Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Tokyo Mean October Mean Temperature Has Been Falling for Decades

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
10 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin

Charts produced by Kirye

This October, according to the (untampered) data from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the mean temperature in Tokyo came in at 17.2°C, making it it one of the coolest over the past decades:

Data source: JMA

More significant, however, is the trend over the past 33 years – it’s been downward. As we reported last month, the Tokyo mean temperature trend situation for September is similar – no warming.

Hachijojima island

Tokyo’s rural island of Hachijojima is located some 287 km out in the Pacific, thus making it rather free of massive urban heat island effects. The island saw an October, 2022, mean temperature of 20.9°C:

Data source: JMA

Going back to 1987, the October mean temperature trend has been slightly downward as well. No sign of warming.

NASA “adjustments”

Yet, when you compare Hachijojima JMA annual temperature data to that from NASA unadjusted and then its homogenized data going all the way back to 1950, readers can get a good idea where all the “warming” is really coming from:

There was no warming, until that is NASA tampered with the data to produce a “warming” trend. NASA’s trend starts to look like forgery and fakery.

Tom Halla
November 7, 2022 6:07 am

The decent into outright fraud was with accepting Michael Mann’s hockey stick. There were indications earlier with altering the conclusions of the IPCC report to find human influences that the evidence did not support, but Mann was blatant.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 7, 2022 6:16 am

Piltdown Mann
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Lxi05i0cd8&t=722s

a Tony Heller video

Michael
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
November 7, 2022 6:29 am

Is this a case of pandering to what certain politicians want.

A desire for more money..

Re the present Court case.

How can a Judge with legal training make any meaningful decision about a scientific marker when listening to two opposed opinions.

It’s a bit like hearing a case of vrape. He says, she says. Who do you believe.

Michael VK5ELL

strativarius
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 7, 2022 6:19 am

Descent

There’s nothing decent about it

Pillage Idiot
November 7, 2022 6:27 am

Does NASA publish the methodology for their corrections?

If not, then they are not engaged in science.

How about some House hearings to produce their methodology and some testimony under oath to justify the obviously bogus methods.

They can then be fired for cause if the methods are provably producing spurious warming.

Scissor
November 7, 2022 6:31 am

Forgery and fakery. Is that like safe and effective?

Abolition Man
November 7, 2022 6:47 am

The Climate Apocalypse has ALWAYS been a fraud pushed by those that hate the freedom and prosperity produced by the West. That is why their solutions are ALWAYS to destroy the very systems that have freed so much of humanity from poverty and virtual or actual slavery!
I highly recommend Neil Oliver’s rant from yesterday on GBN about the “Green” agenda.

Gary Pearse
November 7, 2022 6:48 am

Tokyo must also have a growing urban heat island effect actually pushing its temperatures up, so its cooling even more strongly

Gary Pearse
November 7, 2022 6:55 am

The Dreaded Pause since the 1998 el Niño is obvious too. These will be excellent data points when the time comes to recover the egregiously jiggered data.

Antigriff
November 7, 2022 6:55 am

What about other temp staions in Japan? I would be interested in a temp record on Pitcairn Island…people have been there for over 2 centuries….too bad they did not maintain a temp record.

