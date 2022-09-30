NYTimes Hurricane Analysis is Purposefully Misleading

HT/Junk Science for the title.

The NY Times article on linking Hurricane Ian to climate change is interesting.

Their data analysis for Cat 4/5 starts in 1980 for the Atlantic with a 20 year moving average.

Why not go back further?

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/09/29/briefing/hurricane-ian-storm-climate-change.html

There’s no statistical or physical reason to produce a chart or data analysis of only Atlantic hurricanes starting in 1970 or 1980.

We have data records going back to the 19th century, with reasonable reliability back to 1945, especially with landfalls.

Let’s consult the leading authority on Atlantic hurricane research: NOAA.

They have assembled numerous task forces, assessments, and workshops to reach a consensus on Atlantic hurricanes and climate change.

A highly detailed website is here:

https://www.gfdl.noaa.gov/global-warming-and-hurricanes/

There is no strong evidence of century scale increasing trends in:

U.S. landfalling hurricanes, frequency of hurricanes or major hurricanes, or the proportion of hurricanes that reach major hurricane intensity.

This conclusion is based upon a research paper in Nature from Summer 2021 from the leading climate scientists in the entire field.

So, instead of citing the clear and convincing scientific consensus, the NY Times substitutes their own narrative. Yikes!

“What to Know About Ian and Climate Change.”

Not much.

