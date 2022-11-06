Biden No More Drilling. Source Michael Shellenberger, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject.
Climate Politics Opinion

“No More Drilling”: Climate Crusader Joe Biden Announces the End of Oil and Gas

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
21 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

“No more drilling. There is no more drilling! I haven’t formed any new drilling.” Is there any doubt remaining, about why Americans are experiencing gasoline pump price pain?

Biden Shouts “No More Drilling. There is no more drilling!” at New York Rally

Michael Shellenberger

For months, President Joe Biden and members of his cabinet have claimed that they are no obstacle to expanded oil and gas production in the United States. On June 21 Biden said, “This idea that they don’t have oil to drill and to bring up is simply not true. This piece of the Republicans talking about Biden shutting down fields is wrong.” On June 22, Biden said, I know my Republican friends claim, we’re not producing enough oil and I’m limiting oil production. Quite frankly, that’s nonsense.”

And on November 2, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tweeted, “Disinfo about @POTUS’ energy agenda is being used to scare/mislead Americans while industry cashes in. The facts are clear: This Admin outpaced the previous Admin on crude oil production + oil/gas well approvals while also making historic investments in a clean energy transition.”

But a little over two hours ago, at a rally for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, President Biden shouted, “No more drilling. There is no more drilling! I haven’t formed any new drilling.” (Timestamp: 1:32:03)

Read more: https://michaelshellenberger.substack.com/p/biden-shouts-no-more-drilling-there

This “no more drilling” announcement comes fresh on the heels of Biden’s end of coal announcement. Michael Shellenberger’s article links to a more complete video of Biden’s speech.

Surely nobody in their right mind can believe the USA could abruptly shut down all coal, and all oil and gas exploration and drilling, and hope to maintain prosperity and survive as a nation.

The White House staff appear to have been covering for President Biden’s apparent mental deterioration, by issuing press releases which accuse critics of maliciously misinterpreting or twisting Biden’s words.

All I can say is, try talking your way out of this one, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

John Pickens
November 6, 2022 10:26 pm

OMG!
He said it out loud!

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  John Pickens
November 6, 2022 10:48 pm

The White House Diversity Hire spokesperson is gonna have a hard time tomorrow with FoxNews Peter Doocey grilling her on this following Biden’s deranged rants about demanding oil companies producing more oil and gas.

Duker
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
November 6, 2022 11:43 pm

Then how come the oil industry is on track in 2023 to exceed the 2019 peak (accordiang to Energy Information Administration)

The word Biden used was ‘ no more NEW drilling’, which is tapping new fields.

I think hes wrong about drilling in NEW fields, but thats what he was elected on. ( sad)

At least Trump promised more coal and didnt deliver ( its up to the Coal companies but you get the point )

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Duker
November 7, 2022 12:01 am

He said “no more drilling”, twice. Clean out the ears.

He did try to save it by saying “no more new drilling”, but honestly, what type of moron can believe that oil and gas production can go up, and prices can ever go down if there’s no more new drilling?

Stephen Wilde
November 6, 2022 10:28 pm

It is mental deterioration of the political class in the western world as a whole.

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
November 6, 2022 11:07 pm

Must be the massive drug use.

Jit
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
November 7, 2022 12:25 am

The intelligence of the electorate generally seems to be on the slide, based on what policies we are prepared to vote for. Reality has taken a back seat – it’s still there, always will be, but for now it has been forgotten. We are hurtling along in a cloud of luxury beliefs and fake virtue towards a terrible destination.

Where will it all end, I wonder? I have always been optimistic that we will see sense, somehow create a soft landing out of this madness. But every time it looks like there is a chance to slow down, we instead go faster. There is only one control on this bus of Western democracies: an accelerator. You can push it down, but lift your foot off and it stays stuck where it is.

Lrp
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
November 7, 2022 12:44 am

Hubris and decadence

michel
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
November 7, 2022 12:46 am

Yes and no. It seems to be largely confined to US, UK, Australia and NZ. Agreed that its mental deterioration of the political class, though. And its not just about climate.

badEnglish
November 6, 2022 10:34 pm

Look, I know voters are said to have short memories, but two days before the mid-term election? I mean, really?! Wishing my American friends well this Tuesday, from Canada.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  badEnglish
November 6, 2022 10:44 pm

We’re gonna have some cold down in mid-November here, no thanks to you guys sending it down here …
US Natural gas supplies are gonna get strained by this one and NorthEast and Mid-West US power grids are gonna get that black-out test we’ve been warned of.

IMG_1569.jpg
Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  badEnglish
November 6, 2022 10:58 pm

Many folks have already voted.

Bob
November 6, 2022 10:38 pm

This guy really is an embarrassment, what is wrong with this country that he managed to gain office? It is disgraceful.

Dennis G. Sandberg
Reply to  Bob
November 6, 2022 10:56 pm

Best, brightest, most electable. Can’t fault the Democrats for presenting their best of the best.

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Bob
November 6, 2022 11:08 pm

Installed, like a toilet.

Joel O'Bryan
November 6, 2022 10:41 pm

Yet just 1 week earlier the Dementia-ridden Joe Biden said this:

IMG_1570.jpg
Chaswarnertoo
November 6, 2022 11:06 pm

FJB really is senile.

Hasbeen
November 6, 2022 11:20 pm

They must really believe they are on a vote winner with the anti folsil fuels rhetoric, high priced power & fuel, throwinb thousands out of work by closing their industries & letting in millions of illegal immigrants.

If they can stop the rorting of the voting procedure it will be interesting to see if they are correct in assessing the stupidity of the US voter.

tgasloli
November 6, 2022 11:39 pm

“Surely nobody in their right mind…”

And there in lies the problem, both the administration and those who elected them in the first place.

Biden said this in the second debate. It is nothing new. Unlike most candidates, Biden told you what he was going to do & actually did it.

That is why the Dem are so surprised and frustrated with the reaction of the voters. They gave them what they asked for, why are they rejecting them?

strativarius
November 6, 2022 11:58 pm

A return to Nantucket sleigh rides

That’s progressive

Rod Evans
November 7, 2022 12:00 am

Biden is the ultimate quote for the day man.
Today he is clearly saying no new drilling . Yesterday he was saying or more correctly his press secretary was saying Biden is the guy responsible for record oil and gas production.
The day before that he was saying no more filthy coal we can do everything with wind turbines and solar arrays.
The take away from all this is the Democrats tell their own supporters thy are destroying the fossil fuel industry, while trying to also tell their Republican opposition voters they are responsible for record oil and gas because they know without energy supply the economy is dead.
Maybe the Democrat speech writers haven’t got memories longer than 24 hours? The voters have though, and its the voters paying double the price to full up their fuel tanks with gasoline, that will decide the fate of this shambolic administration in the USA.

