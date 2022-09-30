New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern. By Newzild - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, link
Climate Politics Climate ugliness Opinion

New Zealand PM UN Address Calls for Global Censorship of Climate Skeptics

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
17 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

First Published on JoNova; “… How do you tackle climate change if people do not believe it exists? …”. Apparently if you are a climate skeptic you are somehow similar to a terrorist radical who promotes mass murder, and part of an effort to “… cause chaos and reduce the ability of others to defend themselves …”.

The lessons of COVID are in many ways the same as the lessons of climate change.

When crisis is upon us, we cannot and will not solve these issues on our own.

The next pandemic will not be prevented by one country’s efforts but by all of ours. Climate action will only ever be as successful as the least committed country, as they pull down the ambition of the collective.

I am not suggesting though that we rely on the goodwill of others to make progress. 

We need a dual strategy. One where we push for collective effort but we also use our multilateral tools to make progress.

That’s why on pandemic preparedness we support efforts to develop a new global health legal instrument, strengthened international health regulations and a strong and empowered World Health Organization.

On March 15, 2019, New Zealand experienced a horrific terrorist attack on its Muslim community. 

More than 50 people were killed as they prayed. The attack was live-streamed on a popular social media platform in an effort to gain notoriety, and to spread hate.

At that time, the ability to thwart those goals was limited. And the chances of Government alone being able to resolve this gap was equally challenging. 

That’s why, alongside President Emmanuel Macron, we created the Christchurch Call to Action.

The Call community has worked together to address terrorism and violent extremist content online. As this important work progresses, we have demonstrated the impact we can have by working together collaboratively.

This week we launched an initiative alongside companies and non-profits to help improve research and understanding of how a person’s online experiences are curated by automated processes. This will also be important in understanding more about mis and disinformation online. A challenge that we must as leaders address.

As leaders, we are rightly concerned that even those most light-touch approaches to disinformation could be misinterpreted as being hostile to the values of free speech we value so highly.

But while I cannot tell you today what the answer is to this challenge, I can say with complete certainty that we cannot ignore it. To do so poses an equal threat to the norms we all value.

After all, how do you successfully end a war if people are led to believe the reason for its existence is not only legal but noble? How do you tackle climate change if people do not believe it exists? How do you ensure the human rights of others are upheld, when they are subjected to hateful and dangerous rhetoric and ideology?

The weapons may be different but the goals of those who perpetuate them are often the same. To cause chaos and reduce the ability of others to defend themselves. To disband communities. To collapse the collective strength of countries who work together.

But we have an opportunity here to ensure that these particular weapons of war do not become an established part of warfare.

Read more: https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/politics/2022/09/full-speech-jacinda-ardern-addresses-un-general-assembly.html

Video of Prime Minister Ardern’s speech;

Ardern claims she wants to help people defend themselves, but she has done very little to prevent another massacre like the Christchurch Muslim massacre of 2019, which New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern cites as her justification for her proposed crackdown on free speech and climate skepticism.

Ardern, who was elected Prime Minister in 2017, two years before the massacre, has maintained and strengthened New Zealand’s strict gun laws, laws which left the law abiding victims of the 2019 massacre disarmed and helpless to defend themselves against an armed madman. It took New Zealand police 18 minutes from the first emergency call to locate and apprehend the murderer, as he was driving to his third mosque.

17 Comments
Alexy Scherbakoff
September 30, 2022 2:09 pm

It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who
were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers-out of unorthodoxy. George Orwell, 1984.

Stephen Wilde
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
September 30, 2022 2:37 pm

There was a time when it was suggested that a world run by women would be better.
The proposition has not survived the opening of politics to women.

Rich Davis
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
September 30, 2022 2:40 pm

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQOYOuSWywA

John the Econ
September 30, 2022 2:12 pm

Science so solid and settled, that any questioning of it must be outlawed. Remind me again just who the fascists are in this scenario.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  John the Econ
September 30, 2022 2:55 pm

This is but one way we know that they know they are losing.
Failed past predictions.
Failed climate models.
Ruinable renewables.

Bryan A
September 30, 2022 2:13 pm

If Climate Realism were as wrong as Flat Earth (apologies to those few proud flat-earthers out there) then it wouldn’t stand but for a fringe group (like flat earth) and Climate EcoFascists would have no worries. (After all they’re not banning or fighting or even concerned at all about flat earthers spreading falsehoods on the net).
The problem is that Climate Catastrophism is As Wrong as Flat Earth (maybe even more wrong) and WILL do far more harm than good for society. And Climate Realists are a far larger portion of society…

Ozonebust
September 30, 2022 2:32 pm

If you want to know what a black hole on earth looks like, look no further than this pm.

A vacuus vessel where only the teachings of others echoes within. An echo chamber, devoid of the responsibilities of what she was elected for, and act in their best interests.

What, why and how did we allow the weakest of our society rule over us, whose obedience is to an offshore unlected group of has-beens.

Edward Katz
September 30, 2022 2:34 pm

If you want a controversial and unproven argument from being debated, the best way is to declare it unconstitutional or racist, or anti-democratic, etc. If that’s able to be done, then it’s more likely to be accepted as a proven fact; otherwise, the odds are against it. That’s what we’re seeing in the climate debate; but when we examine the actions of governments, businesses, industries, and consumers, we find they aren’t about to change their operations or lifestyles to go along with the argument in the first place. That’s why fossil fuel use stays steady, while Green technologies continue to bring up the rear.

Stephen Wilde
September 30, 2022 2:34 pm

She keeps mentioning ‘the collective’ which
suggests she has no concept of individual freedom. The history of civilisation is the recognition and protection of the latter.

markl
September 30, 2022 2:34 pm

No one is safe from the opinion police. NZ was an early beachhead for Agenda 21 and may completely fall to the Marxists …. if it hasn’t already.

Steve Case
September 30, 2022 2:36 pm

My search for the text of her speech came up empty.

Pillage Idiot
Reply to  Steve Case
September 30, 2022 2:59 pm

Once you have the actual text of her speech in hand, a search for rational, coherent thought will also come up empty.

AWG
September 30, 2022 2:43 pm

Interesting that they point to the Plandemic as their shining example, when their censorship and totalitarian impulses killed millions and destroyed trillions in wealth. Even to this day, their mRNA “vaccines” have killed and maimed more people than the C19 legitimately did.

Dozens of studies over the decades and several court cases revealed masks don’t stop viruses – so they criminalized not wearing a useless mask in public.

Many studies in the past decade demonstrated that “social distancing” is not effective to slow the spread of viruses – so they criminalized businesses for not enforcing strict distancing ordinances. Throwing people in jail and chaining up their stores for daring to cut hair or allow someone to work out.

Several prominent studies concluded that “lock downs” were absolutely, positively the worst thing that a government could do in the quest to mitigate a pandemic. So they brutally enforced a deadly lock-down policy, killing hundreds of thousands, destroying millions of jobs and costing trillions of dollars and maintaining a lingering legacy of supply-chain and economic depression and inflation.

We have known for generations that reduced stress, ample sleep, good nutrition, exercise and exposure to sun (vitamin D), like laughter is the best medicine. So they amped up the stress, anxiety, fear and panic 24/365. Banished going outside, closed gyms and had us eating processed foods and excessive binge drinking.

Then they pronounced a “Vaccine” as a cure-all that ended up ratcheting up unexplained deaths in the working age community to something well beyond war time levels.

At each step of the way, people of all levels of expertise and knowledge were punished, jailed, fired and ostracized for the temerity of speaking truth about age old known concepts in the face of tyrannical governments that only promoted policies that caused stress, fear, terror, sickness and death.

Climate Change is that same level of hate filled malevolence that needs to be denounced at every opportunity.

Scissor
Reply to  AWG
September 30, 2022 2:53 pm

First the CDC said that myocarditis as a side effect was very rare. Then they said is was mild and transitory. Now almost 20% of myocarditis cases do not resolve within 90 days.

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanchi/article/PIIS2352-4642(22)00244-9/fulltext#gr3

Rud Istvan
September 30, 2022 2:53 pm

With respect to the NZ PM, further demonstration that the road to hell is paved with good intentions.
She certainly is not the sharpest tool in the box.

OldGreyGuy
September 30, 2022 2:54 pm

So it seems free speech must be protected by controlling what people say and think?

lee riffee
September 30, 2022 2:59 pm

Here’s the thing, the way I see it – they may yet be able to censor out opposing points of view on climate and other things. But, at some point, they won’t be able to do much about hordes of hungry and cold people that will be very unhappy with the way their lives are under such “leadership”. And, as time goes by, those cold and hungry people will realize that (regardless of what they’ve always been told) bad weather, storms, drought and floods are still happening. Even though they’ve been told that those would abate if everyone (well, the little people) live an austere lifestyle with little transportation, little or no heat, A/C and intermittent electric power. I hope it never gets to that point (in NZ or anywhere else) but if it does, that is when the wheels will come off of the CAGW lie….and, like the French Revolution, things might get right ugly for powers that be.

