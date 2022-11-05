Alarmism COP conferences

Julia Hartley-Brewer Rips into Policy Researcher over Climate Change

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
15 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

Julia Hartley-Brewer destroys IPPR Director over climate change:

Tom Halla
November 5, 2022 2:08 pm

He sounds as lame as most Democrats.

8
Reply
M.W.Plia
November 5, 2022 2:10 pm

Oooo….I like her.

7
Reply
BryanA
November 5, 2022 2:25 pm

Smaaack

4
Reply
Simonsays
November 5, 2022 2:26 pm

It’s great to see someone get a right hand reality slap in the face, but while their floundering don’t see the left hook coming back at them.

This is what good journalists use to to do all the time.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Simonsays
7
Reply
David Kamakaris
November 5, 2022 2:27 pm

Julia Hartley-Brewer would have had a more intelligent conversation with the nearest doorknob.

4
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
Reply to  David Kamakaris
November 5, 2022 3:08 pm

Yes, or a brick wall.

0
Reply
auto
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
November 5, 2022 3:18 pm

You get an echo from a brick wall.
Dear Luke Murphy managed about three comments out of Griff’s script.
Not sure he’ll take up the invitation to return.

Auto

Last edited 39 minutes ago by auto
0
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
Reply to  auto
November 5, 2022 3:23 pm

Yes, but at least it’s an echo of what you said and not someone who is trying to tell you you’re wrong.

1
Reply
observa
November 5, 2022 2:29 pm

About time rational reporters called out climate drivel and isn’t it pouring out of the mouths of the weather worriers with ‘COP this’ on again at present?
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/climate-change-deadlier-than-cancer-in-parts-of-the-world-un-warns/ar-AA13KjoC
Forget cancer just splash the cash and the potential to save the weather doomed is boundless folks! Gaia will reward you in Heaven for freezing in the dark with the windmills and solar panels.

2
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
November 5, 2022 2:48 pm

God bless you Julia Hartley-Brewer.

8
Reply
Peter W
November 5, 2022 3:17 pm

Today I received some literature, including a book with the title “Inconvenient Facts”, from an outfit called “The CO2 Coalition”. I received it as the result of a donation I made to them. It was a well-written book which thoroughly takes on and destroys the climate change fear-mongering about CO2 and describes the extensive benefits of more CO2 in our atmosphere. Plenty of references are provided. I suggest checking in with them.

0
Reply
E. Schaffer
November 5, 2022 3:26 pm

Coal was substituted for gas cause a) gas only emits about 1/3 of CO2 and b) gas fired power stations can be started and stoped much faster to supplement unsteady wind and solar. Gas is the vital part of the energy transition.

Now this clown tells us gas is the problem. Interesting.

0
Reply
Gary Vasey
November 5, 2022 3:28 pm

Repeat the narrative. Push the mantra. Damn the truth. He really is thick. As a PhD geologist, I am not concerned about a non existent climate crisis. I am concerned about people like him pushing an agenda that will kill billions. Shame on him.

Last edited 29 minutes ago by Gary Vasey
1
Reply
Jimmy Haigh
November 5, 2022 3:45 pm

It’s the naïveté of these people that astounds me.

0
Reply
son of mulder
November 5, 2022 3:56 pm

She is always very well informed and many politicians refuse to go on her show which is 06.30-10.00 GMT Monday – Thursday. She makes breakfast Radio/TV bearable in the UK for us empiricists.

Last edited 1 minute ago by son of mulder
0
Reply
