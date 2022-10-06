Hurricanes

Did Global Warming Make Hurricane Ian Intensify Faster than Normal?

Guest Blogger
By Neil L. Frank

Hurricane Ian “rapidly transformed from a relatively weak storm into a strong one, [a] phenomenon that has become more common” due to climate change.

So reported the New York Times in its daily email newsletter. It also said, “Ian embodies several of the major hurricane trends in recent years, as the world copes with the effects of climate change. It’s a strong storm — and strong storms are becoming more common in the Atlantic Ocean, as its surface water has warmed.”

The prayers of a nation go out to the people in Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian, particularly those in the Ft. Myers area. Ian was indeed one of the most powerful and destructive hurricanes ever to strike southwest Florida.

Unfortunately, the tragedy is compounded by climate-change activists who are using it for political purposes. They blame Ian on global warming. Headlines in the mainstream media claimed Ian was the fourth-strongest hurricane ever to hit Florida and that its strong winds were caused by global warming. Both statements are wrong.

The strength of a hurricane can be determined in two ways. First, you can fly into the storm and measure the winds. Second, you can drop a barometer into the eye and determine the pressure. There is an excellent relationship between wind and the pressure in the eye. The lower the pressure, the stronger the winds. If you know one, then you can calculate the other. For decades before the 1990s, pressure was the main factor in determining the strength of a hurricane.

Using pressure, Ian was not the fourth-strongest hurricane in Florida history but the tenth. The strongest hurricane in U.S. history moved through the Florida Keys in 1935. Among other Florida hurricanes stronger than Ian was another Florida Keys storm in 1919. This was followed by the hurricanes in 1926 in Miami, the Palm Beach/Lake Okeechobee storm in 1928, the Keys in 1948, and Donna in 1960. We do not know how strong the hurricane in 1873 was, but it destroyed Punta Rassa with a 14-foot storm surge. Punta Rassa is located at the mouth of the river leading up to Ft. Myers, where Ian made landfall.

Note well: all these hurricanes occurred before SUVs, so CO2 and the warming it purportedly causes were not their cause.

Another false claim is that CO2 generated by burning of fuels is causing an increase in the number of Atlantic hurricanes. This is based on the historical list of hurricanes since 1850, which shows a significant rise over time. But this claim rests on misunderstanding hurricane science. There are two reasons for the apparent rise in the number of hurricanes, and neither is related to global warming.

First, there has been a dramatic change in our ability to detect hurricanes.

In the 1800s and early 1900s, only sailors on ships could detect a hurricane far out in the ocean, so we missed a lot. We started flying into hurricanes in the 1940s, enabling us to locate and track them in the western third of the Atlantic. But not until satellites became operational in the 1970s were we able to follow storms in the eastern two-thirds of the Atlantic other than by ship. On the average, satellites have enabled us to detect three additional storms per year in the eastern Atlantic, and in 2005 we identified seven that never moved westwards into the range of our weather aircraft. Before satellites, historical records show only one storm every two years in the eastern Atlantic.

Second, there has been a major change in the philosophy of whether and when to name a storm in the north Atlantic. As I have explained in greater depth before, key to this is distinguishing two different kinds of storms — and deciding which to name a hurricane.

Two primary energy sources in the atmosphere cause wind. The first is the presence of cold air beside warm air. The cold air, being more dense and hence heavier, moves under the warm air, producing wind. In meteorology we call this baroclinic energy. This is the classical energy process for all winter storms.

The second is when, in the tropics, thunderstorms heat the air. The rising hot air is replaced by air spiraling in at the surface, and if the wind reaches certain threshold speeds, it becomes a tropical storm.

Cold fronts and winter-type storms (baroclinic) can occur over the north Atlantic not only in the winter but also in the summer. A disturbance (baroclinic) may form along the stalled front. This can generate thunderstorms. The result is a developing storm driven by both baroclinic and thunderstorm energy. If the thunderstorm energy overwhelms the baroclinic energy, the system can morph into a tropical-type storm.

The question then is, should this type of system be named? Before satellites, we rarely named this type of system. On average, we named fewer than one storm of this type per year.

In contrast, during the record-breaking year 2020, 10 out of the 30 named storms were of this type, and last year 11 were. The result has been a dramatic apparent, but not real, increase in the number of tropical storms/hurricanes in recent years — apparent because they’re named.

The dramatic conclusion is that we cannot use the raw historical record to draw any conclusion about the trend in Atlantic hurricane activity. The only valid indicator of changes in Atlantic hurricanes is to examine the landfall of major hurricanes (categories 3, 4, and 5, or winds in excess of 110 mph) in the lower 48 states. Hurricane specialists agree that tropical storms or weak hurricanes might not have been observed in remote areas in the 1800s, but I am confident all major, landfalling hurricanes are in the record books.

An analysis of major hurricane landfalls by decade shows a significant downward trend — not the upward trend predicted and claimed by climate-change activists who insist that global warming will generate more and stronger hurricanes. Today’s landfalls do not compare to those of the middle of last century. Florida was hit by seven major hurricanes in the 1940s. Six major hurricanes slashed the east coast in the 1950s. But not a single major hurricane made landfall in the entire United States from 2005 until 2017.

So much for the claim that global warming has brought more and stronger hurricanes. What of the claim that it made Ian intensify more rapidly than it otherwise would have? That, too, is questionable. If global warming is not causing more and stronger storms, it follows that it cannot be making storms intensify more rapidly.

Buried in the midst of all these claims is a logical fallacy — the fallacy of hypothesis contrary to fact. We simply do not know if Hurricane Ian would have been weaker, or would have intensified more slowly, in the absence of global warming. Why not? Because it did not occur in the absence of global warming.

What we do know is that hurricanes were at least as frequent and powerful before the current period of global warming as they have been during it — indeed, we know they were actually more frequent and more powerful.

Climate-change activists and the mainstream media are wrong. There has not been an increase in the frequency, intensity, or speed of intensification of Atlantic hurricanes in the past several decades. You might clue your representatives in Congress about that so they won’t be so likely to cater to alarmists.

Neil L. Frank, Ph.D., Meteorology, was the longest-serving Director of the National Hurricane Center (1974–1987) before becoming Chief Meteorologist of KHOU-TV, Houston, TX, until his retirement in 2008, since when he has continued his research on hurricanes independently. He is a Senior Fellow of The Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation.

Original posted at American Thinker

Image: NASA

21 Comments
Steve Case
October 6, 2022 10:21 am

Here’s what the IPCC says:

IPCC AR5 WG1 Chapter 11 Page 1587

In summary, there is mounting evidence that a variety of TC[*] characteristics have changed over various time periods. It is likely that the global proportion of Category 3–5 tropical cyclone instances and the frequency of rapid intensification events have increased globally over the past 40 years. It is very likely that the average location where TCs reach their peak wind intensity has migrated poleward in the western North Pacific Ocean since the 1940s. It is likely that TC translation speed has slowed over the USA since 1900.

*TC= Tropical Cyclone
__________________________________________________

Predictable that every metric they can come up with is claimed to be in favor of the narrative.

Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Steve Case
October 6, 2022 11:26 am

A realistic discussion of tropical cyclones in the US would start by pointing out that these events have always occurred, and will always occur.
There are long lists of hurricanes and tropical storms hitting the US that extend back in time as long as we have records.
Even a cursory examination shows a large number of absolutely terrible hurricanes hitting every place along every coastline in the Eastern US, from Texas to Cape Cod, going back centuries in time.
The very morphology of our coastlines is formed and shaped and regularly reconfigured by hurricanes.
Name nearly any inlet on any barrier island or barrier island chain in the US, and I can tell you the hurricane that caused it. There are very few exceptions. Maybe none.
Overwash of these islands is key to understanding how they form, why they have the shape and width they have, why they are so low, and why they tend to all be backed by a bay of a certain width.

Understanding this leads to the inevitable question: Why do we build homes and lives and entire towns and cities on them? Well we know why…memories are short, and so is a human lifespan, in relation to the average interval between any particular place being hit directly by two such storms. But only sometimes.

As noted, and as we have discussed here after every hurricane, there have been long lulls between periods of more frequent hurricanes, and it just so happens that most of Florida and the East Coast of the US had a very long period of time during which remarkably few hurricanes made landfall. But prior to that was a several decades long period of frequent and terrible coastal storms in Florida and the Eastern US.

We tend to see powerful hurricanes hitting a particular location as one off events, and a confluence of factors leads us to a situation wherein no matter how bad one of them is, the usual priority is rebuilding as fast as possible and “getting back to normal”.

Even now, there are large swaths of the Florida coastline, and along the East Coast states, that have not been hit directly by a really bad hurricane in a very long time. But one does not have to go back very far, historically speaking, to see periods of time when all of these areas had repeated and devastating impacts from hurricanes.

The only reason for the IPCC to talk about the past 40 years is if the objective is a misleading narrative.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Nicholas McGinley
Steve Case
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
October 6, 2022 11:58 am

“The only reason for the IPCC to talk about the past 40 years is if the objective is a misleading narrative.”
____________________________

Here’s a LINK to:

Continental United States Hurricane
   Impacts/Landfalls 1851-2021

Year
Month
States 
Category
Central Pressure
Wind Speed
Name

Yes, when they have 170 years of good data and they only use the last 40 you know that cherry picking is part of the agenda.

Scissor
October 6, 2022 10:36 am

When I resided in Houston, Dr. Frank was the preeminent meteorologist in the media there, and I tuned into his forecasts regularly. Today, his employment options would be limited because he is an honest straightforward person.

Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Scissor
October 6, 2022 10:46 am

Anyone who tries to argue from anything like an historical perspective is denounced as a fringe nutcase, a kook, a crank. Collectively we are all deniers.

In this insane world, speaking the truth has no place in dialogue.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Nicholas McGinley
Nicholas McGinley
October 6, 2022 10:37 am

Unfortunately, it is not just the news media creating and perpetuating these false ideas.
There is an entire industry of climate alarmist so-called “scientists”, and they start out from the premise that global warming caused by CO2 is making every possible thing worse.
There is no evidence that the surface of the ocean is any warmer in the area where this storm formed and intensified, than at some other time with fewer or weaker storms.

There is no convincing evidence that the ocean is in fact warming up at all. What evidence the alarmists can cite is a tiny increase in temperature of the deep ocean on a global basis, and even this is highly suspect and probably made-up for purpose.

On top of that, surface water temperature is not the determining factor when it comes to tropical cyclone formation or intensification. Hurricanes cannot be predicted based on water temperature. Warm water is simply one of many preconditions.

I have been reading from them, more and more, an assertion to the effect that storms in general and hurricanes in particular are becoming wetter and dropping more rain because of global warming, but these assertions are made without any evidence backing them up. None whatsoever. If it was true, it should be easy to prove, because one thing we do have is very good and very detailed records of weather conditions going back a long time, and one of the measured and recorded parameters is the dew point of the air.

The warmistas cannot prove a single one of their assertions, because they are all false.
They do not even try to prove anything.
In fact, lack of proof is exactly why none of them will discuss the basis for the assertions they make.
For every one of them, it is axiomatic that every possible kind of weather is getting worse, and that all the changes are caused by CO2 concentration in the atmosphere increasing due to people burning fossil fuels.

It is so off the rails, that they no longer even make any distinction between weather and climate. Bad weather is itself referred to as “climate change”. And every instance of bad weather and unpleasant atmospheric conditions is routinely referred to as the ongoing “climate crisis”.
Which does not exist.

The people saying these things, whether the media, political leaders, or academics and so-called climate scientists, are not simply mistaken, or exaggerating, or ignorant of history.
It is worse than that. They are in the thrall of an ongoing hallucination of sorts, possibly some sort of mass hysteria.
They are 100% certain of something that does not even exist, and to them, it is all around us, all the time, every day.

They are incapable of seeing anything that occurs in any sort of realistic perspective.
Abandoning any historical perspective happened to them so long ago, they do not even remember doing it.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Nicholas McGinley
Duane
October 6, 2022 10:43 am

As someone who went thru Ian last week in Lee County, and as someone trained in engineering as well as in aviation weather, I can attest that Ian simply responded to the weather conditions in action in the area thru which it traversed – and no amount of global warming, if any, could ever have had any effect.

Ian travelled an unusual path through the southern Caribbean then turned northward and finally northeastward in response to two regional high pressure systems – one to the northeast over the Atlantic, and one to the northwest over the southern Great Plains, and a dip down south by the jet stream to the north. Those three weather systems steered the cyclone on its path that eventually took it over my house.

The waters in the southern Gulf of Mexico have always been warm, in the mid 80s F in early autumn, and were not unusually warm at all for the time of year.

Two days before landfall the consensus of hurricane models was that the three weather systems would steer Ian more or less due north, missing the Florida peninsula and land falling in the panhandle. If that had occurred it would have brought Ian over cooler waters in the northern Gulf (again, this is typical for early autumn), and resulted in reduced wind speeds and storm surge, probably down to Cat 1.

But the weather gods were not good to my community, and the three weather systems moved around a bit and sent Ian straight from western Cuba to southwestern Florida. Ian landfalled before encountering the always cooler waters of the northern Gulf.

None of that has anything to do with climate change, such as it is, or is not.

Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Duane
October 6, 2022 12:22 pm

Over a week before it hit, when it was a depression that was still south of 15° North Latitude, the model consensus and official forecast had it hitting exactly where it hit.
Over the next five days or so, the models varied somewhat as to exactly where and when it was going to make landfall, and the official forecast track moved first northward for a time and then moved back south. By the time it was a day away, the trend south in the center of the forecast track had moved back to pretty much exactly where it wound up making landfall.

I knew that storm was trouble as soon as it appeared on the RAL | Tropical Cyclone Guidance Project | Home (ucar.edu) guidance maps.
In fact, there was at every point one or more models that had it hitting the Fort Myers region.
And at no time from when it was identified and tracked by model guidance, was Fort Myers every outside of the cone of uncertainty.

The real problem is that it seems almost no one is able to keep in mind what exactly is implied by that forecast cone of uncertainty.
We refer to the center of the cone as the official forecast, but the truth is the cone is the forecast, and no place within the cone should be thought of as any more likely than anywhere else.
Nearly half the time (~40% of the time), a hurricane will not wind up within the cone.
The cone represents the width of a series of circles, with each circle having a diameter which is related to how accurate the sum of each of the storms for the past 5 years has been.

I am astounded that anyone thinks that there is any certainty in where a hurricane will go and where and when it will hit. Ever.

Taking a snapshot a couple of days out and assuming that this indicates where the danger zone is, is ludicrous.
There was never a single 24 hour period during which the center of the forecast cone did not move by 50 to 100 miles.
I hoped that it would not become a major hurricane, and then hoped it would weaken, I hoped that it would keep going right into Mexico as several of the models had it doing for several days in a row. In fact, for more than two full days the storm center was moving south of due west when it had been forecast to move in an increasingly northerly trajectory.
When it got to 80° W longitude (due south of Miami), and was still south of 15° N latitude, and trending somewhat south of due west even then, was as hopeful as I ever was.
But when it took aim at Cuba and hit almost exactly where most of the models had been showing all along, it was obvious that the cluster of models that were mostly in agreement was very likely to be the correct forecast.

I knew that storm was very likely to hit Fort Myers by Monday evening.
In fact, I knew this storm was coming all the way back in 2013.

Everyone should look at every hurricane as the one is going to hit them directly, unless and until it has gone past and it is no longer possible.

Anyone who lives on these flat and low coastlines and is not pretty much a hurricane expert is, IMO, halfway between a child and an insane person.
I can not even believe people are saying they did not get enough warning.
Any adult human being in Florida ought to know long since that hurricane evacuation orders are not to be relied upon for guidance.
By the time they come, it will often be too late to make any real plans except the plan that says get in your car and get away from the coast, no matter what.

If they order evacuations and the storm misses, heads will roll, people can die evacuating, and worse yet, the next time (and this is well known), everyone will ignore the evacuation order.
The people in charge of ordering evacuations know very well what happens when they are not careful.

Most of all, anyone who lives near the coast, let alone on the water, has to know that a hit by a hurricane is not a matter of if, only when.
And everyone ought to know that wind is not what kills people. It is almost always water.

I wrote this the day before the storm:
“September 27th, 6:47PM
If nothing changes and this storm hits where and when and with the strength expected, it is very likely to be the costliest and most disruptive natural disaster in US history.
Looks like over 10 million people are going to get winds above tropical storm force, and most will lose power for a long time.
There will be a lot of people who die because they stayed in dangerous locations.
I do not say this lightly…this one is going to be very very very bad for a very very very large number of people and it is gonna wreck a very very very large amount of very expensive real estate.”

FB Ian.PNG
Last edited 6 minutes ago by Nicholas McGinley
DonK31
Reply to  Duane
October 6, 2022 12:24 pm

East Naples here. Need some help or supplies?

Around here it’s nearly impossible to tell the difference between Ian and the typical summer thunderstorm. There, but for the grace of God, go I.

Anybody heard anything from Tom In Florida?

Paul Homewood
Editor
October 6, 2022 10:47 am

Thanks for highlighting the anomaly between claimed wind speeds and atmospheric pressure.

Ian made landfall at 940 Mb, with claimed wind speeds of 150 mph.

Yet the Great Miami Hurricane in 1926 had a pressure of 929 Mb, but official wind speeds are stated as 144 mph.

And that 1926 hurricane was not the only one to trigger doubts. Most other hurricanes back then show a similar pattern, eg

Indianola in 1886 – 925 Mb and 150 mph

Okechobee – 1928 – 929 Mb and 144 mph

And in contrast, Laura in 2020 was also overstated in comparison – 939 Mb and 150 mph

More detail here

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2022/09/29/hurricane-ian/

It may well be that Ian’s winds really were 150 mph, but in that case the 1926 hurricane and those others were much higher.

Greg Lane
Reply to  Paul Homewood
October 6, 2022 12:11 pm

The older storms were most likely measured close to the ground. Now, the sustained wind-speeds are measured higher up (Hurricane aircraft). But the land level wind-speeds are decidedly lower than those aloft. Tighter spirals, like that of Andrew, create more tornadic activity, which will, of course raise land wind-speed accordingly. That’s my take anyway.

Gary Pearse
October 6, 2022 10:48 am

“…but not real, increase in the number of tropical storms/hurricanes in recent years — apparent because they’re named.”

They also began naming rain and snow storms in the land of the scene of the original CAGW crime. I’m sure this lesser storm naming idea and the reason for it would be seen developing in emails if obtainable by FOI request.

Gary Pearse
Reply to  Gary Pearse
October 6, 2022 10:54 am

Didn’t activist scientists also modify or propose altering the Saffir-Simpson scale for hurricanes
several years ago during the long hurricane drought?

rah
October 6, 2022 10:50 am

Despite the credentials of the author is there any doubt that this article will not appear in the “news” sources spouting the party line because it refutes what they are claiming.

In other Ian news, the press has been doing its worst to Katrinaize Ian as a DeSantis failure and will continue to do so during recovery efforts.

But here is an interesting account of the outstanding recovery efforts occurring in Florida.

Hurricane Ian Recovery, Day 7 – The Last Refuge (theconservativetreehouse.com)

One major fact that stands out of the many is the following:

  • There are currently 298,820 people without power.
  • Nearly 2.4 million accounts have already been restored across Florida.
  • For a full report on current outages, click here.
  • 42,000 linemen from utilities across the state are working 24/7 to restore power.
  • 325 Florida Highway Patrol are transporting utility crews.
  • 560 health care facilities have had power restored since the onset of the event.
Rob_Dawg
October 6, 2022 10:53 am

Circa 1967 my parents tossed us Massachusetts ragamuffins into the GMC Suburban (rare drop tail) and visited their friend in Naples, FL. Wonderful experience. While there we stayed at his modest bungalo just up the “hill” from the Naples pier. This was so long ago he just tied up at the pier nightly. I asked him why there were no houses south of the pier. He replied “There used to be. Hurricane Donna.”

Peta of Newark
October 6, 2022 11:22 am

Quote:”Hurricane Ian Intensify Faster than Normal?
‘We’ really are grasping at straws here, is that all they’ve got left?
Certainly no self-awareness that’s fo’sure

Kevin Mowen
October 6, 2022 11:26 am

Can someone tell me what was the exact category Ian was when it near Ft. Meyers? The media kept reporting that Ian had sustained windspeeds of 150+ MPH. But many of the wind speeds reported at several weather station sites in the area mostly reported wind gusts in the mid 120’s. I saw one station report a 130 MPH gust, and most of the other reports were in the high teens or low 120’s for wind gusts (not sustained windspeed). That would make Ian a category 3 maybe? Someone should know the correct answer.

Howard Dewhirst
October 6, 2022 11:47 am

Too often WUWT and other posts that hope to counteract false claims of climate alarmists begin by citing the alarmist text without a caveat, so a casual reader would think the article was in support of the claim. Would it not be beneficial to begin with a phrase such as “Yet again the alarmist media makes false claims, this time that ……Hurricane Ian “rapidly transformed from a relatively weak storm into a strong one, [a] phenomenon that has become more common, due to climate change.”?
People remember the first lines and not the following explanation. Better to knock the claim on the head at the beginning?

Mike Dubrasich
October 6, 2022 11:57 am

Thank you, Dr. Frank, for nailing the sadly popular Counter Factual Fallacy, as in comparing apples to unicorns.

Another CFF heard frequently on the Marxist Media is the claim that vexxed folks who later get China Virus have a milder case. Since they didn’t get it before the vexx, that unicorn cannot be calculated or compared to factual reality, even by fancy statisticians.

bdgwx
October 6, 2022 12:17 pm

Neil Frank said: “Did Global Warming Make Hurricane Ian Intensify Faster than Normal?”
﻿
Maybe. All things being equal higher tropical cyclone heat potential (TCHP) results in faster intensifying and more intense cyclones in general. The problem is that TCHP isn’t the only thing that modulates cyclone intensity. Wind shear is another significant factor. If global warming also causes an increase in wind shear then that would offset some of the TCHP increase. At most the contribution would only be a few percentage points anyway. That means sans global warming Ian would have still been a destructive major hurricane regardless.

On thing the mainstream media gets wrong about global warming is that they make the issue binary and imply that global warming was 100% responsible for weather events which isn’t supported by the evidence. Global warming certainly contributes to extreme weather events, but it’s not an all or nothing situation. Higher global temperatures are associated with changes in frequency and magnitude of events, but it is not solely to blame for individual events in the way mainstream media implies. And this appears to be especially true for tropical cyclones. From the evidence I’ve seen heat waves are the one notable event type that appears to be significantly enhanced by global warming to the point that we can say that the global warming made the heat wave significantly more likely to the point that we could probably eliminate its occurrence in a sans global warming world.

Last edited 11 minutes ago by bdgwx
Mike Maguire
October 6, 2022 12:20 pm

This is a map of Gulf of Mexico temperatures just before Ian tracked into the GOM.

Climate change can’t cause pockets of warmer water to form, like the one off the southwest coast of Florida and hurricanes to track over them.

The actual very warm pocket anomaly was caused by natural variation, based on the Golden Rule of extreme weather/climate(from Cliff Mass).

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2016/03/the-golden-rule-of-climate-extremes.html

“The more extreme a climate or weather record is, the greater the contribution of natural variability.
Or to put it a different way, the larger or more unusual an extreme, the higher proportion of the extreme is due to natural variability.”

However, with +1 deg. C being superimposed on the entire system, including GOM temperatures, THAT added heat counts as coming from climate change and that DOES add to a hurricanes potential ability to strengthen.

https://www.marketforum.com/forum/topic/89399/#89413

Screenshot 2022-10-06 at 13-54-18 Here comes........... Hurricane IAN! - MarketForum.png
