Julia Hartley-Brewer Rips into Policy Researcher over Climate Change

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT
By Paul Homewood
Julia Hartley-Brewer destroys IPPR Director over climate change:
About time rational reporters called out climate drivel and isn’t it pouring out of the mouths of the weather worriers with ‘COP this’ on again at present?
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/climate-change-deadlier-than-cancer-in-parts-of-the-world-un-warns/ar-AA13KjoC
Forget cancer just splash the cash and the potential to save the weather doomed is boundless folks! Gaia will reward you in Heaven for freezing in the dark with the windmills and solar panels.
Today I received some literature, including a book with the title “Inconvenient Facts”, from an outfit called “The CO2 Coalition”. I received it as the result of a donation I made to them. It was a well-written book which thoroughly takes on and destroys the climate change fear-mongering about CO2 and describes the extensive benefits of more CO2 in our atmosphere. Plenty of references are provided. I suggest checking in with them.
Coal was substituted for gas cause a) gas only emits about 1/3 of CO2 and b) gas fired power stations can be started and stoped much faster to supplement unsteady wind and solar. Gas is the vital part of the energy transition.
Now this clown tells us gas is the problem. Interesting.
Repeat the narrative. Push the mantra. Damn the truth. He really is thick. As a PhD geologist, I am not concerned about a non existent climate crisis. I am concerned about people like him pushing an agenda that will kill billions. Shame on him.