Former Bank of England Governor’s Net Zero Asset Alliance Crumbling

Essay by Eric Worrall

Members are ditching former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney’s Net Zero Asset Alliance, amidst claims of greenwashing and fears of legal exposure.

Pension fund Cbus quits Mark Carney’s green alliance

Alastair Marsh
Sep 26, 2022 – 9.38am

London | Pension fund Cbus and Austrian pensions firm Bundespensionskasse have become the first institutions to leave a financial alliance on tackling climate change spearheaded by former Bank Of England governor Mark Carney.

Australia’s Cbus left the Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance recently to focus on “internal climate change activities”, while Bundespensionskasse exited the Paris Aligned Asset Owners group last month. The coalitions form part of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) launched with much fanfare last year.

Investors are increasingly impatient with evidence of potential “greenwashing” amid signs net-zero pledges made by some members of the financial industry are not credible, said former US vice president Al Gore.

For some members, there’s a growing realisation that they may fail to meet the goals set out by the alliance, while others have expressed fear the organisation’s strict requirements for decarbonisation could make them legally vulnerable.

Read more: https://www.afr.com/policy/energy-and-climate/pension-fund-cbus-quits-mark-carney-s-green-alliance-20220926-p5bkxu

The fear of legal vulnerability is likely the real obstacle to progress of Carney’s Net Zero group. Investment managers have a fiduciary duty to protect the value of client’s investments, and Prime Minister Liz Truss’ open support for fracking has massively increased the risk for green investors.

The legal liability fear might also be a hangover of former HSBC Responsible Banking Head Stuart Kirk’s reveal all speech earlier this year, in which Kirk appeared to suggest Mark Carney was pressuring bankers like himself to use exaggerated model assumptions to pump the value of climate investments. I’m not accusing Carney of doing this, I may have misunderstood Kirk’s point, but deliberately manipulating models to present a false impression of value is a serious crime.

Former HSBC Head of Responsible Banking telling investors not to worry about climate change

Correction (EW): h/t Rod EvansFormer Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.

Pillage Idiot
September 26, 2022 10:06 pm

It almost makes me want to invest in an ESG fund.

Outperform the market, take your profit.

Underperform the market, sue the crap out of the underwriters, take your profit.

And who said you couldn’t have risk free investing!

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
September 26, 2022 11:30 pm

I suspect it would be difficult to sue a fund which actually tells you they’re going to blow your money on woke cr@p.

PCman999
September 26, 2022 10:19 pm

“but deliberately manipulating models to present a false impression of value is a serious crime.”

If only it were true for the climate scientist activists that are feeding this beast that is spiralling out of control, at least it seems to me.

This article is good news that we’re starting to see some push back, but the fat cats who run these banks, businesses, investment houses don’t seem to real clue in on the damage they are doing by going along with the climate emergency b.s.

<insert shaking head emoji here> A climate emergency that freaks out about the temperature a hundred years from now – better call 911 and hurry – the temps going up .005°C by the end of the year!!!!

Steve Case
September 26, 2022 10:31 pm

I called my broker yesterday to tell him that if there’s a class-action regarding ESG and Asset Managers, that I would join such a group.

Layor
September 26, 2022 10:47 pm

Don’t tell me anyone can still believe that charlatan Al Gore. Every prediction he has ever made has been wrong (unless it lines his pocket).

Phillip Bratby
September 26, 2022 11:02 pm

He should be “ex- Bank of England Governor Mark Carney”. A man ignorant of science.

Redge
Reply to  Phillip Bratby
September 26, 2022 11:51 pm

He is the former Bank of England Governor.

Now he’s vice chairman and head of Impact Investing at Brookfield Asset Management, a company benefiting from the decisions he made as Governor.

Dennis
September 26, 2022 11:37 pm

repeat ….. go woke

Rod Evans
September 26, 2022 11:46 pm

Carney was the Bank of England Governor, he no longer holds that position. He was wrong on so many fundamental policies while he was in office particularly around the ‘Brexit’ debate he became a standing joke character in the City,
It would be more accurate to describe him as a Canadian. He is part of the woke WEF placemen that featured in the recent UK establishment. Clegg, May, and too many others to name all played a part in resisting the will of the people.
Carney’s only skill set is he is connected to others like him.
I will leave it at that.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Rod Evans
September 26, 2022 11:55 pm

Thanks Rod!

