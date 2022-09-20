Gulf of Mexico Oil & Gas Lease Sale Update…

Guest “Give ’em Hell” by David Middleton

As I have written many times before, the US government is legally obligated to hold annual auctions for oil & gas leases in Gulf of Mexico and under other Federal lands and waters. Thus far, the Biden maladministration has utterly flouted the law, holding only one Gulf of Mexico lease sale in November 2021 (Sale 257), to avoid contempt of court charges against the Secretary of the Interior. This lease sale was unlawfully voided by a corrupt Obama judge. Some of this damage was undone by Joe Manchin’s Inflation Increasing Act, The legislation ordered the Department of the Interior to immediately honor the results of Lease Sale 257, hold additional lease sales and to implement a new Five Year Leasing Program for 2023-2028, which they were legally required to complete by June 30, 2022.

Last week, the Interior Department awarded leases to most of the high bidders in Lease Sale 257. Hopefully, they will continue to obey this part of the law by approving exploration and drilling plans in a timely manner. They have not announced plans to hold any further lease sales under they existing Five Year Leasing Program. However, they have issued a draft for a new program, which includes an option to hold no lease sales. They have opened the plan to public comment. I have no doubt that the Biden maladministration is banking on getting thousands of comments demanding that no more offshore lease sales be held… because… climate change… And then kowtowing to the Climatariat.

The National Offshore Industries Association (NOIA) is encouraging sane Americans to submit comments, supportive of continued offshore oil & gas leasing.

As NOIA advocates for the timely completion of the next federal offshore oil and gas leasing program and the resumption of regular, reasonable, and reliable lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico, we are asking NOIA member companies, if appropriate, to help mobilize their employees in support of the development of a robust federal offshore oil and gas leasing program that includes all 11 lease sales included in the Proposed Program.



NOIA, with the help of the Consumer Energy Alliance, has a comment portal available to let energy employees quickly and easily comment on the Proposed Program for the next federal OCS leasing program. If possible, we kindly ask that you include the link in any relevant and appropriate U.S.-based internal communications with your employees to help drive participation among energy workers.



Comment Link: https://actnow.io/JIMWf8Q

Note: Energy employees can also text keyword OFFSHORE to 52886 to submit comments##

The LINK has a pre-written comment for those who wish to save time. The NOIA comment is fine as is; although, it can be deleted by those wishing to submit comments in their own words (preferable, in my opinion). My comment will probably incorporate many of the NOIA points. I will probably append this post with my comment after I submit it.

