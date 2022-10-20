UK PM Liz Truss Official Portrait, 2022. By UK Government - link, OGL 3, link
Climate Politics

British PM Wins Pyrrhic Victory on Fracking

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
20 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Prime Minister Truss defeated an attempt to ban fracking – barely. But the long winded consultation process tacked on by her rebellious MPs will likely prevent any genuine progress for the foreseeable future.

Fracking and sackings: Government wins shale gas vote amidst chaotic scenes in Westminster

Cecilia Keating and James Murray

clock19 October 2022

The government has narrowly defeated a Labour motion to force a vote on banning fracking in the UK, after making major consessions to rebel MPs’ demands for a more rigorous consenting process for new projects and announcing a “100 per cent hard” three-line whip.

The rebellion gained momentum late this afternoon when former energy minister Chris Skidmore, a staunch defender of the UK’s climate ambitions who has been tasked by the Prime Minister with delivering a review of the UK’s Net Zero Strategy, confirmed on Twitter he would not vote to enable fracking and was prepared to lose the whip if necessary.

“As the former Energy Minister who signed net zero into law, for the sake of our environment and climate, I cannot personally vote tonight to support fracking and undermine the pledges I made at the 2019 General Election,” he said. “I am prepared to face the consequences of my decision.”

In a last ditch bid to shrink the size of the rebellion, Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg this afternoon proposed an amendment that would require a public consultation on how communities would be able to approve or reject fracking projects in their area through local referendums managed by local authorities.

Campaigners hailed the vote as a major victory that has effectively delivered a death knell to any hopes of reviving fracking projects in England in the near term. The practice’s long-standing unpopularity will mean projects put through a robust consenting process will struggle to secure public consent. And with a general election due by the end of 2023 at the latest and the Conservatives plumbing new depths in the polls, investors will be reluctant to back projects that would be immediately banned were Labour to win the next election.

Read more: https://www.businessgreen.com/news/4058475/fracking-sackings-government-wins-shale-gas-vote-amidst-chaotic-scenes-westminster

What a mess. British Prime Minister Liz Truss – barely – defeated a motion to permanently ban fracking, but the rebellion has exposed her insecure grip on leadership. The lengthy consultation process tacked on by rebels in her own party has effectively sabotaged Truss’ energy reform plans, by ensuring abundant opportunities for wreckers to ensure no fracking projects actually proceed.

British politician Nigel Farage predicted Liz Truss would fail to sort out Britain’s energy crisis, when I asked him at CPAC Australia a few weeks ago – he said there were too many vested interests who were arrayed against her. Maybe we’re now seeing those “vested interests” show their hand.

I don’t think this will end well for the “vested interests”, if that’s what they are – I don’t believe the Tory rebels and Labour greens have fully appreciated how desperate people could become. Well paid British MPs usually don’t have a problem sorting out their energy bills.

I remember a speech British politician Nigel Farage gave over a decade ago, in which he talked about what would happen if he failed to deliver Brexit. From memory he said “if I fall, the desperation to be free from Europe will still be there. The people who come after my fall won’t be as nice”.

Farage back then was talking about Brexit, but similar words could be applied to Liz Truss’ gallant failure to address today’s crushing energy crisis.

If mainstream parties don’t deliver a solution to Britain’s energy problems, ordinary people will not put up forever with freezing to death in their homes, or being bankrupted by their cost of living and energy bills.

You don’t have to look far back into history to see where such desperation could lead.

Pyrrhus of Epirus was a Greek King who won a military victory against the Romans, at the cost of the destruction of his own army. His folly is nowadays remembered as a Pyrrhic Victory.

Layor
October 20, 2022 2:05 am

‘Pyrrhus of Epirus was a Greek King who won a military victory at the cost of the destruction of his own forces. His folly is nowadays remembered as a Pyrrhic Victory’.

Should we call our Russian terrorist Pyrrhus Putin of the Kremlin?

Philip Mulholland
October 20, 2022 2:06 am

The PM should show leadership and give Chris Skidmore his P45.

It doesnot add up
Reply to  Philip Mulholland
October 20, 2022 3:52 am

Unfortunately she gave him a carte blanche as the lead in a study on how to do net zero.

Ben Vorlich
October 20, 2022 2:13 am

The UK is fast becoming a Banana Constitutional Monarchy, having spent decades laughing at Banana Republics.
I have come to think that we will just stop oil before 2030 and suffer the consequences for decades, or my children and grandchildren will. This shambolic Tory Party has just accelerated the process in the last couple of years having started the process under Cameron

Gerry, England
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
October 20, 2022 2:34 am

I think you will find that the move leftwards by the Tories started under the appalling John Major. As to the party being divided, it has been ever since the odious Heath took us into what is now the EU.

Strativarius
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
October 20, 2022 2:51 am

We haven’t had the likes of global outfits like IMF calling the domestic shots before

It doesnot add up
Reply to  Strativarius
October 20, 2022 3:53 am

You might want to check Denis Healey’s memoirs.

strativarius
Reply to  It doesnot add up
October 20, 2022 3:57 am

That was begging, it was not intervention and the IMF did not issue an unwarranted statement

You might want to check your memory

Ron Long
October 20, 2022 2:49 am

As a young, starting-out geologist I worked for Continental Oil Company (CONOCO), and was sent to management classes, which included adding a section “Critical Paths and Fatal Flaws” to reports. Let’s give it a try: For a company to invest in fracking projects in Britain the Critical Path is long and torturous, at best, and the tendency for cancellation constitutes a likely Fatal Flaw. Forget about it (take your investors money elsewhere).

Strativarius
October 20, 2022 2:50 am

Woke central (Parliament) does it again

People are just spectators, this is not a democracy, it’s a mediaeval joke

HotScot
Reply to  Strativarius
October 20, 2022 3:12 am

As good a description as I have seen to date.

Globalist coup.

Quelgeek
October 20, 2022 2:58 am

Magical thinking is the only kind of thinking the Tories seem to do nowadays. The one thing that surprises me is Truss being pro-fracking. Everything else she’s proposed has been entirely fantastical. I can only assume she’s in favour of it for mistaken reasons.

And while I’m here, where are my “sunny uplands” Boris?

Bunch of ‘tards.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Quelgeek
October 20, 2022 3:18 am

One point in her favour, she tried to do the right thing. But I don’t know if anything can save Britain at this point, I predict a dissolution of the union within the next 10 years.

b.nice
October 20, 2022 3:18 am

And the UK FREEZES without electricity and energy…

Well done, Tories..

Time to realise how WRONG and LEFTIST you have become.

HotScot
October 20, 2022 3:24 am

It’ll be interesting to see the reactions of these MP’s when the power cuts begin over the winter and they have constituents baying for their heads on a platter.

Major German businesses have already declared bankruptcy and more will follow rather quickly.

Boris Johnson persuaded Zelensky not to accept Putin’s offer of peace negotiations back in March, in Istanbul. Many MP’s in parliament want the moron reinstated.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  HotScot
October 20, 2022 3:27 am

They’ll claim they gave people a chance, and blame the objectors in the consultations for the delays.

Seriously they’ve thought that part through. The bit they’ve missed is what happens next, when people come for them with torches and pitchforks. In their arrogance they are 100% confident they will remain in charge.

Even the legendary loyalty of the British forces will be tested, when they home go on leave, only to find granny frozen solid in her unheated hovel.

Last edited 31 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
R Taylor
October 20, 2022 3:26 am

Let’s hope that, as we speak, Dua Lipa is in the studio recording a modern cover of “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly”.

0
October 20, 2022 3:26 am

‘The people who come after my fall won’t be as nice.’

Hayek’s ‘The Road to Serfdom’ comes to mind here.

observa
October 20, 2022 3:30 am

Who said we need more women in politics?
New Zealand farmers protest world’s first livestock ‘burp tax’ (msn.com)

strativarius
October 20, 2022 3:34 am

“If mainstream parties don’t deliver a solution to Britain’s energy problems”

Er, hello….  Parliament isn’t going to change tack. We’re being fast tracked not to the alleged anthropocene, but to the neo-neo-lithic.

One thing I discovered that has never been mentioned in the public square is the emissions allowances under the net zero targets. It means, for example in construction, that 200,000 homes or less may be built in a year when we clearly need a lot more. So housing shortages are well and truly baked in (geddit!)

I don’t believe fracking will start. Hunt is really in charge now and he is a green globalist.

