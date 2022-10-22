Agriculture Ridiculae

“Farming Needs to Stop, That’s the Single Biggest Driver of Climate Change”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
24 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

I just don’t know what to say to this one…

Thanks to Advance Australia for sharing this gem.

I don’t know when this video was filmed. I’d love to see a longer version of the video, I suspect a few key words might have been clipped. I think the climate protestor might have been talking about animal farming, there seems to be a real push to outlaw animal farming.

George Monbiot speaking in July this year

Mandatory veganism could be a death sentence for a lot of people.

I know someone who almost lost the ability to have children because she was a vegetarian. According to her gynaecologist at least, about one in five people can’t tolerate a vegetarian or vegan diet. Excess carbohydrates apparently does catastrophic damage to susceptible people’s bodies, including their ability to have children.

Thankfully in my friend’s case, she was able to reverse enough of the damage to have a healthy baby, within a few years of resuming a meat rich diet.

5 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

24 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
n.n
October 22, 2022 10:02 am

No animals. No veggies. To serve man.

3
Reply
Bill Powers
Reply to  n.n
October 22, 2022 10:40 am

What we need is more Weggies – for morons with public school indoctrination who glue their extremities to floors and streets because they think they are creating a better world.

A potential societal collapse has been sold to our youth as Utopia and these idiots buy it because professors infected their malleable minds of mush with stupidity rather than reason.

To serve man, we need an annual certification process for educators run by private sector citizens.

0
Reply
John Tillman
October 22, 2022 10:03 am

Humans owe our big brains to animal fat.

7
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  John Tillman
October 22, 2022 10:06 am

And cooking.

5
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
October 22, 2022 10:05 am

They’ve gone from idiocracy to insanity. Remove any modern comforts from these loons.

5
Reply
Chas
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
October 22, 2022 10:56 am

I think the word you were looking for is kakistocracy (A kakistocracy (/kækɪˈstɒkrəsi/, /kækɪsˈtɒ-/) is a government run by the worst, least qualified, or most unscrupulous citizens. The word was coined as early as the seventeenth century.) 

0
Reply
Tom Halla
October 22, 2022 10:06 am

Both vegans and climatistas are obnoxiously preachy. Those who are both. . .

4
Reply
Bill Powers
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 22, 2022 10:42 am

…glue their hands to the floor. We need to leave them saws and turn out the lights and go home.

0
Reply
Steve Keohane
October 22, 2022 10:08 am

stupid is as stupid does

2
Reply
Ron Long
October 22, 2022 10:15 am

Let’s hope that this CAGW group, in mass, to include Extinction Rebellion, goes out to farms in Nebraska and acts up. When the video of that is available I will get some chips and dips and adult beverage and enjoy the video.

5
Reply
Bob
October 22, 2022 10:23 am

The folks who seem to make these statements never seem to lead they way and stop farming or using products from farms.

2
Reply
DMacKenzie
October 22, 2022 10:26 am

Sure Moonbot, agriculture uses a lot of land….but billions of people need food. How many hours a day do you practice that sincere look in front of a mirror ?

2
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  DMacKenzie
October 22, 2022 10:34 am

Wind turbines also use a lot of land. Perhaps Moonbat should consider that before consigning mankind to cannibalism.

0
Reply
Stephen Wilde
October 22, 2022 10:26 am

Human beings are designed to eat animal products.
That is part of the natural world just as various other animals are designed to eat other animals.
Who is to say that anything we do to survive is in any way unnatural.

3
Reply
rho
October 22, 2022 10:27 am

Bill Gates has lots of money invested in manufacturing cricket powder as well as lab created frankenfoods.

2
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  rho
October 22, 2022 10:35 am

That’ll be why he has humongous man boobs.

0
Reply
rah
October 22, 2022 10:28 am

Then why hasn’t that moron stopped eating?

2
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  rah
October 22, 2022 10:37 am

C’mon man, keep up. The elite and celebrities will give nothing up. Just us peons.

1
Reply
rah
Reply to  HotScot
October 22, 2022 10:40 am

So that kid is “elite”?

0
Reply
Pat Frank
October 22, 2022 10:29 am

Progressivism needs to stop.

2
Reply
Bill Powers
Reply to  Pat Frank
October 22, 2022 10:43 am

It is a mental illness just like transgenderism.

1
Reply
H.R.
October 22, 2022 10:35 am

Excess carbohydrates apparently does catastrophic damage to susceptible people’s bodies, including their ability to have children.



Add this to your list, Peta. I haven’t seen you mention it.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
October 22, 2022 10:36 am

Poor little George, getting desperate now.

0
Reply
Joseph Borsa
October 22, 2022 10:45 am

Thank god for darwinian selection. In a relatively few generations genes that are compatible with memes that constitute a survival disadvantage are cleansed from the gene pool. Is there any way that process can be speeded up? We desperately need such a speeded up selection and elimination process.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: