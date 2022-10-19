Climate Change Debate

Update: Climate Debate in London! – Effort to halt Morano & Monckton from debating FAILS at London ‘Green Davos’ conference

From Climate Depot

Morano & Monkton engaged in a vigorous two-on-two debate with a moderator at the ‘Green Davos’ summit in London. They condemned the World Economic Forum and UN agenda of collapsing agriculture, transportation, free speech, and energy. They condemned ESG as a fraud and they got one of their climate activist debaters to publicly admit that the ‘Net Zero’ agenda was the ‘opium of the masses.’ Morano also ripped into Mastercard for sending a VP of ‘Sustainability’ to the climate summit to tout the company’s new carbon footprint monitoring card that cuts off your spending when you hit your CO2 max!  (Full video of climate/energy debate coming soon) 

Mark Steyn: We closed out the hour with a dynamite denial double-act, Marc Morano and Christopher Monckton, fresh from their triumph at the “Green Davos” conference. SteynOnline

Watch Morano and Monckton discuss the hit they made at the conference on the Mark Steyn show on GB News.  Attendees actually voted to extend Morano and Monckton’s presentation.  Another session was voluntarily canceled to make time for them!

Morano: “I was actually quite surprised. First of all — that they invited us. Second of all — that they held strong. We were attacked in the media as ‘noxious and odious deniers.’ Now Christopher and I debated. I wanted to be Mr. Noxious. He wanted to be Mr. Odious. But then we switched back and forth. But this(& cancellations of speakers) is what the organizers of the event withstood. And what was shocking, is the audience voted to extend our debate by 15 minutes. One of the panelists following us on carbon accounting voluntarily gave up his slot so we could go longer because we were such a fan favorite. And afterward, I was approached by people saying I’m a conservative I’m a Libertarian and I don’t go along with this agenda. It’s more than social acceptance these are entrepreneurs, these are the investor class and they are trying to cash in — if you will– on the mandates and green subsidies. So they’re more than happy to go along with this agenda.” 

By: Marc Morano – Climate Depot

Campaigners fail to prevent Morano and Monckton from talking climate in London

Friend,

CFACT’s Marc Morano joined Lord Christopher Monckton to debunk global warming propaganda at the Global Investment in Sustainable Development conference in London.

Climate campaigners tried hard to stop them from speaking, but failed.

The conference billed as a “Green Davos,” is an opportunity for investors to cash in on the UN’s upcoming COP27 climate conference in Egypt.

The forum took place despite U.K. Climate Minister Graham Stuart withdrawing his keynote speech, and Dr. Aaron Thierry (pictured above with his hand glued to a building in protest of carbon) pulling out of a debate.

Image

Morano and Monckton told Mark Steyn that business leaders continually came up to them at the conference and told them that they privately absolutely agree with them.  They keep up the climate alarm pretense for political, social and financial reasons.  CFACT has experienced this for years.

Global warming propaganda never holds up when confronted in an honest forum.  That is why the Left never ceases working to stifle debate and suppress facts that correct the record on climate.

Business leaders are well aware that the Left is lying on climate. As Lord Monckton said, “the cracks are

starting to show.”

Morano on Monckton join Mark Steyn – GB News in London

No Debate Allowed?!
Debate opponent withdraws as UK Climate Minister cancels attendance

Read the facts at CFACT’s Climate Depot

CFACT’s Morano calls out London climate debate dodgers on OANTV

Update: Morano & Monckton denounced as ‘noxious deniers’ & ‘particularly odious figures’ – Debunked-Deniers-Manage-To-Embarrass-Conference-Before-It-Even-Begins Invited Just To Be Debunked, Deniers Manage To Embarrass Conference Before It Even Begins 

https://www.climatedepot.com/2022/10/14/no-debate-allowed-debate-opponent-withdraws-ducks-debate-at-green-davos-conference-morano-moncktons-set-to-debate-climate-activists-as-uk-climate-minister-cancels-attendance/
aussiecol
October 19, 2022 2:20 pm

Oh please, please can we have these two have a debate in Australia against our local doomsayers. Maybe against Tim Flannery and Mike Cannon-Brookes? We badly need some climate sanity within our ranks.

Monckton of Brenchley
October 19, 2022 2:27 pm

Kudos to Max Studennikoff, the organiser of the forum, for standing firm against the hate- filled climate Communists, mostly “journalists”, who so hate free speech that they put him under viciously intense pressure to silence us. He firmly told them that Britain was a free-speech nation. It was a very good debate, and the audience of Green entrepreneurs loved the debate, regardless of which side they were on.

Rud Istvan
October 19, 2022 2:37 pm

“The cracks are beginning to show.”
I’d say gaping fissures in the AGW foundations are visibly growing:

  1. Arctic summer sea ice has not disappeared.
  2. Sea level rise has not accelerated.
  3. Buffered oceans have not ‘acidified’ and the GBR is fine.
  4. UK children still know snow.
  5. CMIP6 ECS diverged, rather than converged, from CMIP5. Worse, not better.
  6. Renewables turned out to be ruinables.
  7. So the climate woke are going broke.
  8. COP27 will be as big a failure as COP26–and all the others before. The reason is simple—no third world climate harm requiring first world reparations as demanded, then foolishly ‘promised’, in Copenhagen.
  9. Avoiding ‘denier’ debate failed strategically. Now debating fails factually.
  10. Biden’s green agenda (cancelled KXL day 1) will result in a US red tsunami come Nov 8.
markl
October 19, 2022 2:39 pm

“Cracks are starting to show” and it’s not plumbers butt.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  markl
October 19, 2022 3:49 pm

That’s a Dagenham Cleavage, where I’m from.

nicholas tesdorf
October 19, 2022 3:11 pm

Monckton and Morano are the Dynamic Duo and we need them to debate in Australia to wake up the sleeping Climateers and Politicians.

Philip CM
October 19, 2022 3:49 pm

“The forum took place despite U.K. Climate Minister Graham Stuart withdrawing his keynote speech, and Dr. Aaron Thierry (pictured above with his hand glued to a building in protest of carbon) pulling out of a debate.”

Neither of these two peoples behavior is surprising to me. The one, a follows the wind for votes politician, and the other, so completely indebted to his Extinction Rebellion activist fervor that as an adult he would glue one of his hands to one of the the windows at BEIS (the U.K. Department for Business, Energy, & Industrial Strategy) all the while claiming,”to have tried everything, all the rational, normal, evidence-based policy approaches” to steer government towards ending UK energy independence and any new oil or gas production/development.

I can’t be the only one having a good laugh at Thierry’s farcical protest of a relationship between Extinction Rebellion and “all the rational, normal, evidence-based policy approaches” they’ve offered to throw the UK back into the dark ages. 🤣🤣🤣

