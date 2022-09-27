Tuesday Titter Twitter

The world's most viewed site on global warming and climate change
Climate change activist Izzy Cook tells everyone not to travel to places like Fiji by plane to save the planet and then is asked where she flew last… she flew to Fiji. Interviewer can’t stop laughing at her 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/cTZqvVgkFI— ☢️ Ultra Nuclear MAGA KC 3.0 🇺🇸☢️ (@KCPayTreeIt) September 27, 2022
Izzy’s mother is not happy that the process of using children as human shields and emotional manipulators backfired.
