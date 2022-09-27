Energy Fail

Which part of “economic” does the World Economic Forum not understand?

3 hours ago
David Middleton
Guest “Rhetorical question” by David Middleton

If you can’t see why this is hilarious, you probably flunked economics (and basic arithmetic)…

Wind and solar now employ as many workers as the oil sector.

World Economic Forum on LinkedIn

The LinkedIn post is accompanied by a cute YouTube video:

The World Economic Forum, apparently thinks that this is something to brag about. If you can’t see why this is hilarious, you probably flunked economics (and basic arithmetic)…

Global primary energy consumption in 2021 (BP Statistical Review of World Energy)

By the logic of the World Economic Forum, it is a “good thing” that it takes more people to produce and deliver 7% of the world’s primary energy needs, than it takes to produce and deliver 55% (oil & gas).

It’s actually possible that, in 2021, it took twice as many people to deliver than 40 EJ of “green” energy than it took to deliver 330 EJ of “oil sector” energy.

Renewable energy jobs hit 12.7 million globally
New report confirms growth in renewable jobs despite multiple crises and calls for targeted industrial strategies to create stable supply chains and decent jobs.

Press release | 22 September 2022

GENEVA (ILO News) – Worldwide employment in renewable energy reached 12.7 million last year, a jump of 700,000 new jobs in one year, despite the lingering effects of COVID-19 and the growing energy crisis, according to a new report.

Renewable Energy and Jobs: Annual Review 2022  identifies domestic market size as a major factor influencing employment generation in renewables, along with labour and other costs. Solar energy was found to be the fastest-growing sector. In 2021 it provided 4.3 million jobs, more than a third of the current global workforce in renewable energy.

[…]

International Labour Organization

Oil and gas production

The ILO estimates that nearly 6 million people are directly employed by the petroleum industry and over ten times that number of jobs are indirectly created by the industry. Employment opportunities for women in the petroleum industry are increasing, but from a very low base. This may be because of harsh working conditions in the industry: long hours work, especially in oil production; increasing amounts of work round the clock, in difficult, remote areas ; scheduling of shifts particularly offshore when rotation patterns are constrained by transport schedules and limits on accommodation. The petroleum industry faces the shortage of skilled workers.

International Labour Organization
“Now that’s funny right there I don’t care who you are. That there is funny.”

Renewables require 300,000 more employees per exajoule of output than the oil & gas industry does. Whenever I see these “triumphant” articles about renewable energy employing more people than fossil fuels, I’m always reminded of the photos of dozens of workers sweeping snow off the streets of Beijing during President Nixon’s historic visit to Red China in 1972.

Bob
September 27, 2022 6:10 pm

How can they not see how ridiculous their report was? How do these people keep their jobs?

Tom Halla
September 27, 2022 6:12 pm

I am reminded of the “why not teaspoons” comment by Milton Friedman. Thinking inefficiency is a good thing is perverse.

David Middleton
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 27, 2022 6:19 pm

Milton Friedman…

Chris Hanley
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 27, 2022 6:28 pm

Me too, imagine how many people could be employed using these.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Chris Hanley
RickWill
September 27, 2022 6:16 pm

Current wind and solar technology, universally applied, condemns the entire human race to trying to extract energy from the wind and sun. The task will gobble up the entire human output in fruitless employment.

The developed countries are able to sustain the illusion by total reliance on China for all of the elements to even start the journey to NutZero. And it only works while China is able to resource the insanity with it currently abundant coal resources with a little help of a few other resource suppliers.

Last edited 2 hours ago by RickWill
Lark
September 27, 2022 6:17 pm

If you’re good at what you do, why shouldn’t you brag?

Parasites boasting about their success at parasitism might be considered foolish …if they weren’t so obviously succeeding at it.

H B
September 27, 2022 6:21 pm

Wonder if this is even true
How many of these jobs are the door knockers and phone callers trying to convince the gullible to put solar on their roofs or similar bs jobs

Chris Hanley
Reply to  H B
September 27, 2022 6:39 pm

I’m plagued by cold-callers too, anything worth having doesn’t need to be flogged so incessantly usually the reverse in my long experience.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Chris Hanley
Ron Long
September 27, 2022 6:23 pm

Good report, David, and another Reality Check. However, the clueless CAGW crowd will read the World Economic Forum report/watch the infomercial and, being True Believers, continue to make their snarky comments. When it gets cold this winter and the energy isn’t there, maybe a few will wake up. Keep beating the infidels about the head and shoulders with these Reality Checks.

Steve Case
September 27, 2022 6:43 pm

Classic misinformation / misdirection

So ~7.8 million Solar/Wind workers produce 7% of our energy.

And 7.8 million fossil fuel workers produce 82% of our energy.

In other words it takes nearly 12 solar/wind workers to produce
what just one fossil fuel worker produces.

Just think what those extra 11 workers could produce if they
weren’t working solar panels and wind farms? Why they could
be put to work digging holes and filling them up again.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  Steve Case
September 27, 2022 8:08 pm

And the 11 worker’s paychecks are enabled by government subsidies while the 1 worker’s salary is not.

Dean
September 27, 2022 6:55 pm

Much as I like comparisons, that 300k more per exajoule is totally meaningless to most people, and a typical tactic of alarmists to MAKE THAT NUMBER ALL BIG AND SHOUTY!!!! reminds me of the “1340000000000000000000 micrograms of ice lost in Antarctica each decade!” type of claims.

Is an exajoule a lot? I’d guess nearly all people have no idea.

Simpler, and far more meaningful to anyone you talk to, just to say each oil and gas employee produces about 57 times as much energy as a renewables employee.

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Dean
September 27, 2022 7:23 pm

It’s the “common denominator” that BP uses in their annual statistical reviews.

I thought about trying to put exajoule into a meaningful context… But it’s a fracking HUGE amount of energy and I couldn’t identify a meaningful energy-equivalent reference point in the time I could allot to this post

Dean
Reply to  David Middleton
September 27, 2022 8:23 pm

And maybe that’s why everyday people have no idea of the problems.

John the Econ
September 27, 2022 7:04 pm

They’re either complete idiots, or honestly wish to send us back to the early 19th century. Really doesn’t matter which of those possibilities might be worse. The results will be equally dismal.

dk_
September 27, 2022 7:14 pm

The WEF understands currency, stock, and military-political manipulation quite well, thank you, all as instruments of personal gain.

Kit P
September 27, 2022 7:48 pm

There are jobs and then there are good jobs. The jobs I had at nuke plants were good jobs. In northern climates I heated with wood because I enjoyed it. I figured than the ratio of homes I could heat as part of the team at the nuke plant to cutting and delivering firewood was a 1000 to 1.

I would also suspect that the majority of renewable job is gathering wood or cow pies.

It is like this. After being married many year I was surprised when my wife commented that she did not know I liked doing home improvement projects. I replied that where we use to live I had a sail boat. I would rather be sailing.

I liked working in the nuclear industry and thought I would work until I dropped. Then my wife was hospitalized in Hong Kong. Then I decided I would rather be traveling with my wife full time.

Chris Hanley
September 27, 2022 7:55 pm

A world run entirely on solar power would be a perfect circular economy as the energy returned on the energy invested ratio is barely 2 so the entire population could be occupied in the mining of materials production installation servicing and disposing of solar panels. Hooray!

Last edited 1 hour ago by Chris Hanley
Dennis
September 27, 2022 8:06 pm

WEF is an arm of the octopus of organisations extended from the UN globalists operations headquarters.

Jim G.
September 27, 2022 8:11 pm

David, I do enjoy your articles.
Not defending the green movement by any stretch, but I don’t believe that you’re comparing apples to apples.

The article does not say if the people were employed in delivery of the energy or in the construction phase of building wind and solar sites.

As the number of sites approaches the perceived required number, construction jobs will taper off.

Albeit, by the time they get close to that elusive number, the early sites will need to be replaced.

John Hultquist
September 27, 2022 8:16 pm

A crew installed solar panels for a neighbor on a metal structure 40 feet from the house. No one thought to ask where the sewage line went to the drain field. They had to replace a section.
The crew leader looked to be 25 and the other three were younger. They had to know how to operate a wrench and drive to the worksite.
Someone else brought and ran the backhoe.

Jtom
September 27, 2022 8:30 pm

Looks like one other interesting claim was omitted: renewables are suppose to be cheaper than fossil fuels. That’s a clever trick to pull off if you need far more employees to deliver the same amount of product. If they are claiming it is cheaper over the lifecycle, there is only one way to accomplish it; massive layoffs once everything is in place.

