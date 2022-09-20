Climate sensitivity IPCC

Important New Paper Challenges IPCC’s Claims about Climate Sensitivity

Charles Rotter
Official IPCC estimates of future global warming may be overstated

Press Release

London, 20 September – A new paper reduces the estimate of climate sensitivity – the amount of warming expected for a doubling of carbon dioxide concentrations – by one third. The results therefore suggest that future global warming will be much less than expected.

The paper, by independent scientist Nic Lewis, has just appeared in the journal Climate Dynamics. It is an important challenge to the official view of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Lewis has critiqued a 2020 assessment of climate sensitivity by Sherwood et al., which strongly influenced the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report, in 2021. Lewis commented:

“It is unfortunate that Sherwood et al.’s assessment of climate sensitivity, which underpinned the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, contained such serious errors, inconsistencies and deficiencies in its methods”.

After correcting the Sherwood et al. methods and revising key input data to reflect, primarily, more recent evidence, the central estimate for climate sensitivity comes down from 3.1°C per doubling of CO2 concentration in the original study to 2.16°C in the new paper.

This large reduction shows how sensitive climate sensitivity estimates still are to input assumptions, and that values between 1.5°C and 2°C remain quite plausible.

  • Climate sensitivity represents the long-term global temperature increase caused by a doubling of atmospheric CO2 concentration. There are different measures of climate sensitivity. Both the Sherwood and Lewis papers estimate the so-called ‘effective’ climate sensitivity, which reflects a new equilibrium state projected from centennial changes after a doubling of the CO2 concentration. This measure is considered the most relevant one for predicting climate change in the coming two centuries.
  • Climate sensitivity has always been a very important, but also highly uncertain, parameter in the climate change discourse. Earlier IPCC reports assessed its value as likely to be somewhere between 1.5°C and 4.5°C, with a best estimate of 3°C. However, prompted by the Sherwood paper, the 2021 Sixth Assessment Report moved that range upwards, to 2.5 to 4°C. Although for outsiders this might sound boring, for insiders it was a revolutionary change. 
  • Lewis’s corrections and revisions lead to a likely range of 1.75 to 2.7°C, which is not only lower but is also much less uncertain than either the 2021 official IPCC assessment or the very similar Sherwood et al. estimate (2.6 to 3.9°C).
  • Nic Lewis is the lead or sole author of ten peer-reviewed papers on climate sensitivity. He was a participant in the 2015 workshop that kicked off the World Climate Research Programme project that led to the Sherwood et al. 2020 paper, but he was not a co-author of that paper.

Lewis commented:

“The substantial reduction in assessed climate sensitivity upon updating key input data suggests that the increase in the bottom of the climate sensitivity range in the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report was unjustified”.

Lewis’s paper is entitled ‘Objectively combining climate sensitivity evidence’. It can be freely downloaded here. A detailed explanatory article about the paper is available here.

Chas
September 20, 2022 2:13 pm

CO2 doesn’t cause warming. If anything it is the other way around although there are also cases of high CO2 levels and colder temperatures. So probably the best is not to associate CO2 with temperature.

Rud Istvan
September 20, 2022 2:15 pm

I think an ECS in the range of 1.6-1.8 is most likely. This is because there are several independent routes to that tight range:

  1. Lewis here simply reworks Sherwood and gets to the range.
  2. Lewis and Curry EBM method produced about 1.65 back in 2016.
  3. Calendar’s 1936 paper and curve give 1.68.
  4. The INM CM4.8 and CM5 give 1.8 and 1.9, respectively. These are the only two CMIP6 models that do not produce a non-existant tropical troposphere hot spot.
  5. using Lindzen’s Bode curve and AR5 comments, plus the 2010 Dessler paper showing zero cloud feedback plus ARGO showing twice as much ocean rainfall as modeled, so WVF is half of modeled, produces a Bode f of 0.25 which produces an ECS of 1.8.
Derg
Reply to  Rud Istvan
September 20, 2022 2:57 pm

How is this range developed?

Dave Fair
Reply to  Rud Istvan
September 20, 2022 3:06 pm

Rud, good luck getting the UN IPCC CliSciFi practitioners to look at any evidence not vetted by Leftist politicians.

bdgwx
September 20, 2022 2:17 pm

2.16 K is a pretty significant increase from his previous estimate of 1.76 K in 2018 and 1.64 K in 2015.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  bdgwx
September 20, 2022 2:48 pm

But it is via a completely different method. Here he corrected Sherwood’s errors, but otherwise used his method. The 1.64 in 2015, and then the reworked 1.65 in 2016 responding to the first paper’s critiques, used the energy budget method (EBM).

aussiecol
Reply to  bdgwx
September 20, 2022 2:52 pm

”…previous estimate…”

An estimation that’s costing nations billions.

Nick Stokes
September 20, 2022 2:32 pm

“Important New Paper Challenges IPCC’s Claims about Climate Sensitivity

“”the central estimate for climate sensitivity comes down from 3.1°C per doubling of CO2 concentration in the original study to 2.16°C in the new paper
Nic Lewis says that Sherwood’s value is too high. But his value is still within the IPCC range.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Nick Stokes
September 20, 2022 2:51 pm

Until AR6 the range was always 1.5-4.5. AR4 said best estimate 3. AR5 didn’t give one because the CMIP5 model median said 3.2 but EBM said 1.65.

Derg
Reply to  Nick Stokes
September 20, 2022 2:58 pm

I think the sun will rise between 5 and 7 am 😉

mkelly
September 20, 2022 2:41 pm

The necessary assumption to have a sensitivity (ECS) to an increase in CO2 is that CO2 is sensitive to infrared.

CO2 does have absorption lines at three frequencies, but you have no evidence that that will increase temperature.

In fact thermodynamics says that you get the same temperature increase with the same energy input no matter the source.

It is easy to show using specific heat tables that doubling CO2 doesn’t cause an increase in temperature. Unless the claim is that gases have different properties in the atmosphere than in a lab.

217B8FE3-51F4-4B0B-A7AB-C2480629CE85.jpeg
aussiecol
September 20, 2022 2:47 pm

Next guess?

