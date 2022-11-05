Deadly E-Bikes: Four Explosions in New York Every Week

Essay by Eric Worrall

First published on JoNova; Includes video – “These bikes when they fail, they fail like a blowtorch,” said Dan Flynn, the chief fire marshal at the New York Fire Department.

Fires from exploding e-bike batteries multiply in NYC — sometimes fatally October 30, 20225:00 AM ET

Heard on Weekend Edition Sunday

MATTHEW SCHUERMAN NEW YORK — Four times a week on average, an e-bike or e-scooter battery catches fire in New York City. Sometimes, it does so on the street, but more often, it happens when the owner is recharging the lithium ion battery. A mismatched charger won’t always turn off automatically when the battery’s fully charged, and keeps heating up. Or, the highly flammable electrolyte inside the battery’s cells leaks out of its casing and ignites, setting off a chain reaction. “These bikes when they fail, they fail like a blowtorch,” said Dan Flynn, the chief fire marshal at the New York Fire Department. “We’ve seen incidents where people have described them as explosive — incidents where they actually have so much power, they’re actually blowing walls down in between rooms and apartments.” Brooklyn: 374 East 9th Street @FDNY operating at a 3 Alarm Fire in a 3 story private dwelling with extention to adjoining building pic.twitter.com/oCs3VI39SQ — NYRRT (@NYRRT) April 21, 2022 A fire in Brooklyn in April was traced to a faulty e-bike or e-scooter battery that ignited and gutted two houses. … Read more: https://www.npr.org/2022/10/30/1130239008/fires-from-exploding-e-bike-batteries-multiply-in-nyc-sometimes-fatally

Is there any “green” technology which isn’t out to kill us?

The severity and frequency of these fires makes me wonder if I have underestimated the fire risk from E-automobiles. How long it will take for insurers to catch on?

While you would expect better manufacturing standards for a 5-6 figure E-Automobile than a cheap e-bike, certainly less risk from “mismatched chargers”, there have been some serious problems with the more expensive vehicles.

For example an uncontrollable brand new E-automobile fire destroyed the Felicity Ace cargo freighter.

Imagine a similar fire in a large New York apartment block, with a carpark full of EVs.

Such a fire could conceivably cause the building to collapse. E-vehicles fires are hot enough to severely compromise steel and concrete structural supports, if there are enough flammable lithium batteries nearby. The heat and toxic smoke would could make it difficult to escape. I mean, look at the damage a single small e-scooter did to the apartment in the video (see above). Imagine the apartment fire above multiplied a thousand-fold, on the carpark floor of a high-rise apartment building.

There is one thing which worries me even more than the current green push for deadly e-vehicles. Growing awareness of the risks from Lithium batteries could trigger a hard pivot towards hydrogen powered vehicles, which in my opinion could be even worse.

