Claim: Bitcoin Worse For the Climate than Beef

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

Which would you rather give up? Bitcoin or beef?

Bitcoin worse for the climate than beef, say economists

Researchers mince ‘digital gold’ claims with study showing cryptocurrency’s impact

Lindsay Clark 
Fri 30 Sep 2022  // 15:30 UTC 

Far from being the “digital gold” some claim, Bitcoin’s relative climate change impact is greater than the beef industry, and over seven times more than actual gold mining.

Economic researchers compared the environmental impact of Bitcoin – created by using computing brute force to crack complex algorithmic puzzles – against three measures of environmental impact between January 2016 and December 2021.

Led by Benjamin Jones, associate professor in economics at the University of New Mexico, they looked at whether the estimated climate damages are increasing over time. They also looked at whether the market price of Bitcoin exceeds the economic cost of climate damages and how the climate damages per coin mined compare to climate damages of other sectors and commodities.

Astoundingly, they found that in 2020 Bitcoin mining used 75.4 terawatt hours per year (TWhyear-1) – higher energy usage than Austria (69.9 TWhyear-1) or Portugal (48.4 TWhyear-1).

Taking the relative damage of Bitcoin averaged between 2016 and 2021 of 35 percent of the market value, the economists went on to compare the cryptocurrency’s climate impact to that of other industries. While it was less than electricity produced by natural gas (46 percent) and gasoline produced from crude oil (41 percent), it was slightly greater than the relative damage of beef production (at 33 percent) and much more than gold mining (at 4 percent).

Read more: https://www.theregister.com/2022/09/30/bitcoin_climate_impact/

Obviously I realise it will be a tough call for all of you, whether to keep your steak and burgers and make the silicon valley liberal bitcoin fans cry.

Of course, the better option is to embrace liberty over climate hysteria, so people can keep both.

Oldest
Newest Most Voted
That ENSO Guy
Editor
October 3, 2022 6:13 am

“Which would you rather give up? Bitcoin or beef?”

I’ve never had a bitcoin burger, so I’d have to say I’d give up Bitcoin. Mmmmm, cheeseburger.

Regards,
Bob Tisdale

Paul Johnson
October 3, 2022 6:22 am

So, are the ESG zealots going to respond to this by divesting all crypto?

David Kamakaris
Reply to  Paul Johnson
October 3, 2022 6:32 am

“So, are the ESG zealots going to respond to this by divesting all crypto?”

That’ll be the f-n day. “ESG for thee, not for me.”, say the ESG zealots.

HotScot
October 3, 2022 6:31 am

Cryptocurrencies are seeking to move from “proof of work” to “proof of stake” (I’m not certain I’ve got the terms right) to reduce energy consumption. I believe Etherium is already on that path and others are looking to follow.

As usual, the markets are way ahead of the scaremongers because they actually have to pay the electricity bills for these things.

Rob_Dawg
October 3, 2022 6:57 am

I wish there were an anti-BTC. A token that represents the amount of energy wasted creating and storing a bitcoin.

