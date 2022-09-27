Blockade Australia Mali Cooper. Source Twitter, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject.
Blockade Australia Charges Dismissed Because of Climate Insanity

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
12 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Australia's Lismore court accepted a Section 14 Mental Health defence – not guilty due to cognitive impairment or mental health issues.

Blockade Australia Activist Mali Cooper Has Charges Dropped After Sydney Harbour Tunnel Protest

by CHARLES RUSHFORTH  27 SEPTEMBER 2022

Lismore local Mali Cooper was charged with wilfully preventing free passage of vehicles after locking herself in a car in the Sydney Harbour Tunnel during peak hour traffic in June.

Livestreaming the ensuing chaos as traffic banked up either side of her, Cooper stated the rationale behind the disruptive action was to enact systemic change after witnessing the devastation of the Lismore floods.

Before 2022, Cooper’s offence would normally impose a maximum penalty of $440, but after changes to protest laws in NSW — specifically designed to target climate protesters — these penalties were increased to $22,000, or jail time of up to two years.

Facing these penalties at Lismore local court this morning, Cooper had all of the charges against her squashed by magistrates under a section 14 mental health order.

Read more: https://junkee.com/blockade-australia-verdict/342206

Are climate extremists like Cooper too delusional to face court? Arguably they are – people who genuinely believe the world is about to end may be incapable of rationally evaluating the consequences of their actions. What criminal act of salvation would be unacceptable if the world truly stood on the brink of destruction?

But the courts have a duty to protect the public, when someone’s mental impairment leads them to commit crimes. Blockade Australia claims Cooper has indicated she still believes in the climate crisis and direct action.

Let us hope Cooper receives proper psychological treatment for her climate mental health issues, and lets also hope any court appointed mental health providers take steps to protect the public from her harmful behaviour, otherwise there is a risk climate extremists like Cooper might see this case dismissal as a free pass to continue acting out their climate warrior fantasies.

Update (EW): While researching the Section 14 mental health defence, I noticed a lot of advertisements from State of New South Wales lawyers offering what appears to be an express service, for people to claim Section 14 if they are busted drink driving, smoking drugs or committing antisocial acts.

Iain Russell
September 27, 2022 10:02 pm

Blockhead Australia!

Mr.
September 27, 2022 10:23 pm

Well in one way that is an official judicial finding that climate caterwauling is a sure sign of mental disfunction.

But we all already knew this.

Alasdair
September 27, 2022 10:32 pm

The logic should have resulted in at least 6 months in a secure psychological unit with appropriate sceptical instruction.

H.R.
September 27, 2022 10:32 pm

That sure seems like slippery slope territory.

In the commie and socialist countries, weren’t you judged to be mentally ill if you went against the party line? Then you were sent off to a reeducation camp where you were gently cured of your delusions via hard labor on starvation rations.

Not too far down the road, the charges won’t be dropped if you are protesting against the official narrative.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  H.R.
September 27, 2022 11:14 pm

Mali Cooper’s lawyer provided the Section 14 defence, so this was in no sense an attempt to lock someone up under a Soviet style pretext of insanity. If anything Mali is being treated more leniently in terms of possible consequences. I don’t know who instructed the lawyer to do request Mali’s mental health be taken into consideration.

Having said that I agree it would be morally reprehensible to try to apply blanket mental health diagnosis to anyone who believes we are in a climate crisis.

My statement about protecting the public – given Mali has apparently affirmed her belief in direction action and climate crisis, straight after walking out of court, it seems likely she could re-offend.

While I was researching Section 14, I noticed there are a lot of lawyers in NSW offering what appears to be an express service to claim Section 14 if you say get busted for drink driving or whatever, so its possible this provision is being abused to get people off the hook for various irresponsible behaviours and crimes.

Mr.
September 27, 2022 10:46 pm

I hope this case decision can be used as a basis for establishing a dedicated ward for climate crazies.

Complete with a Nurse Rachet (vale) overseeing it, but no equivalent of an R. P. MacMurphy.

But maybe a Chief to deal with the irreversible cases.

observa
September 27, 2022 10:49 pm

Australia’s Lismore court accepted a Section 14 Mental Health defence – not guilty due to cognitive impairment or mental health issues.

So now where are Prosecutions taking her driver’s licence off her until she can show she’s mentally fit to hold one again? After all it was clearly a case of dangerous driving that could easily have resulted in a fatal crash/chain collision and I’m surprised the Magistrate didn’t mention it in their summing up. The DPP need to get off their lazy asses here.

H B
September 27, 2022 11:02 pm

So the judge has fallen for the climate retard BS is my reading of this

Old Man Winter
September 27, 2022 11:20 pm

“According to several reports Cooper’s lawyer Mark Davis argued his client had suffered from the trauma of seeing record floods decimate their hometown of Lismore.

“We are very relieved that the court calmly considered all of the facts in this case, including the psychological impact of climate change upon young people like Mali,” their lawyer Mark Davis said in a statement.

“Seeing (their) hometown of Lismore destroyed twice in the months preceding (their) action induced a trauma in (them) that was a decisive factor in today’s decision.””

The problem wasn’t the trauma from seeing Lismore destroyed twice in two
months, the problem was blaming CC without any proof it caused the
flooding as well as assigning human causes to the CC without proof. She
just based her actions on bad facts she accepted to be true.

https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/climate-protester-escapes-conviction-after-locking-themselves-to-a-car-steering-wheel-and-blocking-sydney-harbour-tunnel/news-story/912c8316af20e8679062ee6835ea82e9

dk_
September 27, 2022 11:40 pm

Bad strategc move, as future intimidation and vandalism against green protestors by their incensed targeted victims and inconvenienced bystanders may use the same defence.

Layor
September 27, 2022 11:42 pm

When i first saw the headline i thought they were talking about Albie!

Redge
September 27, 2022 11:52 pm

Even more hypocritical, she was driving a white Hyundai fueled by diesel

