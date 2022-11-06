“No More Drilling”: Climate Crusader Joe Biden Announces the End of Oil and Gas

Essay by Eric Worrall

“No more drilling. There is no more drilling! I haven’t formed any new drilling.” Is there any doubt remaining, about why Americans are experiencing gasoline pump price pain?

Biden Shouts “No More Drilling. There is no more drilling!” at New York Rally Michael Shellenberger For months, President Joe Biden and members of his cabinet have claimed that they are no obstacle to expanded oil and gas production in the United States. On June 21 Biden said, “This idea that they don’t have oil to drill and to bring up is simply not true. This piece of the Republicans talking about Biden shutting down fields is wrong.” On June 22, Biden said, I know my Republican friends claim, we’re not producing enough oil and I’m limiting oil production. Quite frankly, that’s nonsense.” And on November 2, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tweeted, “Disinfo about @POTUS’ energy agenda is being used to scare/mislead Americans while industry cashes in. The facts are clear: This Admin outpaced the previous Admin on crude oil production + oil/gas well approvals while also making historic investments in a clean energy transition.” But a little over two hours ago, at a rally for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, President Biden shouted, “No more drilling. There is no more drilling! I haven’t formed any new drilling.” (Timestamp: 1:32:03) … Read more: https://michaelshellenberger.substack.com/p/biden-shouts-no-more-drilling-there

This “no more drilling” announcement comes fresh on the heels of Biden’s end of coal announcement. Michael Shellenberger’s article links to a more complete video of Biden’s speech.

Surely nobody in their right mind can believe the USA could abruptly shut down all coal, and all oil and gas exploration and drilling, and hope to maintain prosperity and survive as a nation.

The White House staff appear to have been covering for President Biden’s apparent mental deterioration, by issuing press releases which accuse critics of maliciously misinterpreting or twisting Biden’s words.

All I can say is, try talking your way out of this one, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

