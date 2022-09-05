Stop Medical Testing to Stop Climate Change

Cutting down vitamin D tests could help lower carbon cost of healthcare
HT/David Archibald
More ridiculous counting of angels dancing on the head of pins from nitwits searching every corner of human activity for the dreaded carbon footprint.
Unnecessary vitamin D testing in Australia is costing our health care system up to $87 million and creating a significant carbon footprint which otherwise could be avoidable, says researchers.
A study examining the climate impact of low-value healthcare activity in Australia has found that unnecessary vitamin D tests generated carbon emissions equivalent to a car driving from Sydney to Perth 59 times.
The researchers say in 2020 unnecessary vitamin D tests in Australia cost the healthcare system over $87 million (AUD) and had a carbon footprint of 28,000 to 42,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions (kg CO2e).
The carbon footprint from vitamin D tests was calculated from the embedded emissions in the blood collection equipment such as needles, syringes and glass tubes. They have to be manufactured, distributed and disposed of, all of which generates carbon emissions.
Reducing unnecessary vitamin D tests could help lower the carbon footprint of healthcare in the country.
David noted in his tip to WUWT:
Vitamin D blood tests in Australia produce 37 tonnes per annum of CO2. This is reason enough to reduce their environmental load. A 787 flying from Australia to London nonstop will produce 270 tonnes of carbon dioxide.
From the article. It’s worse than we thought/think/imagine
Carbon costs most likely an ‘underestimate’
Carbon costs most likely an 'underestimate'

The researchers say the estimate of carbon emissions and costs from unnecessary vitamin D tests in Australia is most likely an underestimation. The analysis used Medicare records, which means tests not covered by Medicare were not included in their calculations.