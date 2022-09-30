Bad science journalism Climate Propaganda Hurricanes

NYTimes Hurricane Analysis is Purposefully Misleading

HT/Junk Science for the title.

Originally tweeted by Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) on September 29, 202

The NY Times article on linking Hurricane Ian to climate change is interesting.

Their data analysis for Cat 4/5 starts in 1980 for the Atlantic with a 20 year moving average.

Why not go back further?

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/09/29/briefing/hurricane-ian-storm-climate-change.html

There’s no statistical or physical reason to produce a chart or data analysis of only Atlantic hurricanes starting in 1970 or 1980.

We have data records going back to the 19th century, with reasonable reliability back to 1945, especially with landfalls.

Let’s consult the leading authority on Atlantic hurricane research: NOAA.

They have assembled numerous task forces, assessments, and workshops to reach a consensus on Atlantic hurricanes and climate change.

A highly detailed website is here:

https://www.gfdl.noaa.gov/global-warming-and-hurricanes/

There is no strong evidence of century scale increasing trends in:

U.S. landfalling hurricanes, frequency of hurricanes or major hurricanes, or the proportion of hurricanes that reach major hurricane intensity.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-24268-5

This conclusion is based upon a research paper in Nature from Summer 2021 from the leading climate scientists in the entire field.

So, instead of citing the clear and convincing scientific consensus, the NY Times substitutes their own narrative. Yikes!

“What to Know About Ian and Climate Change.”

Not much.

HotScot
September 30, 2022 2:05 am

Break out the pitchforks and torches. The NYT is practising witchcraft.

KcTaz
Reply to  HotScot
September 30, 2022 2:15 am

HotScot, since we seem to have entered a new era of religiosity, or should we say superstition wherein the Devil is named Climate Change, I do believe your idea is excellent and most appropriate!

Ron Long
Reply to  KcTaz
September 30, 2022 2:19 am

Not so fast, HotScot and KcTaz, the NYT and the Brandon Administration, and their Woke Associates everywhere, think in reverse, ie, deniers are the witches, and they’re coming for you! Pitchforks and torches, oh my!

Tom
September 30, 2022 2:18 am

What is the black line on the x-y plot at the top of this post? Looks like the major trends are roughly the same as temperature trends since the twenties. Can someone overlay the two?

Paul Homewood
Editor
Reply to  Tom
September 30, 2022 2:47 am

It’s a 15 year running average Tom, taken from that Nature paper quoted:

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-24268-5/figures/1

Smart Rock
September 30, 2022 2:32 am

How can you have a time-series graph covering a 41 year period, showing a 20-year moving average from beginning to end?

Presumably, it’s a trailing average over a longer period, truncated at 1980. Why on earth would they do that? (rhetorical question)

