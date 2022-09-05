Carbon footprint Ridiculae

Stop Medical Testing to Stop Climate Change

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
9 Comments

Cutting down vitamin D tests could help lower carbon cost of healthcare

From The National Tribune

HT/David Archibald

More ridiculous counting of angels dancing on the head of pins from nitwits searching every corner of human activity for the dreaded carbon footprint.

Unnecessary vitamin D testing in Australia is costing our health care system up to $87 million and creating a significant carbon footprint which otherwise could be avoidable, says researchers.

Unnecessary vitamin D testing in Australia is costing our healthcare system up to $87 million and is contributing to the sector’s significant but avoidable carbon footprint, say researchers.

A study examining the climate impact of low-value healthcare activity in Australia has found that unnecessary vitamin D tests generated carbon emissions equivalent to a car driving from Sydney to Perth 59 times.

The researchers say in 2020 unnecessary vitamin D tests in Australia cost the healthcare system over $87 million (AUD) and had a carbon footprint of 28,000 to 42,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions (kg CO2e).

The carbon footprint from vitamin D tests was calculated from the embedded emissions in the blood collection equipment such as needles, syringes and glass tubes. They have to be manufactured, distributed and disposed of, all of which generates carbon emissions.

Reducing unnecessary vitamin D tests could help lower the carbon footprint of healthcare in the country.

https://www.nationaltribune.com.au/cutting-down-vitamin-d-tests-could-help-lower-carbon-cost-of-healthcare/

David noted in his tip to WUWT:

Vitamin D blood tests in Australia produce 37 tonnes per annum of CO2. This is reason enough to reduce their environmental load. A 787 flying from Australia to London nonstop will produce 270 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

From the article. It’s worse than we thought/think/imagine

Carbon costs most likely an ‘underestimate’

The researchers say the estimate of carbon emissions and costs from unnecessary vitamin D tests in Australia is most likely an underestimation. The analysis used Medicare records, which means tests not covered by Medicare were not included in their calculations.

Read the full article here.

9 Comments
Tom Halla
September 5, 2022 2:06 pm

Anything more advanced than living in a mud hut and cooking over dried cow pats is unclean to a proper green.

Reply
Richard Brown
September 5, 2022 2:06 pm

The levels of stupidity have reached a new low……

Reply
OldGreyGuy
September 5, 2022 2:12 pm

Shades of Brave New World, who decides if a test for Vitamin D (presumably D3) levels is unnecessary? Since a Doctor orders these tests I would have assumed that they would be the best to decide if these tests are necessary or not.

Since D3 is essential for boosting the immune system and a good level will help prevent the patient from catching unnecessary colds and flu. Especially in a winter cold and flu season.

Perhaps these researchers would also feel the same way about people testing for Covid-19? My figures accumulated from our state health services daily reporting show the average rate of people who tested positive to be between 9 to 22 percent depending on the various waves and as thousands of these tests are done every day then obviously many would meet their criteria of unnecessary. Or would they?

Reply
Russell Johnson
September 5, 2022 2:24 pm

c’mon blokes you’re full of dunky dust!

Reply
Shoki Kaneda
September 5, 2022 2:25 pm

Climatistas represent an enormous source of deadly CO2. Worse, it is very hot, exacerbating the existential crisis. Eliminating these dangerous emitters would go a long way toward a utopian, carbonless future.

Reply
ScarletMacaw
September 5, 2022 2:53 pm

Rarely is blood tested for just one item. Probably well over 99% of the testing materials would have had to been manufactured in any case.

Reply
Gregory Woods
September 5, 2022 2:53 pm

Read the full article here.
Thanks, but no thanks…

Reply
Citizen Smith
September 5, 2022 2:59 pm

$87,000,000 with a population of 25 million!?!? That’s a lot of needles or a symptom of free health care.. Doesn’t pass the sniff test.

Reply
