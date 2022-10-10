Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #523

The Week That Was: 2022-10-08 (October 8, 2022)

Quote of the Week : "Wherever the real power in a Government lies, there is the danger of oppression." —James Madison (1788)

Number of the Week: 1 kt equals 1.15 mph

THIS WEEK:

By Ken Haapala, President, Science and Environmental Policy Project (SEPP)

Scope: TWTW will begin with a discussion of spectroscopy and its wide acceptance in many fields of physics as well as other technical fields of science and its applications. Generally attributed to Newton, over 150 years ago John Tyndall used spectroscopy to identify why what he called greenhouse gases kept the Earth warm enough to promote life. Ignored by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the climate establishment, spectroscopy can be used to understand the greenhouse effect.

SEPP Chairman Thomas Sheahen discusses why the work in atmospheric spectroscopy is solid science, far superior to the work of the IPCC. Sheahen specifically discusses the efforts of Professors William van Wijngaarden and William Happer in their pioneering work in calculating the real-world Global Warming Potentials (GWPs) of the five most common Green-House Gases (GHGs) and explains why the approach used by IPCC is faulty but nonetheless is used by its followers such as the US National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) and the EPA. These faulty methods lead to great exaggeration of the greenhouse effect of carbon dioxide, methane, and other minor greenhouse gases.

Following the faulty approach used by the IPCC, western Europe has adopted energy policies that President Putin of Russia exploited in his attack of Ukraine. Western Europe largely abandoned coal and exploration for oil and gas in favor of importing natural gas from Russia. John Constable details why western Europe, particularly the UK, must change its thinking about fossil fuels, or suffer significant economic and human harm.

Highlighting the illusion that unreliable wind and solar power can replace reliable thermal power, Francis Menton discusses that the Biden Administration is following the same path to economic and human harm followed by the UK and Germany. Menton brings up a detailed report by Joseph Toomey on the ideologically driven Biden administration.

Over fifty-five years ago, President Johnson committed ground troops into Vietnam and increased the military draft. In their climate action plans the Air Force and the Army demonstrate similar arrogance and ignorance of the enemy they demonstrated fifty-five years ago.

Identified as a “planning engineer” on Judith Curry’s blog, an individual discusses practical reasons why solar and wind power are not a solution to climate change. They become an increasing problem in attempting to reliable and affordable electric power as more solar and wind are added to the system.

*********************

Spectroscopy: The description of spectroscopy in Britannica starts with the:

“…study of the absorption and emission of light and other radiation by matter, as related to the dependence of these processes on the wavelength of the radiation. More recently, the definition has been expanded to include the study of the interactions between particles such as electrons, protons, and ions, as well as their interaction with other particles as a function of their collision energy. Spectroscopic analysis has been crucial in the development of the most fundamental theories in physics, including quantum mechanics, the special and general theories of relativity, and quantum electrodynamics. Spectroscopy, as applied to high-energy collisions, has been a key tool in developing scientific understanding not only of the electromagnetic force but also of the strong and weak nuclear forces.

“Spectroscopic techniques have been applied in virtually all technical fields of science and technology. Radio-frequency spectroscopy of nuclei in a magnetic field has been employed in a medical technique called magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to visualize the internal soft tissue of the body with unprecedented resolution. Microwave spectroscopy was used to discover the so-called three-degree blackbody radiation, the remnant of the big bang…”

This widely used and precise method to understanding critical parts of the physical world is ignored by the climate establishment because it produces testable results that climate bureaucracies do not wish to see – that after water vapor is considered, greenhouse gases have a minor impact on climate and are overwhelmed by natural changes. The bigger the better is the underlying goal of bureaucracies. If the work of William van Wijngaarden and William Happer using the high-resolution transmission molecular absorption database (HITRAN) becomes well known, funding of the great climate bureaucracies will become difficult to obtain. So, these bureaucracies sacrifice acquiring knowledge of the physical world in favor of funding.

[Note: the 1979 Charney report attempted to intensify the known weak influence of carbon dioxide by claiming, without evidence, its influence would be amplified by water vapor. This claim appears in general circulation models (global climate models); however, the physical evidence to validate the claim is still missing. See links under Challenging the Bureaucracy and https://www.britannica.com/science/spectroscopy

*********************

The Real Atmosphere: In “Methane: The Irrelevant Greenhouse Gas” SEPP Chairman Thomas Sheahen explains the procedural flaws used by the IPCC and its followers in overemphasizing the importance of carbon dioxide and methane in influencing global temperatures and climate. He reviews the work of van Wijngaarden and Happer and explains why they got it right – adhered to the scientific method rather than producing what is politically popular.

Sheahen explains that the real atmosphere contains water vapor. If we are to understand how human additions of carbon dioxide, methane, and other gases affect the atmosphere we must understand the actual atmosphere. However, the “US Standard Atmosphere” is without water vapor and therefore is unrealistic. It is an artificial construct of little value in understanding what will happen with human additions of greenhouse gases. Furthermore, Sheahen notes that the calculations of van Wijngaarden and Happer are for a simple gaseous atmosphere, one in which clouds and aerosols (atmospheric particles) do not inhibit electromagnetic energy passing through it. Thus, it is also an idealized concept; however, overall clouds and aerosols have a cooling effect. Consequently, the calculations by van Wijngaarden and Happer reveal the maximum possible influence of increasing greenhouse gases – an upper bound or limit. Larger estimates are an exaggeration without support of physical evidence.

As he did in his presentation at the last Heartland conference, Sheahen shows the stunning agreement between the calculations of van Wijngaarden and Happer (W & H) with satellite observations of outgoing infrared radiation emitted by the earth going to space. Three very different regions of the globe appear: Deserts (Sahara); Temperate regions (Mediterranean); and Polar regions (Antarctica)

Sheahen’s major point is that, because of the exceptionally good agreement between observational data and the calculations of W & H, we conclude that their model has now been validated. That embodies the scientific method. In that case, it is reasonable to use it to study other hypothetical cases. It is not possible to do so with IPCC models, which have never achieved agreement with observation.

Thanks to this agreement, one can compute the maximum of what will happen with an increase in carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. Showing the difference between the idealized Planck curve for blackbody radiation (no internal heat source such as what occurs in stars) and the Schwarzschild curve for actual (observed) radiation, Sheahen shows that a doubling of carbon dioxide in the actual atmosphere has a minor effect on temperatures. A doubling of methane has an even smaller effect on temperatures.

Sheahen explains that the influence of carbon dioxide (CO2) is very small because at its current level it is extremely saturated. As carbon dioxide increases it effectiveness in warming declines. This decline begins immediately. Sheahen shows the calculations in twenty parts per million (ppm) increments, the current concentration is over 410 ppm. In today’s atmosphere the influence of CO2 is small.

In explaining what this means Sheahen states:

“• If CO2 were zero, it would make a big difference (about 25%), and the earth would be cooler

• If CO2 were doubled, it would make a very small difference

• CH4 and N2O are extremely hard to find on any graph. Clearly, their contribution to the greenhouse effect is trivial

• Molecules of tiny concentration have even less effect – example of HFCs, with extremely high GWP [Global Warming Potential] numbers”

To Sheahen, the scientific implications are:

• Agreement between theory and experiment is the hallmark of good science

• The method of van Wijngaarden & Happer meets that criterion

• It is far superior to the GCM results featured in IPCC reports, which always predict too high temperatures.

• More CO2 makes only a tiny difference

• More N2O [Nitrous oxide] or CH4 [Methane] is tinier still, far less than CO2’s effect

He gives the policy implications:

Acknowledge that van Wijngaarden and Happer “Got it Right”

Reject the words of the IPCC and its Summary for Policymakers.

There is NO climate emergency!

Reducing greenhouse gases cannot stop the ever-changing climate, therefore expensive mitigation actions are a waste of resources.

TWTW adds that slides showing the Planck and Schwarzschild curves show large ranges in wavelengths (frequencies) where greenhouse gases have little or no impact on outgoing infrared radiation. About one-sixth of the infrared energy to space passes through the atmosphere unimpeded and adding CO2 and other greenhouse gases does not change these ranges. It is in these wavelengths (frequencies) that optical rangefinders, night-vision googles, and infrared (heat-seeking) guided missiles operate, and they clearly work. Yet, they are ignored by those who claims greenhouse gases trap heat. See Challenging the Orthodoxy.

*********************

Scientific Freedom of Inquiry: Separately, Kenneth Richard presents a study published by the Joint Institute for High Temperatures of the Russian Academy of Sciences using the HITRAN database. The Russian Academy of Sciences is publishing papers that the US Academy of Sciences and its followers refuse to touch for political reasons. Is scientific freedom of inquiry greater in Russia than in the US? See Models v. Observations.

*********************

Road to Destruction? Europe, particularly the UK and Germany, are further towards the imaginary goal of Net Zero carbon dioxide emissions than the US. John Constable has studied the problem for UK’s Net Zero Watch. In the summary of “European Fossil Fuels: Resources and Proven Reserves” he writes:

“Europe is in the midst of the worst energy crisis for a generation or more, a crisis that has been in the making for many years and was beginning to become acute even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine accelerated the process. Mr Putin had a clear intention to capitalize on the weakness in European energy supply, something that has now been made manifest in the intimidatory sabotage of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

“There is very little that the European states can do in the short run, but it is of critical importance that the causes of the current crisis are correctly identified, otherwise counterproductive remedial measures will result. The naïve, indeed dangerously ignorant and unrealistic conclusion, is that dependence on natural gas justifies still greater emphasis on renewable energy. In fact, it is the renewables policies have that resulted in this gas dependency. The energy and economic system must have a thermodynamically competent fuel somewhere in the scheme, and this inevitably has been natural gas for most European states, since both solar and wind are of such low entropic quality that they contribute little or less than nothing to security of supply. Yet, in a bizarre paradox, European policymakers, notably those of Germany and the European Union, have systematically deprecated fossil fuels since 1990s in an effort to seize international leadership on climate change, while at the same making the remaining fossil fuel of natural gas the sole thread by which economic and societal stability hands. Forceful promotion of renewable energy through instruments coercing consumers to buy its output at above market prices has not only cost European consumers an additional €770 billion in subsidies to green energy since 2008, but has discouraged exploration for fossil fuels and the development of available resources of coal, oil and natural gas, and made the European markets increasingly dependent on imports, imports that must be bought on the short-term markets because the output from the wind and solar fleet varies over all timescales from seconds to decades. The EU’s policy could not have been more damaging to the interests of the European states if it has been drafted in the Kremlin itself.” [Boldface added]

Using the BP Statistical Review, Constable estimates the proven fossil fuel reserves in Europe (not including Russia) in Reserve/production ratios are Coal, 299 years; Oil, 10.4 years; and Natural gas, 14.5 years. He then gives further details before concluding:

“In reviewing the potential of shale gas to contribute to energy security, in 2014 the European Commission concluded that ‘the volumes produced will not make Europe self-sufficient in gas but could help to reduce prices. That conclusion is obviously correct, and applies with equal force to coal, oil, and conventional natural gas resources. No-one would argue from the data reviewed in this study that the European region can become self-sufficient in fossil energy, but it is equally clear that further exploration of the very substantial resources of these fuels could enlarge proven reserves, increase production and have a significant effect on regional prices and overall security.” See links under Energy Issues – Non-US

*********************

Into the Valley: Unlike Europe, the US and Canada have abundant resources of coal, oil, and natural gas. But the governments of these countries seemed determined to punish their publics by denying use of these resources on the false claims that carbon dioxide emissions are causing a climate crisis. As discussed above, W & H and Tom Sheahen demonstrate the feeble extent of the physical evidence used to claim a climate crisis.

In discussing the “energy madness” of the Biden administration, Francis Menton mentions a recent study by Joseph Toomey who critiqued the energy policies of the Obama administration. President Obama famously bragged that under his policies energy prices will skyrocket. They would have, had he not been stopped by a defeat of the Democrats in the 2010 mid-term election. The Biden administration appears to be determined to implement Obama’s policies. Regarding the piece by Toomy, Menton writes:

“At 35 pages in length, Toomey’s piece is a seemingly endless litany of one intentionally destructive policy after another. Even if you follow this issue regularly, as I do, you can’t help but be astounded when you see the full extent of the destruction organized into one piece. An energy infrastructure built up over a century and more that actually provides reliable and affordable energy to millions of people — a true miracle of human ingenuity! — is being systematically and intentionally attacked and wrecked by ignorant fools who have no idea how difficult the existing system was to create, and equally have no idea how to make something to replace it that might actually work.” [Boldface added]

Toomey concludes his piece with:

“Assured of the righteousness of that cause, the Biden team has begun paring back the supply of CO2-emitting fossil fuel output today, decades before the multi-exa- joule-producing low-carbon infrastructure is in place, which will presumably act as a substitute. They have driven us into ‘the energy transition’s looming valley of death’ without a compass, a map, or any idea of how to escape.”

As his administration was busy with destroying America’s reliable energy system, President Biden asked the Saudis not to cut oil production as proposed by OPEC+. OPEC+ doubled the cut. Biden then asked Venezuela, which has already destroyed its oil industry, to expand its production. Ironically, Venezuela’s oil production comes from tar sands, which the Greens despise. Menton writes on the lack of feasibility studies demonstrating that wind and solar power can provide reliable and affordable electricity:

“Essentially the entire developed part of the world is currently embarked on a crash program to eliminate fossil fuels from the energy system of the economy. The program has two main parts: first the suppression of the production and distribution of fossil fuels; and second the construction of large numbers of wind and solar generation facilities to replace them. Both parts of the program are currently underway simultaneously in all advanced countries, as a matter of what we are told is the highest moral urgency.” See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy and Change in US Administrations.

**********************

Know Your Enemy: In March 1965, President Johnson committed 82,000 ground troops into Vietnam. By July, he authorized another 100,000, then in 1966 another 100,000. By April 1969, 543,000 American troops were stationed in Vietnam for a “limited war.” In 1965, Johnson doubled the monthly military draft calls to 35,000. The total drafted in 1965 was 130,991; a year later, the number was 382,010. “Know your enemy” is a key principle in military strategy. The Department of Defense had no clue.

The Departments of the Army and the Air Force have published their strategic plans for “fighting” climate change. Under “Situation” the Army plan states:

“It has long been recognized that the effects of climate change pose a national security threat. Indeed, climate change has been described as a “threat multiplier.’ For example, higher average temperatures and shrinking polar sea ice will open multiple strategic avenues of approach.”

These Departments have no clue. See links under Expanding the Orthodoxy, ‘https://www.history.com/topics/vietnam-war/vietnam-war-history#:~:text=In%20March%201965%2C%20Johnson%20made,the%20struggling%20South%20Vietnamese%20army.

and

https://www.history.com/news/vietnam-war-draft-voting-age-26-amendment#:~:text=In%201965%2C%20130%2C991%20young%20men,thus%20legally%20prohibited%20from%20voting.

**********************

The Penetration Problem: The individual who is identified in Judith Curry’s blog as “Planning Engineer” gives eight reasons why wind and solar have a major problem that can be summed as the more you have the worse it gets. The analysis begins:

“Increasing penetration levels of wind and solar is like a Sisyphean task, except that it is worse. The challenge may be better understood as akin to pushing a huge rock which is getting heavier and heavier, up a hill of a steeper and steeper slope while the ground below gets slicker and more unstable. The problems associated with increased penetration swamp any potential benefits that might be achieved through economies of scale.

“The bulk power system has traditionally been strong and very robust. There are generally not significant problems associated with adding small system elements (small amounts of wind and solar) which lean on the system, rather than support it. The system has a limited ability to absorb wind and solar power and can use it to displace generation which relies on costly fuels. But at higher penetration levels this ability is greatly reduced, and the economics can degrade and even reverse. Listed below are some reasons why increasing the penetration levels of renewables will lead to rapidly increasing costs as well as rapidly decreasing reliability.”

After going through the eight points and stating they cannot be solved with economies of scale from increasing wind and solar, the analysis concludes:

“Could nuclear energy be a piece of a lower carbon emission future? Most certainly. None of the above concerns apply to nuclear power. We could see cheaper costs from standardized nuclear facilities and reasonable regulations. Hydro too works well with the power system. Unfortunately, there are negligible to no potential locations to expand hydro generation. (Note-pumped storage is an option for storing energy, but not producing additional net energy).

“It is way too soon to be envisioning a 100% renewable future with significant contributions from current wind and solar capabilities. It is not a good strategy to support current “green” technologies and retire and prohibit conventional generation hoping that a miracle will occur when we need it. Perhaps with the extensive deployment of nuclear power, carbon capture and other technologies we might be able to approach a zero-carbon grid. At best, current wind and solar technologies will play at most a small part in such a plan.”

There will be an additional post on this issue. See link under Questioning the Orthodoxy.

**********************

Number of the Week: 1 kt equals 1.15 mph. One of the problems journalists may have in reporting hurricanes is that often wind speed is reported in knots (kt) while most people in the US think in miles per hour (mph). One knot equals 1.15058 miles per hour. For example, the Saffir-Simson Hurricane Wind Scale lists a category 4 (major) hurricanes as sustained wind speeds of 130-156 mph; 113-136 kt; 209-251 km/h. [Boldface added]

In a private communication addressing the wind speed of hurricane Ian, Meteorologist Chuck Wiese wrote that the weather maps showed:

“…the pressure gradient near the eyewall supported wind gusts to 148 mph. The central pressure was 952 millibars or 28.11 inches of mercury just before landfall measured by an aircraft reconnaissance dropsonde. That is about the high end of average for hurricanes of this strength, but gusts of wind at 148 mph produce catastrophic damage as that wind hitting a square foot of surface area facing the wind would have a force acting on it of 103 pounds.” [Boldface added]

“As bad as all this is, Hurricane Ian is no more deadly than many other hurricanes from the Atlantic and Caribbean have been in the records.”

The difference between sustained wind speeds and gusts can also be a problem among journalists. See https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/aboutsshws.php

NEWS YOU CAN USE:

Commentary: Is the Sun Rising?

Surface Temperature Response to Solar EMR at Top of the Atmosphere

By Richard Willoughby, WUWT, Oct 4, 2022

Censorship

“We own the Science” brags UN chief who works with Google to suppress climate skeptics

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Oct 3, 2022

Challenging the Orthodoxy

Dependence of Earth’s Thermal Radiation on Five Most Abundant Greenhouse Gases

By W. A. van Wijngaarden & W. Happer Atmospheric and Oceanic Physics, 2020

https://wvanwijngaarden.info.yorku.ca/files/2020/12/WThermal-Radiationf.pdf?x45936

Relative Potency of Greenhouse Molecules

By W. A. van Wijngaarden & W. Happer Atmospheric and Oceanic Physics, 2021

https://wvanwijngaarden.info.yorku.ca/files/2021/03/WPotency.pdf?x45936

Methane: The Irrelevant Greenhouse Gas

By Thomas P. Sheahen, ICSF & CLINTEL, Sep 21, 2022

Slides and Video

Dr. Willie Soon Interviewed by Professor Franco Battaglia: October 7, 2022 La Verita Newspaper

By Charles Rotter, WUWT, Oct 7, 2022

Text with links to video clips

A Comprehensive Roundup Of Official Energy Madness

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, Oct 6, 2022

https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2022-10-5-a-comprehensive-roundup-of-official-energy-madness

Current and Rising Atmospheric CO2 Concentrations Pose No Threat to Human Health

By Craig D. Idso, Master Resource, Oct 3, 2022

Without Any Demonstration Project Or Feasibility Study

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, Oct 2, 2022

https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2022-10-2-without-a-demonstration-project-or-feasibility-study

Day Two CPAC Australia: Zuby, Alan Jones, and Climate Hysteria

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Oct 2, 2022

“There’s no emergency” – dissident climatologist Dr Judith Curry on the ‘manufactured scientific consensus’ on climate change

By Nadya Swart, BizNews, Oct 5, 2022

But… but… peer review!!!

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Oct 5, 2022

“In a society in which trust in established institutions is rapidly declining, it is commendable that those involved are taking vigorous steps. And as we noted, Hindawi is not some sloppy outlier. Wiley has contacted other publishers and organizations, presumably not just to warn them of the problems they have found in their own work but to caution them to take a close look at their own.”

Defending the Orthodoxy

UN Declares: ‘We own the science’ & ‘the world should know it’ so ‘we partnered with Google’ to ensure only UN climate results appear

By Marc Morano, Climate Depot, Oct 2, 2022

https://www.climatedepot.com/2022/10/02/un-official-we-own-the-science-the-world-should-know-it-so-we-partnered-with-google-to-ensure-only-un-climate-results-appear/?mc_cid=747c92fd0a&mc_eid=ffd82d3222

Who owns Science?

By John Hinderaker, Power Line, Oct 3, 2022

“Science is a method that can, in principle, be practiced by anyone. So no one can ‘own’ it. But don’t tell that to the United Nations and the World Economic Forum.

US wind, solar tripled over the past decade: analysis

By Sharon Udasin, The Hill, Oct 6, 2022

Link to: Renewables On The Rise Dashboard

America now gets more than three times as much power from the wind, the sun and the earth as we did in 2012, with all 50 states now seeing clean energy growth.

By Johanna Neumann, et al. Environment America, Accessed Oct 8, 2022

[SEPP Comment: Why do they need subsidies?]

Defending the Orthodoxy – Bandwagon Science

A Chance to Revive and Decarbonize American Manufacturing

By Dennis Blair & Joe Quinn, Real Clear Energy, Oct 04, 2022

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2022/10/04/a_chance_to_revive_and_decarbonize_american_manufacturing_857227.html

[SEPP Comment: Massive subsidies won’t make aluminum smelters run 24/7 on wind and solar power.]

Climate change made 2022’s northern-hemisphere droughts ‘at least 20 times’ more likely

By Ayeshan Tandon, Carbon Brief, Oct 5, 2022

Link to full study: High temperatures exacerbated by climate change made 2022 Northern Hemisphere droughts more likely

By Dominik Schumacher, et al, World Weather Attribution, Oct 5, 2022

From the article: “(The findings are yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal. However, the methods used in the analysis have been published in previous attribution studies.)”

[SEPP Comment: As Ross McKitrick has shown, these attribution studies are a statistical joke!]

Irrelevant to global decarbonisation? No, Australia’s crucial to it

By Peter Hartcher, The Sydney Morning Herald, Oct 4, 2022, [H/t WUWT]

https://amp.smh.com.au/politics/federal/irrelevant-to-global-decarbonisation-no-australia-s-crucial-to-it-20221003-p5bmnv.html

Link to book: The Superpower Transformation: Making Australia’s Zero-Carbon Future

Edited by Ross Garnaut, Blank Inc Books, 20222

https://www.blackincbooks.com.au/books/superpower-transformation

Questioning the Orthodoxy

25 myths about extreme weather, refuted

With Hurricane Ian, the media have once again put forward the narrative that fossil fuels make extreme weather danger worse—and that fossil fuel supporters like Governor Ron Desantis are to blame.

By Alex Epstein, His Blog, Oct 5, 2022 [H/t Bernie Kepshire]

https://alexepstein.substack.com/p/25-myths-about-extreme-weather-refuted?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=513601&post_id=76614692&isFreemail=true&utm_medium=email

American Energy for Grownups

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 29, 2022

Video

The Penetration Problem. Part I: Wind and Solar – The More You Do, The Harder It Gets

By Planning Engineer, Climate Etc. Oct 3, 2022

Now is no time for quitting

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Oct 5, 2022

“The real point is that it is only by giving in to a temptation that we may discover what disappointment or even disaster lurks behind its alluring façade.”

After Paris!

27th Pretend Climate Conference

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Oct 4, 2022

https://realclimatescience.com/2022/10/27th-pretend-climate-conference/

[SEPP Comment: Is Putin attending?]

Webinar: Will ‘loss and damage’ be the defining issue at COP27?

By Multiple Authors, Carbon Brief, Sep 30, 2022

27 Years Of UN “Climate Negotiations”

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Oct 4, 2022

https://realclimatescience.com/2022/10/27-years-of-un-climate-negotiations/

AEP Wants Charles To Campaign At COP27

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Oct 7, 2022

“AEP, who chickened out of my challenge of a debate, loses the plot again!”

“’ King Charles should attend the COP27 climate summit in Egypt next month as sovereign of Tuvalu, a cluster of Pacific atolls sinking underwater.

“’He should go as King of Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, and in spirit as King of Scotland, all countries with enthusiastic net-zero leaders. He should attend too as titular head of those Commonwealth states that pleaded most vehemently for CO2 and methane cuts at last year’s climate summit in Glasgow.’”

Was that it?

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Oct 5, 2022

“They insist that ‘We need to put people at the heart of our climate transition. Policies must promote prosperity for all people, and business strategies must support all of society. The rewards of investing in people, equity and justice are clear.’ Just that?”

[SEPP Comment: NYC climate week was Sep 10-25. NYC and the UN huffed and puffed, and the world yawned, except for yellow media.]

Change in US Administrations

Biden ‘disappointed’ by OPEC+ decision to cut oil production

By Brett Samuels, The Hill, Oct 5, 2022

[SEPP Comment: As the Biden administration controls on oil and gas production that pushes up prices, why shouldn’t OPEC+ join in?]

OPEC+ announces 2 million-barrel production cut

By Zack Budryk, The Hill, Oct 5, 2022

“National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said in a statement.

“’In light of today’s action, the Biden Administration will also consult with Congress on additional tools and authorities to reduce OPEC’s control over energy prices.’”

[SEPP Comment: Look into a mirror!]

The Saudis Snub Biden Again

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Oct 6, 2022

From the Wall Street Journal

Seeking a Common Ground

Complex spatio-temporal structure of the Holocene Thermal Maximum

By Olivier Cartapanis, et al., Nature Communications, Oct 3, 2022 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-022-33362-1

From the abstract: “Climate reconstructions suggest an early-middle Holocene Thermal Maximum (HTM) followed by gradual cooling, whereas climate models indicate continuous warming.”

“Continental proxy records at mid and high latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere portray a “classic” HTM (8–4 ka). In contrast, marine proxy records from the same latitudes reveal an earlier HTM (11–7ka), while a clear temperature anomaly is missing in the tropics.”

[SEPP Comment: Boldface added. Just as Richard Lindzen has stated: the tropics are stable and it is the warming and cooling outside the tropics that is important.]

Exclusive: Hindawi and Wiley to retract over 500 papers linked to peer review rings

By Staff, Retraction Watch, Sep 28, 2022 [H/t WUWT]

https://retractionwatch.com/2022/09/28/exclusive-hindawi-and-wiley-to-retract-over-500-papers-linked-to-peer-review-rings/

Exclusive: PLOS ONE to retract more than 100 papers for manipulated peer review

By Staff, Retraction Watch, Aug 3, 2022 [H/t Jim Buel]

https://retractionwatch.com/2022/08/03/exclusive-plos-one-to-retract-more-than-100-papers-for-manipulated-peer-review/

New Climate Tool

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Oct 4, 2022

https://realclimatescience.com/2022/10/new-climate-tool-2/

No, Climatologists Did Not “Forget the Sun Was Shining”

By Roy Spencer, His Blog, Oct 4, 2022

Lord Monckton Responds to Spencer’s Critique

By Lord Monckton, Via Roy Spencer’s Blog, Oct 5, 2022

Science, Policy, and Evidence

Net Zero Watch welcomes ‘important intervention’ by Steve Baker

Press Release, Net Zero Watch, Oct 3, 2022

Models v. Observations

The Assumption CO2 Drives Climate Change Is Contradicted By Observations

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, Oct 6, 2022

Link to paper: Problems in Global Atmospheric Energetics of the Atmosphere

By B. M. Smirnov, Joint Institute for High Temperatures of the Russian Academy of Sciences), High Temperature, 2021

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1134/S0018151X21030123

From the Abstract: The inconsistency of climatological models of changes in the global temperature as a result of an increase in the concentration of carbon dioxide, which are the basis of the Paris Agreements on Climate, has been demonstrated. The use of these models is based on the assumption that the spectra of carbon dioxide and water molecules do not overlap, which contradicts both the data resulting from measurements with NASA programs and calculations based on the spectroscopic parameters of molecules from the HITRAN data bank.

New Study Affirms Anthropogenic CO2 Emissions Play No Role In Larsen Ice Shelf Melt

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, Oct 3, 2022

A 20-Year Study of Melt Processes Over Larsen C Ice Shelf Using a High-Resolution Regional Atmospheric Model: 2. Drivers of Surface Melting

By E. Gilbert, et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, Apr 14, 2022

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2021JD036012

Measurement Issues — Surface

Tokyo Mean September Temperatures Have Seen No Warming In 34 Years, JMA Data Show

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Oct 7, 2022

Charts produced by Kirye

[SEPP Comment: Wonder how they compare with NOAA and NASA temperatures?]

Measurement Issues — Atmosphere

UAH Global Temperature Update for September 2022: +0.24 deg. C

By Roy Spencer, His Blog, Oct 3, 2022

Link to Global Temperature Report

By Staff, Earth System Science Center, The University of Alabama in Huntsville, September 2022

Map: https://www.nsstc.uah.edu/climate/2022/September2022/202209_Map.png

Graph: https://www.nsstc.uah.edu/climate/2022/AUGUST2022/202208_Bar.png

Text: Incorrectly identified as August: https://www.nsstc.uah.edu/climate/2022/September2022/GTR_202209Sep_1.pdf

Changing Weather

Did Global Warming Make Hurricane Ian Intensify Faster than Normal?

By Neil L. Frank [former head of the US National Hurricane Center], WUWT, Oct 6, 2022

“Buried in the midst of all these claims is a logical fallacy — the fallacy of hypothesis contrary to fact. We simply do not know if Hurricane Ian would have been weaker, or would have intensified more slowly, in the absence of global warming. Why not? Because it did not occur in the absence of global warming.

“What we do know is that hurricanes were at least as frequent and powerful before the current period of global warming as they have been during it — indeed, we know they were actually more frequent and more powerful.”

Weather Disasters Wrongly Linked To Global Warming By Two International Agencies

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Oct 4, 2022

Everybody knows: Hurricane Ian shows climate change is making the weather worse

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Oct 5, 2022

“Many hurricanes formed but fizzled out before they made landfall. Pointing to one storm in one place that fits the narrative and ignoring all the others and all the regions that don’t isn’t science, it’s ambulance-chasing. ‘Everybody knows; it doesn’t count when you only predict something after it already happened.”

Shellenberger: Media Is Lying About Climate & Hurricanes

By Michael Shellenberger, Via Zero Hedge, Oct 4, 2022 [H/t Bernie Kepshire]

https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/shellenberger-media-lying-about-climate-hurricanes

97% Of Scientists Agree

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Oct 7, 2022

https://realclimatescience.com/2022/10/97-of-scientists-agree/

Changing Seas

Corals pass mutations acquired during their lifetime to offspring

Researchers document for the first time that corals can pass mutations acquired during their lifetime to their offspring

Press Release, By Staff, NSF, Oct 4, 2022

https://beta.nsf.gov/news/corals-pass-mutations-acquired-during-their-lifetime-offspring?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

Link to paper: Inheritance of somatic mutations by animal offspring

By Kate Vasquez-Kuntz, et al, Science Advances, Aug 31, 2022

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abn0707

[SEPP Comment: Global warming will not kill off all the coral after all? It hasn’t in millions of years. Somatic mutation is passing on changes in DNA after fertilization. It can occur with cell division.]

Transgenerational acclimation to warming of a reef fish

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Oct 5, 2022

From the CO2Science Archive

ZERO Change in the Rate of Sea Level Rise — for All of Recorded History

By Jeff Id, The Air Vent, Oct 2, 2022 [H/t Stu Cvrk]

[SEPP Comment: From tidal gages from about 1850.]

Changing Cryosphere – Land / Sea Ice

New polar bear hunting habitat forming already along the coast of the Laptev Sea: A new trend?

By Susan Crockford, Polar Bear Science, Oct 6, 2022

Good news update out of W Hudson Bay: fat polar bears are behaving themselves

By Susan Crockford, Polar Bear Science, Oct 4, 2022

Acidic Waters

Claim: Scientists find link between fast-melting Arctic ice and ocean acidification

By Charles Rotter, WUWT, Oct 2, 2022

Link to paper: Climate change drives rapid decadal acidification in the Arctic Ocean from 1994 to 2020

By Di Qi, et al. AAAS Science, Sep 29, 2022

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abo0383

[SEPP Comment: Melting ice drives acidification?]

Lowering Standards

Climate change and the threat to civilization

By Daniel Steel, et al., PNAS, Oct 6, 2022

https://www.pnas.org/doi/full/10.1073/pnas.2210525119

“There is, in sum, no solid basis at present for dismissing the broken world and global collapse as too unlikely to merit serious consideration. Given the moral and practical importance of these scenarios, we believe that science should endeavor to learn more about mechanisms that might lead to them.”

[SEPP Comment: There is no solid basis for claiming a broken world and global collapse unless it is led by governments that believe this non-science.]

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Yellow (Green) Journalism?

Long live the King, provided…

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Oct 5, 2022

“The accession of Charles III to the throne of Great Britain, Canada and 13 other places brought the usual ill-tempered sniping about the constitutional monarchy that has been the origin of the only functioning systems of self-government humanity has ever seen. For instance ‘The Industrial Revolution was born in England in the 18th century and so, in a sense, was climate change…’”

[SEPP Comment: If journalists such as those for the NYT think subsistence living is divine, they should try it for a few years.]

Washington Post Vs. Science

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Oct 5, 2022

https://realclimatescience.com/2022/10/washington-post-vs-science/

Communicating Better to the Public – Exaggerate, or be Vague?

The Atlantic: The Inflation Reduction Act has Unleashed “Uncapped” Spending on Climate Change

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Oct 6, 2022

Communicating Better to the Public – Make things up.

EWG And Carey Gillam Keep Lying About Glyphosate

By Cameron English, ACSH, Sep 26, 2022

https://www.acsh.org/news/2022/09/26/ewg-and-carey-gillam-keep-lying-about-glyphosate-16575

How Climate Change Is Rapidly Fueling Super Hurricanes

By Staff, Society of Environmental Journalists, Sep 30, 2022 [H/t Bernie Kepshire]

https://www.sej.org/headlines/how-climate-change-rapidly-fueling-super-hurricanes

Communicating Better to the Public – Do a Poll?

More On How Peer Review Generates And Maintains Consensuses

By Matt Briggs, His Blog, Oct 5, 2022 [H/t John Dunn]

“Paper’s title is ‘Consensus on consensus: a synthesis of consensus estimates on human-caused global warming’, in Environmental Research Letters, by Experts John Cook, Naomi Oreskes and many others.

“The opening sentence proves my contention that peer review enforces conformity:

“’The consensus that humans are causing recent global warming is shared by 90%–100% of publishing climate scientists according to six independent studies by co-authors of this paper.’”

[SEPP Comment: And the physical evidence says?]

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Propaganda

UK Left Behind, As China and India Charge Ahead, Says The Delusional AEP

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Oct 7, 2022

[SEPP Comment: Comparing actual generation by source to claimed generation]

‘Greenwashing’ Corporate Profits amid Political, Media Pressure (it’s what you get …)

By Robert Bradley Jr., Master Resource, Oct 6, 2022

Carbon Offsets: Want to Get Sued? (greenwashing as illegality)

By Robert Bradley Jr, Master Resource, Oct 5, 2022

Carbon Offsets: Tricky Math

By Robert Bradley Jr., Master Resource, Oct 4, 2022

Fact Checking BBC’s Hurricane “Reality” Check

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Oct 2, 2022

Communicating Better to the Public – Protest

Berlin Antifa Group “Goes On Hunt” For High Energy Users… Heated Pools “Immediately Collectivized”

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Oct 2, 2022

Expanding the Orthodoxy

Air Force, Army release climate action plans

By Ellen Mitchell, The Hill, Oct 5, 2022

Link to: Department of the Air Force Climate Action Plan

By Staff, Department of the Air Force, Oct 2022

https://www.safie.hq.af.mil/Portals/78/documents/Climate/DAF%20Climate%20Action%20Plan%20-%20FINAL%20Oct%202022.pdf?ver=DlO9-iuR2jejlLhQ_5YKxw%3d%3d

Army Releases New Plan to ‘Mitigate’ Climate Change – Defense Sec Austin: The U.S. Army needs to ‘immediately take appropriate policy actions to prioritize climate change’

From Climate Depot, Via WUWT, Oct 7, 2022

Link to: Army Climate Strategy, Implementation Plan, FY 2023-2027

[SEPP Comment: Military leaders in Russia and China must love this!]

ESG and Corporate Totalitarianism

By David Hoyt, American Thinker, Sep 4, 2022

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2022/09/esg_and_corporate_totalitarianism_.html

DOE takes step to advance Defense Production Act use for clean energy

By Rachel Frazin, The Hill, Oct 3, 2022

“The Defense Production Act gives the president the authority to mobilize a certain industry in order to advance national security.”

[SEPP Comment: We need jet fighters using wind turbines for power?]

PRESS RELEASE: Financial Stability Oversight Council Establishes New Climate-related Financial Risk Advisory Committee

U.S. Department of the Treasury, Oct 3, 2022

https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy0987

Questioning European Green

The buffoon delivering a permanent energy crisis

By Andrew Montford, The Conservative Woman [UK] Oct 4, 2022

“In other words, Sir John’s ideas will deliver a permanent energy crisis and a great depression. It is no more than you would expect from such an epitome of the British establishment: urbane, erudite, a consummate networker. And utterly incompetent.”

Questioning Green Elsewhere

The Coming Green Electricity Nightmare

Hundreds of billions in new subsidies will bring expensive, unreliable, eco-destructive power

By Paul Driessen, WUWT, Oct 2, 2022

Green Jobs

Exclusive: GE lays off workers at onshore wind unit as part of turnaround strategy

By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Liz Hampton, Reuters, Oct 5, 2022 [H/t Bernie Kepshire]

https://12ft.io/proxy?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reuters.com%2Fbusiness%2Fenergy%2Fexclusive-ge-lays-off-workers-onshore-wind-unit-part-turnaround-strategy-sources-2022-10-06%2F

[SEPP Comment: If it wasn’t for the subsidies, no one would be “investing” in wind power.]

Funding Issues

Thurrock Council set to borrow nearly £850m to repay solar farm debts

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Oct 6, 2022

“I find it very strange!

“The renewable lobby has been telling us for years that wind and solar power are the cheapest form of generation. Surely these solar energy investments should have been turning a huge profit?”

[SEPP Comment: Don’t believe the greens?]

The Political Games Continue

And so it begins

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Oct 5, 2022

Litigation Issues

Supreme Court weighs redefining clean water regulations

By Rachel Frazin and John Kruzel, The Hill, Oct 3, 2022

[SEPP Comment: The issue is more the expansion of powers by government agencies than clean waters. Does a pile of wet leaves constitute navigable water of the US?]

EPA and other Regulators on the March

EPA proposes deeming lead in aviation fuel a danger to public health

By Rachel Frazin, The Hill, Oct 7, 2022

“Lead is used in fuel for piston-engine aircraft, which are usually small planes that carry between two and 10 people.”

Energy Issues – Non-US

Europe must exploit its fossil fuel resources or face economic relegation to second world status

Press Release, Net Zero Watch, Oct 7, 2022

Link to paper: European Fossil Fuels: Resources and Proven Reserves

By John Constable, Net Zero Watch, 2022

What blackouts could do to German electronics

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Oct 5, 2022

[SEPP Comment: Forget modern manufacturing.]

Nord Stream Blasts Point to Coal and Oil as European Solution

By Vijay Jayaraj, Real Clear Energy, Oct 5, 2022

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2022/10/05/nord_stream_blasts_point_to_coal_and_oil_as_european_solution_857399.html

Nord Stream blasts equal to several hundred kilos of TNT: report

By AFP Staff Writers, Copenhagen, Sept 30, 2022

https://www.oilgasdaily.com/reports/Nord_Stream_blasts_equal_to_several_hundred_kilos_of_TNT_report_999.html

In a bad situation there are no good moves: What the UK should (but will not) do to address the energy crisis

Editorial, Net Zero Watch, Oct 4, 2022

“This crisis is very unlikely to be resolved rapidly, since the causes are fundamentally political, yet Europe’s politicians, and the UK is no exception, cannot bring themselves to admit that the renewable energy obsession of climate policies in the last thirty years are to blame for the current over-exposure to natural gas.”

Germany Is Running Out Of Electricity

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Oct 5, 2022

“Meanwhile Germany’s energy future increasingly resembles playing Russian Roulette with a fully loaded gun!”

Stark contrasts: UK faces rolling three hour blackouts, while Norway has cheap electricity and “too many profits”

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Oct 7, 2022

“The Norwegian Greens call their own government “War Profiteers” for looking after their senior citizens. They say they want peace, but don’t realize that energy insecurity is a weapon of war.”

[SEPP Comment: Are Norwegian Greens climate “war profiteers?”]

Energy Issues – Australia

Australia’s resources revenue to hit record amid Ukraine conflict

By Sonali Paul, Reuters, Oct 3, 2022 [H/t Dennis Ambler]

https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/australias-resources-revenue-hit-record-amid-ukraine-conflict-2022-10-03/

Energy Issues — US

Americans are staring down increased heating costs as winter approaches

By Rachel Frazin, The Hill, Oct 5, 2022

“Prices also may not necessarily be the same across the U.S. Both [commentators] Fell and Kim agreed that the Northeast may be hit hardest since it doesn’t have as much infrastructure such as pipelines.”

Run, Don’t Walk, to Tell Government We Need Affordable Energy

By David Holt, Real Clear Energy, Oct 4, 2022

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2022/10/04/run_dont_walk_to_tell_government_we_need_affordable_energy_856953.html

Joe Biden’s Ad Hoc Use of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Perhaps surprisingly, there is a serious efficiency argument in favor of it.

By Benjamin Zycher, Real Clear Energy, Oct 06, 2022

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2022/10/06/joe_bidens_ad_hoc_use_of_the_strategic_petroleum_reserve_857624.html

Road To Nowhere, Part 2 – Oil Prices Have Moved Lower With SPR Releases, But Production Still Lags

By Jason Lindquist, RBN Energy, Oct 4, 2022

https://rbnenergy.com/road-to-nowhere-part-2-oil-prices-have-moved-lower-with-spr-releases-but-production-still-lags

“Given all the complicating factors, one could argue that the strategy of using the SPR to deal with this year’s market turmoil has been a qualified success, at least when it comes to prices, although it’s impossible to say how big a factor the releases played. But the possibility of a global supply gap still exists because production growth has been stalled for much of this year and the SPR’s lower volumes mean it’s not likely to be in a position to help much with a future price spike once the current releases end.”

Renewables Subsidies and the Institutionalization of Irresponsibility

By Benjamin Zycher, Real Clear Energy, Oct 5, 2022

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2022/10/05/renewables_subsidies_and_the_institutionalization_of_irresponsibility_857240.html

“Enter the perverse incentives attendant upon federal subsidies. In the wake of Hurricane Maria and the Covid downturn, USVI/WAPA has received since 2017 over $8 billion from the federal government, including massive amounts for a transition to a 100 percent solar power system.”

[SEPP Comment: Does the governor of the Virgin Islands really believe that people do not use electricity at night?]

Oil and Natural Gas – the Future or the Past?

The Permian Basin: The gift that keeps on giving!

By David Middleton, WUWT, Oct 4, 2022

“Compared with other U.S. basins, the Permian Basin benefits from lower operational costs, better access to oilfield services, and its proximity to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries and export facilities.”

Nuclear Energy and Fears

Jesse Ausubel, One Of America’s Top Thinkers On Science and Energy, Wins Nierenberg Prize

By Robert Bryce, Real Clear Energy, Oct 06, 2022

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2022/10/06/jesse_ausubel_one_of_americas_top_thinkers_on_science_and_energy_wins_nierenberg_prize_857626.html

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Solar and Wind

A Few Graphs Say It All for Weather-Dependent “Renewables”

By Ed Hoskins, Edmhodotme, Via WUWT, Oct 5, 2022

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Energy — Other

Brief on Waste to Liquid Fuel Concept

By Kevin Loughrey, Ballina Australia, Accessed Oct 8, 2022

https://kevinloughrey.com.au/Waste2Energy/Concept.html

Drax Is Burning Virgin Forest

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Oct 3, 2022

“Drax runs Britain’s biggest power station, which burns millions of tonnes of imported wood pellets – which is classed as renewable energy.

“The BBC has discovered some of the wood comes from primary forests in Canada.

“The company says it only uses sawdust and waste wood.”

“Bioenergy accounts for 13% of the UK’s electricity generation, which is more than onshore wind.”

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Vehicles

Can Battery-Powered Vehicles Compete?

By Donn Dears, Power For USA, Oct 5, 2022

Further comment by Dears on the cost of replacing the power train:

“Another way to look at the issue, is to compare the power train with the battery pack that’s replacing it.

The power train [of an ICE] lasts for 12 years, or 150,000 miles and costs around $7,000, while the initial battery pack lasts for 8 years, or 100,000 miles, and costs around $9,000. The price for a replacement battery pack, including the markup (and using the price charged for a replacement battery pack for a Bolt) is around $16,000.

The issue is how to account for the cost differences when a BEV is sold?

Even if the high cost of a replacement battery pack is ignored, it’s clear that there is a cost differential between a power train and a battery pack over their lives.

This cost differential has to be accounted for when a used BEV is sold.

The article approached the issue in one way, while there are other ways of doing so.”

Accelerating the Future of Trucking and Electric Transportation

By Dan Bowermaster & Watson Collins, Real Clear Energy, Oct 04, 2022

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2022/10/04/accelerating_the_future_of_trucking_and_electric_transportation_857171.html

“In June 2021, the North American Council for Freight Efficiency’s Run on Less – Electric (RoL-E) demonstration featured 13 trucks driving actual routes and carrying real freight. The demonstration showed that some electric Heavy-Duty vehicles aren’t just on the horizon – they’re already here; in fact, roughly 50 percent of Heavy-Duty Class 8 Trucks and all Medium-Duty box trucks can be electrified with battery technology that exists today.”

[SEPP Comment: At what cost?]

Americans’ support for Biden’s electric car push is nearly zero

President’s agenda ‘absurd and completely detached from practical reality’

By Bob Unruh, WND, Oct 4, 2022 [H/t Bernie Kepshire]

New York Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate

By Roger Caiazza, Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York, Sep 30, 2022 [H/t WUWT]

California Dreaming

“Eat your heart out Fox News,” says Newsom, signing climate agreement with West Coast governors

California, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia agree to more electric vehicles, renewable energy, forest treatments

By Paul Rogers, The Mercury News, Oct 6, 2022 [H/t Bob Zybach]

Link to the: Pacific Coast Collaborative

By Staff, 2022

https://www.gov.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/10.6.22-PCC-Statement-of-Cooperation.pdf?emrc=7eeeae

“Limitations:

“This document shall have no legal effect, impose no legally binding obligation enforceable in any court of law or other tribunal of any sort, nor create any funding expectation; nor shall Pacific Coast jurisdictions and cities be responsible for the actions of third parties or associates. This document does not change, influence, or create new legal relationships among Pacific Coast jurisdictions and cities.”

[SEPP Comment: All show and no go!]

California Governor Newsom is just getting started with more green energy skyrocketing prices

By Stephen Frank, California Political Review, Oct 2, 2022 [H/t Ronald Stein]

That Sinking Feeling

By Willis Eschenbach, WUWT, Oct 3, 2022

Other News that May Be of Interest

A Lump of Oil

By Doomberg, His Blog, Oct 5,2022

https://doomberg.substack.com/p/a-lump-of-oil?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

BELOW THE BOTTOM LINE

Britain Celebrates Climate Assistance and Gender Studies for Mexican Coffee Growers

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Oct 3, 2022

Common Dreams: Rooftop Solar Would have Prevented Hurricane Ian Power Outages

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Oct 7, 2022

Claim: Bitcoin Worse For the Climate than Beef

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Oct 3, 2022

Observation Free Science

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Oct 5, 2022

https://realclimatescience.com/2022/10/observation-free-science/

“’The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.’ ― George Orwell, 1984”

1. Putin’s Best Weapon: Bidenomics

A recession would work to his advantage. In a time of economic and security peril, the U.S. has forsaken pro-growth policies.

By Daniel Henninger, WSJ, Oct. 5, 2022

https://www.wsj.com/articles/putins-best-weapon-bidenomics-russia-ukraine-war-invasion-nato-sanctions-army-military-aid-economy-west-11664996493?mod=hp_opin_pos_2#cxrecs_s

Link to: FACT SHEET: The Inflation Reduction Act Supports Workers and Families

Press Release by White House, Aug 19, 2022

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/08/19/fact-sheet-the-inflation-reduction-act-supports-workers-and-families/

TWTW Summary: The columnist begins:

“Shortly after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February with the intention of bringing it under Russian control, it was clear he had started what would be the biggest war on European soil since World War II.

This big war didn’t become a conventional mass mobilization across many countries. Instead, much of the free world, indeed led by the Biden administration, committed significant arms and money to back Ukraine’s military forces, which quickly resisted the Russian army’s initial strike at the capital city of Kyiv. Sanctions against Russia followed, some at considerable cost to Europe’s economic health.

The West recognized that the Russian invasion wasn’t a replay of previous Putin territorial aggressions but was instead the first movement of an imperial ambition that next would threaten the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and—immediately obvious to them—Finland and Sweden.

This military-economic modus vivendi has held for almost a year, with Ukraine’s people proving their willingness to be the tip of the world’s spear against Mr. Putin, who in turn has depended on support from a declared anti-Western alliance that includes China, Iran and North Korea.

The war has reached a tipping point, with Mr. Putin playing tactical-nuclear brinkmanship after Ukraine’s astonishing military this week routed the Russians around the cities of Kherson and Lyman.

Notwithstanding Mr. Putin’s recent defeats and setbacks, it’s possible he could still win without using a tactical nuclear weapon. Deploying a nuke would guarantee an escalation in range and quality of NATO’s military support for Ukraine. But there is another weapon that could wear down the West’s will to continue this necessary fight: a world in recession led by a United States that has forsaken pro-growth economics.”

The columnist discusses US economic policies before he continues with:

“If Europe’s anti-Putin resolve breaks down this winter, it will be because its willingness to oppose the Russian has contributed to destructively high natural-gas prices. Mr. Biden spent the summer blaming high gasoline prices on either Mr. Putin or profiteering U.S. refiners. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants a windfall profits tax on oil companies. The Biden Democrats’ explicit determination to suppress long-term capital investments in fossil-fuel production ensures a near-term energy and security dilemma for the Europeans.

The invasion of Ukraine forced the Europeans to admit their defense spending finally needed to rise. But with energy prices spiking amid an economic slowdown, the chances of follow-through on this long-sought U.S. goal diminish. The irony is that the European Union has backed away partially from the renewables obsession, recently voting that investment in nuclear power and natural gas is “green.” Which it is.

American financial support for Ukraine has been relatively robust so far, but if the U.S. goes into a protracted downturn, pressures will build on both the political left and right for spending “limited resources” on domestic needs. Mr. Putin’s nuclear aggression already has Elon Musk tweeting concern about the “great harm” Ukraine’s recent victories may do.

Competing priorities are inevitable, but we proved with the pro-growth policies of the 1980s that they are manageable if the world’s strongest economy leads by maxing out its potential.

Mr. Putin’s advisers can see the evidence that America’s liberals have become wholly transfixed by spending on climate, with little prospect of any significant U.S. pro-growth policies for two more years. They see that Mr. Biden has outsourced responsibility for the economy’s health to the Federal Reserve, whose only viable policy lever now is high interest rates.

If you’re Vladimir Putin, connect the dots: Your most potent weapon isn’t a battlefield nuke. It’s 7Bidenomics.”77

