levels of champion were there at COP26? Was there a Mid-level champion?, maybe from some developing country? A Low-level champion, maybe an autistic 6th grader following in Greta’s footsteps?
How about the other 25 COP’s that came before? Did they each have a High-level Champion, or maybe two or three levels of champion? One hopes these names are all engraved on stone tablets somewhere, so the world never forgets.

Personally, I’ve already forgotten this guy.

1
Reply
David Kamakaris
November 7, 2022 10:31 am

What in the blue hell is climate development?

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  David Kamakaris
November 7, 2022 10:40 am

Ya’ put “climate” in front of everything money-related for virtue signaling. The SJWs do it with the word “justice” as as a follow-on modifier to many of their Marxist inspired programs.

1
Reply
Stephen Wilde
November 7, 2022 10:33 am

It really is creeping global Communism.
The scope for abuse and corruption is vast. They would have to set up a global police force to try to control it.

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
November 7, 2022 10:36 am

UN: “That’s a really nice climate, ya’ have there. Be a shame if it were to have its knees broken climate change.”

0
Reply
Rod Evans
November 7, 2022 10:41 am

When these overpaid public sector spokespersons come up with these incredible numbers needed to fix an imaginary problem, I would like to ask a follow up question to his statement “70% of the $2trillion/year has to come from the private sector”
Where exactly does he imagine the remaining so called public sectors 30% actually comes from? The public sector has no money, it simply takes money from the private sector and claims it is providing subsidies and grants.
It is always the private sectors money, the public sector simply systematically steals it ,via taxation.

Last edited 17 minutes ago by Rod Evans
1
Reply
