Friday Funny – BBC’s avalanche of misinformation

3 hours ago
Anthony Watts
13 Comments

An article in the Dailysceptic has this to say about the BBC’s “Frozen Planet” program.

Attenborough Claims Avalanches are Getting “More Unpredictable” Due to Climate Change, But Numbers Show Recent Dramatic Falls

Sunday night and it was time for the green doomster to send the children to bed with tears in their eyes with his improbable and unprovable tales of climate Armageddon. This week, Sir David Attenborough suggested that climate change was making “hugely destructive” snow avalanches “more and more unpredictable”. There is of course no way to prove such vague speculation, and curiously missing was any mention that recent snow avalanches have been falling in number across both the North American Rockies and the European Alps.

Filming Frozen Planet II in the Canadian Rockies, Attenborough prefaced his climate change claims with spectacular footage captured by a racing drone of an avalanche tumbling down a mountain at over 100mph. Cue up-tempo, stirring music as Sir David explained that in just two minutes, up to one million tonnes of snow hurtle down the mountainside. Of course, slides of any nature, snow or rock, can be unpredictable and have the potential to be hugely destructive. The climate has a part to play in such natural events, but to blame it all on humans burning fossil fuel is unprovable and beyond any credible scientific investigation. It is just Sir David’s scripted opinion, and it is aired to promote a command-and-control Net Zero agenda. As Sir David executive producer Mark Brownlow recently admitted: “Environmental storytelling is much more engrained in this series.”

Interestingly, as with many natural disasters, the death toll from avalanches over recent decades has more or less stabilised. A group of Alpine geographers found that over the last four decades about 100 people lost their lives in the Alps every year. However the number of people who have lost their lives in what are described as ‘controlled settlements’ has decreased significantly since the 1970s. The number of fatalities in ‘uncontrolled settlements’, mostly recreational accidents, almost doubled between 1960-1980, but has remained relatively stable since then, despite a strong increase in winter skiers.

Attenborough, and other political climate change promoters, cannot have it both ways. If massive human-caused global warming is on its way, this will lead to less snow. Scientific investigation has confirmed that avalanche activity is lower during periods of low snowfall, and it is reasonable to state they become more predictable, not less. But is there less snow around? Maybe a bit less in the recent past, with a small bout of natural warming that seems to have run out of steam since the turn of the century. The European Geosciences Union published an extensive paper last year looking at long-term Alpine snow trends and found “some recovery” after the poor snow years during the 1980s and early 1990s.

Josh decided this needed a cartoon.

Like his work? Buy him a pint.

Tommyboy
September 30, 2022 6:22 am

Only in the world of climate alarmism can claims of the end of snow and also large, dangerous avalanches live together their fevered brains.

Paulete
Reply to  Tommyboy
September 30, 2022 8:12 am

Hey, global warming will increase hurricanes and droughts, sometimes on the same place
/s

Hoyt Clagwell
Reply to  Tommyboy
September 30, 2022 8:41 am

Only in the world of climate alarmism do they predict that things will become more unpredictable.

Steve Case
September 30, 2022 6:31 am

” Scientific investigation has confirmed that avalanche activity is lower during periods of low snowfall…”
Scientific investigation has also confirmed that
the sun will rise in the east tomorrow morning.

fretslider
September 30, 2022 6:49 am

The great thing about the climate is you can have your cake and eat it.

“Avalanches are Getting “More Unpredictable” Due to Climate Change”

And yet they also claim:

“Like the Arctic, this European mountain range is becoming greener. Writing in the journal Science, researchers from the University of Lausanne and the University of Basel have now used satellite data to show that vegetation above the tree line has increased in nearly 80% of the Alps. “

https://phys.org/news/2022-06-consequences-climate-alps-visible-space.html

Logically that means less snow….

“There is of course no way to prove such vague speculation”

Precisely why it was made in the first place. It sounds scary and it is the Saintly David who is telling you…

Andy H
September 30, 2022 7:10 am

Did hey really say millions of tons of snow? As if they did then it doesn’t take a genius to work out that it would take at least a square kilometre of snow to be this amount. That seems a bit big to me.

MarkW
September 30, 2022 7:21 am

If climate change is going to make snow a thing of the past, how is it also going to increase the number of avalanches?

Graemethecat
Reply to  MarkW
September 30, 2022 8:06 am

When has Climate Alarmism ever been logically self-consistent?

Alan M
September 30, 2022 7:59 am

Funny how there are facts based on real data and then a media interpretation, well maybe not that funny

Mr.
September 30, 2022 8:01 am

Have any studies been done to compare the volume of real horseshit on the streets in 1870 to the volume of digital horseshit in science literature today?

Phillip Bratby
September 30, 2022 8:20 am

Well done Josh – as always.

Not Chicken Little
September 30, 2022 8:34 am

Just remember, there is absolutely nothing the Magic Molecule CO2 cannot do even though it comprises only a bit more than 4 molecules out of every 10,000 in our atmosphere. Nothing is more potent! Except the fevered imaginations of the true believers. Oh and also for the con men and women, thar’s gold in them thar molecules…

Joao Martins
September 30, 2022 8:59 am

It seems that Sir David Attenborough has un unpredictiblometer, as he is able to quantify the unpredictibility of avalanches (is he having lessons with CO2 seeing Greta?).

