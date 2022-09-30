Please Donate Towards Dr. Tim Ball’s Funeral Expenses

Note from Anthony: This attached cartoon is in no way intended to make light of Dr. Ball’s passing, it is however intended to eviscerate the execrable Dr. Michael Mann, who sued Dr. Ball for a humorous quip about “Penn State/State Penn”, lost the case, and then would not pay court ordered costs. Ironically, with Mann refusing to pay, he’s living up to the quip.



Please help any way you can, thank you -Anthony





From the Ball Family:

The incredible amounts of love and support that we have been shown in our time of grief have left us at a near loss for words.



It is at the request of the many people whose lives were touched in some way by Dr. Ball that we set up a way to support his widow, Marty during this difficult time.



Many of the requests for a way to help came from those who know that the legal nightmare Dr. Ball had been dragged through for years, impacted his career, health & finances. Especially since the other party has never paid a single cent of the court order costs and legal fees awarded to Dr. Ball & his wife.



Thank you for wanting to donate.

If you do not wish to or are unable to use Paypal, here is an alternate donation site.

