Please Donate Towards Dr. Tim Ball’s Funeral Expenses

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
13 Comments

Note from Anthony: This attached cartoon is in no way intended to make light of Dr. Ball’s passing, it is however intended to eviscerate the execrable Dr. Michael Mann, who sued Dr. Ball for a humorous quip about “Penn State/State Penn”, lost the case, and then would not pay court ordered costs. Ironically, with Mann refusing to pay, he’s living up to the quip.

Please help any way you can, thank you -Anthony



From the Ball Family:

The incredible amounts of love and support that we have been shown in our time of grief have left us at a near loss for words.

It is at the request of the many people whose lives were touched in some way by Dr. Ball that we set up a way to support his widow, Marty during this difficult time.

Many of the requests for a way to help came from those who know that the legal nightmare Dr. Ball had been dragged through for years, impacted his career, health & finances. Especially since the other party has never paid a single cent of the court order costs and legal fees awarded to Dr. Ball & his wife.

Thank you for wanting to donate.

If you do not wish to or are unable to use Paypal, here is an alternate donation site.

Paul S
September 30, 2022 1:26 pm

What a slimeball! (Michael Mann, that is)

Sunsettommy
Editor
September 30, 2022 1:26 pm

I wish I can donate but Paypal has blocked me last year, is there an alternative donation route?

Charles Rotter
Admin
Reply to  Sunsettommy
September 30, 2022 1:44 pm

Post updated and you’ve been emailed.

Randy Stubbings
September 30, 2022 1:31 pm

Can you please add a link to where we can donate? My apologies if I’ve missed it.

Anthony Watts
Author
Reply to  Randy Stubbings
September 30, 2022 2:50 pm

It is in the body of the post.

John V. Wright
September 30, 2022 1:33 pm

Love and respect to Dr. Tim Ball – and our thanks – and heartfelt condolences to his family. It’s difficult to understand how Mann can get away without paying court costs – here in the U.K., they throw you in jail if you don’t pay court-awarded costs.

Graham Lyons
Reply to  John V. Wright
September 30, 2022 2:04 pm

You see, it’s bad publicity to throw an (ig)Nobel Prize winner in jail, even if the prize was for services to fraudulent science.

HotScot
Reply to  John V. Wright
September 30, 2022 2:07 pm

From memory, it was a Canadian court that awarded costs and Mann lives in the USA where the court has no jurisdiction.

Janice Moore
Reply to  HotScot
September 30, 2022 2:19 pm

If Mann had standing to sue Ball in that court, then, that court has jurisdiction to impose fees and costs.

alastair gray
Reply to  Janice Moore
September 30, 2022 2:47 pm

There is only one reason not to send the slimy little scumbag to the State Pen and that is it would constitute cruel and unusual punishment for his cellmate

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Janice Moore
September 30, 2022 2:49 pm

Well, no. The Canadian court had jurisdiction because Mann sued Ball and Ball was a Canadian residing in Canada. The ‘defendant’ jurisdiction rule taught in 1L civil procedure. But Mann is not a Canadian in Canada, so the Canadian court has no means of forcing payment unless Mann has confiscatable Canadian assets.

Janice Moore
Reply to  John V. Wright
September 30, 2022 2:16 pm

In the U.S. it is the same, however, the prevailing party must first reduce the Order or Decision to a “Judgment.” This is not complicated, it’s essentially merely a formality. Then, the Judgment is served by the sheriff. If the Defendant (to that Judgment) refuses to pay, then, a warrant goes out for her or his arrest.

There are C.L.E.’s (Continuing Legal Ed.) that tell attorneys “You Won! Now What? How to Collect.” Garnishing wages and other means of asset attachment are used to reach the the debtor’s assets.

There are also attorneys who specialize in Debt Collection who could help.

I do not know what Canadian procedural law is on this.

Geoffrey Davies
September 30, 2022 2:14 pm

As a nearly retired doc in UK I’ve had a lot more time on my hands over the last few years. I first viewed one of Tim Ball’s videos on YouTube several years ago. He made so much sense. I was always suspicious of the global warming scam even before I had done any reading about the vast subject. I now try to inform my family and friends about the craziness which has infected a large number of the population.
I attempted to send some money towards Dr Ball’s family without success so far. PayPal seem to be incompetent or obstructive. I will try again tomorrow.
I would like to offer my condolences to Dr Ball’s family. A truly wonderful person who must have been a great educator.
Regards
Chris Davies

