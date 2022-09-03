Climate Economics Intermittent Wind and Solar Opinion

WSJ: Why the Renewable Energy Transition will Fail

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
12 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t M; Wall Street Journal trashing claims the renewable energy transition will bring down prices, or is even possible.

Why the Energy Transition Will Fail

New report highlights the staggering cost of green ‘delusions.’

By James Freeman
Aug. 26, 2022 4:50 pm ET

In a new report due out next week from the Manhattan Institute, Mark Mills takes on the “dangerous delusion” of a global energy transition that eliminates the use of fossil fuels. Surveying energy markets and public policy around the world, Mr. Mills asks readers to “consider that years of hypertrophied rhetoric and trillions of dollars of spending and subsidies on a transition have not significantly changed the energy landscape.” He notes:

Claims that wind, solar, and [electrical vehicles] have reached cost parity with traditional energy sources or modes of transportation are not based on evidence. Even before the latest period of rising energy prices, Germany and Britain—both further down the grid transition path than the U.S.— have seen average electricity rates rise 60%–110% over the past two decades. The same pattern is visible in Australia and Canada. It’s also apparent in U.S. states and regions where mandates have resulted in grids with a higher share of wind/solar energy. In general, overall U.S. residential electricity costs rose over the past 20 years. But those rates should have declined because of the collapse in the cost of natural gas and coal—the two energy sources that, together, supplied nearly 70% of electricity in that period. Instead, rates have been pushed higher thanks to elevated spending on the otherwise unneeded infrastructure required to transmit wind/solar-generated electricity, as well as the increased costs to keep lights on during “droughts” of wind and sun that come from also keeping conventional power plants available (like having an extra, fully fueled car parked and ready to go) in effect by spending on two grids.

President Joe Biden is unlikely to listen to such an explanation and who knows if he would even understand it. But reality’s not going anywhere.

Read more: https://www.wsj.com/articles/why-the-energy-transition-will-fail-11661547051

The Wall Street Journal also discusses the disparity in cost between battery energy storage vs a bulldozer assembled heap of coal.

Given the numbers so obviously indicate renewable energy is a non-starter, why do green advocates keep claiming that the numbers add up?

The answer appears to be blind faith and optimism. The numbers don’t currently add up, but they expect prices to keep falling, just as prices have fallen over the last decade. From the United Nations;

Falling clean energy costs provide opportunity to boost climate action in COVID-19 recovery packages

10 JUN 2020 PRESS RELEASE ENERGY

The all-in, or levelized, cost of electricity continues to fall for wind and solar, thanks to technology improvements, economies of scale and fierce competition in auctions. Costs for electricity from new solar photovoltaic plants in the second half of 2019 were 83 per cent lower than a decade earlier.

“If governments take advantage of the ever-falling price tag of renewables to put clean energy at the heart of COVID-19 economic recovery, they can take a big step towards a healthy natural world, which is the best insurance policy against global pandemics,” Andersen said.

Read more: https://www.unep.org/news-and-stories/press-release/falling-clean-energy-costs-provide-opportunity-boost-climate-action

These otherwise smart people have drawn a nice curve on their graphs, where they fitted the 83% cost reduction over the last decade. Some of them expect that exponential looking curve to continue indefinitely, giving us the “ever-falling price tag of renewables”.

Moore’s law and renewable energy

by Bill Spindle | Jul 27, 2021

To date, renewables have benefited from something akin to Moore’s Law –– as they grew exponentially, and got cheaper, causing faster growth –– a virtuous cycle. As more grid-scale battery storage comes online, providing stability for wind and solar power, the batteries are also becoming cheaper.

The trend has enticed a diverse array of entities to jump in –– from the conservative city of Georgetown, Texas which sources 100% of its power from renewable sources to tech giant Microsoft Corp. aiming for carbon negativity by 2030 using a combination of renewable energy and carbon removal technologies. 

But the path may not be as smooth as goals and targets suggest. Recently New York State officials unveiled a new goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, promising a completely decarbonized electricity system. But shortly after, the New York Independent Systems Operator (NYISO), the body responsible for operating the state’s energy grid, issued a statement saying that a 70% renewable power system by 2030 is “very achievable” but that getting to 100% renewable sources will require technology that does not yet exist. 

Read more (requires registration): https://www.climateandcapitalmedia.com/moores-law-and-renewable-energy/

One of the first things I learned about statistics is extrapolation, extending the trend line beyond the data, is risky. You can fit a naive trend line to rising stock prices, and extrapolation will tell you any time is a good time to buy. The crash, when it occurs, is an unexpected departure from the naive extrapolated trend.

Yet the people pushing renewable energy, instead of waiting for the data to catch up with the trend line, are pushing the entire world to gamble the future of all of us on their faith that the costs of renewable technology will be “ever-falling”, will continue to fall at a rate comparable to the last decade.

And if the costs don’t fall according to the plan – there is always the option of throwing endless government money at developing “technology that does not yet exist”, David Attenborough’s Renewable Apollo Project.

Imagine a hundred years from now. Future historians will surely see this global gamble of trillions of dollars on “technology which does not yet exist”, this blind faith in trend lines, as an outbreak of mass hysteria they will struggle to explain.

Think about the actual Apollo Project. NASA didn’t dive straight into building the moon launcher, they built prototype after prototype, like Project Mercury. Each prototype was a stepping stone, which provided learnings which made the next step possible.

Personally I’d prefer to wait until the “technology that does not yet exist” is developed, at least to prototype stage, before gambling everything on a green transition which likely isn’t possible.

Scissor
September 3, 2022 6:04 pm

Here’s an area where I think there will be success.

Dow Chemical is pursuing the use of modular nuclear reactors to provide power and heat for chemical plants to displace the use of natural gas. Makes sense.

Philo
Reply to  Scissor
September 3, 2022 6:20 pm

Dow has a long, effctive history applying science to all sorts of problems. If you ever try to “iron” a shirt you’ll soon understand how they can make gossamer thick food wraps for both home and production. And it’s Cheap.

William Abell
Reply to  Scissor
September 3, 2022 6:46 pm

A contrary position articulated in this article makes more sense than DOW. These corporations are under extreme pressure to conform to the mantra of “the renewables” that they often spend their shareholders’ money on fluff like this.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2022/06/does_nuclear_energy_have_a_future_in_the_us.html
Please note that Excelon, the largest electrical producer in the country, recently offloaded all its nuclear projects.

Tom Halla
September 3, 2022 6:13 pm

The major problem with “renewables following something like Moore’s Law” is that batteries, solar panels, and windmills are all already at a large percentage of their theoretic maximum performance.
The Greens really think something out of science fiction, like Heinlein’s Shipstones, are about to be introduced. Those expectations are in the Unicorn Farts territory.

Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 3, 2022 6:19 pm

Unicorn farts are packed full of fruity berry goodness, I bet.

Richard Greene
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 3, 2022 6:38 pm

WIND POWER:
The Betz limit is the theoretical maximum efficiency for a wind turbine, conjectured by German physicist Albert Betz in 1919. Betz concluded that this value is 59.3%, meaning that at most only 59.3% of the kinetic energy from wind can be used to spin the turbine and generate electricity.

SOLAR POWER:
The Shockley-Queisser limit is the maximum efficiency of solar cells based on the principle of detailed balance. It places the maximum solar conversion efficiency at 33.7% for a single-junction solar cell with a band gap of 1.4 eV and AM1. 5 spectrum.

Philo
September 3, 2022 6:18 pm

The anicient idea of cheap or cost free electricity from renewables is not hard to explain. Most of the people involvd in the discussion are anything but engineers and electrical science people. Actors, beauticians, literature profs, landlords, real estate agents, etc. etc. etc.

There are MANY science knowers who were educated from 1960 until about 1992. That is about when the “college” milieu changed to feelings and emotions, not how hot the weather is.That group or actors won’t make much useable progress on anything harder than the freshman introductory science class.

pochas94
September 3, 2022 6:28 pm

But the “Renewable Energy Transition” will succeed – in enriching the multitudes of parasites, both academic and entrepreneurial who will extract billions of bucks from the taxpayer.

Richard Greene
September 3, 2022 6:30 pm

MARK MILLS IS BRILLIANT

The Reason Nut Zero is not going according to plan,
is there never was a plan

Nut Zero implementation is causing an increasing number of subjects
that leftists in charge know nothing about

Nut Zero is falling behind schedule because a dog ate the blueprints

Unfortunately Nut Zero falling behind schedule
will be spun as yet another crisis that requires
government mandates to fix it = more government power

Nut Zero is designed to fail — so it can become another fake crisis

Infeasible
Unaffordable
Impossible to complete on time
That’s Nut Zero folks !

Scissor
Reply to  Richard Greene
September 3, 2022 6:51 pm

I hear that another pedo, I mean John Podesta, is coming to town to replace Gina McCarthy to administer $370 billion in “climate spending.”

Mike Bryant
September 3, 2022 6:47 pm

It looks like there are plenty of people waking up. I saw this article on whatfinger.com and believe it is important and relevant.
https://dailysceptic.org/2022/09/03/scientists-flock-to-sign-world-climate-declaration-and-declare-there-is-no-climate-emergency/

Nick Stokes
September 3, 2022 6:54 pm

Wall Street Journal trashing claims… “
It’s actually marked as an opinion article, by a Fox News host writing about a report from a conservative think tank.

