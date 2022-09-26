Opinion United Nations

UN Climate Threat: “Top farming and food firms could lose up to a quarter of their value by 2030 if they do not adapt”

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
15 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

According to the United Nations “Race to Zero” campaign, net zero policies will make food production companies uninvestable, unless they follow net zero food rules.

Farm and food investors face $150 billion loss on climate change, report says

By Ross Kerber

Sept 20 (Reuters) – Top farming and food firms could lose up to a quarter of their value by 2030 if they do not adapt to new government policies and consumer behavior tied to climate change, United Nations-affiliated campaigners said in a new report.

Research to be presented on Tuesday looked at how 40 big companies including agricultural producers and food retailers could fare under scenarios called key to reducing emissions, such as if governments impose carbon emssions prices or if consumers reduce their consumption of meat.

The study, seen by Reuters News, found the companies’ value would decline by an average of around 7% by 2030, equivalent to some $150 billion in investor losses, if they did not adopt new practices.

“The reality is stark: Nature risk is fast becoming an integral factor to investment risk,” said Peter Harrison, chief executive of Schroders Plc, in a statement sent by a Race to Zero representative.

Read more: https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/farm-food-investors-face-150-bln-loss-climate-change-report-2022-09-20/

If anyone can find a link to the Race to Zero report please post in comments.

“Race to Zero”, the people who published this analysis, are a UN group.

Why do the social engineers always attack food abundance? We’ve already had a warning of what the Net Zero / low nitrate food push could do to us, the organic food shortage catastrophe in Sri Lanka.

The top down social engineers – Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, Hugo Chávez, Dutch Government (nitrate fertiliser jihad), Biden (baby food shortage / green leap forward), and now the UN’s Net Zero push. With their coercion of food companies and farmers, the social engineers always seem to find a way to make people go hungry.

4.5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

15 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
September 26, 2022 6:13 pm

That those puppies did not pay any heed to Sri Lanka demonstrates how removed from reality they are. That country went full pitchforks and torches, and most of the Sri Lankans are Buddhists.
With many other countries, they would have had the outcome of Mussolini.

8
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
September 26, 2022 6:18 pm

such as if governments impose carbon emssions prices or if consumers reduce their consumption of meat.

“The reality is stark: Nature risk is fast becoming an integral factor to investment risk,” said Peter Harrison

No. nature risk isn’t an integral factor. Government stupidity is the factor. Actually making its citizens’ livelihoods and food sources uneconomic, that’s the stupidity factor.

Hopefully most governments will see the stupidity of the UN, otherwise I forsee a few French style revolutions.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
13
Reply
Scissor
September 26, 2022 6:24 pm

António Guterres could stand to eat a few plates of those critters.

6
Reply
sceptic
September 26, 2022 6:32 pm

Klaus Schwab has said once the WEF controls the food supply they can implement the Great Reset. Its all downhill for the proletariat after that

4
Reply
b.nice
September 26, 2022 6:41 pm

Any farmer that goes down the “eat bugs” route will lose..

People have had just about enough of this idiotic nonsense.

11
Reply
Mike Jonas
Editor
September 26, 2022 6:56 pm

“Race to Zero” sounds like a race to the bottom.

……. ……. …….

Duh! That’s what it is.

6
Reply
Iain Russell
September 26, 2022 7:03 pm

Roaches and worms, 3xday, and cold – no planet warming heating peeps!

2
Reply
Pauleta
September 26, 2022 7:17 pm

Yep, no one needs food

1
Reply
Linda Goodman
September 26, 2022 7:17 pm

The Dictator’s Club. Psychopaths whose intention is to depopulate and re-make the Earth with the help of their useful idiots,. Their goal depends on their true intentions staying hidden and too many people oblige, through doubt or cowardice. “The Only Thing Necessary for the Triumph of Evil is that Good Men Do Nothing.” – Edmund Burke

2
Reply
Independent
September 26, 2022 7:21 pm

Top farming and food firms could lose up to a quarter of their value by 2030 if they do not adapt to new government policies and consumer behavior tied to climate change

…say the same people who assured us oil and gas companies were going to go bankrupt any day now. Socialists who spend no time in the private sector are excellent economists and savvy financial prognosticators, dontchaknow.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Independent
1
Reply
lee
September 26, 2022 7:24 pm

In other news “UN Race to Zero drops its ‘no new coal’ language”

https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/un-race-to-zero-drops-its-%E2%80%98no-new-coal-language-11730283?op=1

0
Reply
markl
September 26, 2022 7:28 pm

This just shows everyone how out of touch the Marxists are with the people. We don’t want to eat bugs, no matter how good they are for nutrition. That’s not the point, but I don’t think they know what the ‘point’ is. They/Marxist/Socialists/Globalists/Whatever believe mutual lifestyle is equitable regardless of the level when in reality it depends on those who produce to carry those who do not. It’s self defeating by design.

1
Reply
Mick
September 26, 2022 7:39 pm

The top down social engineers – Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, Hugo Chávez, Dutch Government (nitrate fertiliser jihad), Biden (baby food shortage / green leap forward), and now the UN’s Net Zero push. With their coercion of food companies and farmers, “the social engineers always seem to find a way to make people go hungry:…..except themselves!

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
September 26, 2022 8:27 pm

I think my preference would be to feed those crunchy critters to chickens, ducks, or turkeys, and then eat the less foul fowl. Chickens will even dispose of small rodents, given the opportunity. They will swallow a mouse whole. A chipmunk might be more than they can handle in one mouthful, but they shouldn’t have any difficulty pecking it apart. A word of caution, don’t take a nap around free-ranging chickens.

Many of those illustrated invertebrates also would make good fish bait.

Last edited 28 minutes ago by Clyde Spencer
0
Reply
Doonman
September 26, 2022 8:43 pm

UNICEF, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, renamed itself the United Nations Children’s Fund. So internationally, the emergency is obviously over, or the renaming would have been wrong and a waste of time.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: