When a Chemistry Journal Publishes a Sociologist on Climate and Energy

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
15 Comments

by Gregory J. Rummo

In an April 25, 2022 Chemical and Engineering News article, Holly Jean Buck, a “development sociologist,” expresses some peculiar views about fossil fuels that go beyond climate change. It is surprising to find them purveyed in a journal not of sociology or politics but of chemistry and engineering.

For starters, Buck maintains, “achieving net-zero emissions won’t ensure that the planet is buffered from the environmental and health impacts of fossil fuel extraction and use.”

Buck is a professor of environment and sustainability at the University at Buffalo. Her Ph.D. is in development sociology. She is also a contributing author to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which is a good reminder that, contrary to popular perception, not only climate scientists but also plenty of social scientists contribute to the IPCC’s “scientific” reports. 

“Climate change isn’t the only reason for phasing out fossil fuels,” she says, which “are connected to negative impacts, including financial support of corrupt and oppressive governments, air pollution and its health effects, and environmental injustice.” 

Let’s examine these claims one by one.

First, while Buck is right that zero emissions wouldn’t ensure that the planet is buffered from the environmental and health impacts of fossil fuel extraction, she writes as if everything about fossil fuels were bad.

Like all too many anti-fossil fuel activists, Buck simply fails to take into account all the direct benefits of fossil fuels—the enormous amount of energy indispensable to lifting and keeping whole societies out of poverty. She also ignores the fact that fossil fuels aren’t the only energy sources that require a great deal of mining—wind and solar do, too, requiring the excavation of far more earth per unit of energy produced for the minerals essential to making wind turbines and solar panels. Fossil fuels require far less land occupation per unit of energy generated.

What’s more, she and others count carbon dioxide only as a pollutant, as if the only thing it does in the atmosphere is warm the planet. Acknowledging that it does do so but declining for our purposes here to debate how much, we can point out that all green plants depend on carbon dioxide’s presence in the atmosphere as the carbon source for photosynthesis, which in turn produces carbohydrates and oxygen. We humans depend on both—we eat those carbohydrates as various grains, and we breathe the oxygen that is vital for life. If it were possible to remove all carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, life on Earth would cease.

The oceans’ algae and the forests do a great job of buffering atmospheric carbon dioxide. As levels have increased from both the use of fossil fuels and natural processes, there has been a greening of the Earth, resulting in increased yields of grain.

NASA reported on its website in 2016, “Carbon Dioxide Fertilization Greening Earth, Study Finds.”Here’s a portion of what the authors reported in the journal Nature Climate Change:  

An international team of 32 authors from 24 institutions in eight countries led the effort, which involved using satellite data from NASA’s Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectrometer and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Advanced Very High-Resolution Radiometer instruments to help determine the leaf area index, or amount of leaf cover, over the planet’s vegetated regions. The greening represents an increase in leaves on plants and trees equivalent in area to two times the continental United States. From a quarter to half of Earth’s vegetated lands has shown significant greening over the last 35 years largely due to rising levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide, according to a new study published in the journal Nature Climate Change on April 25.

I’m not sure the theory that the extraction of fossil fuels leads to sub-surface warming has been proven with any degree of certainty. In “Fossil fuel extraction could be contributing to climate change by heating Earth from within,” Rizwan Nawaz and Adel Sharifclaim that “heat from the earth’s interior could be contributing to rising temperatures … fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas in layers and crevices beneath the Earth’s surface act as an insulating blanket, trapping heat from the planet’s interior. As these deposits have been emptied by fossil fuel extraction, more of that heat could be reaching the surface.”

Two uses of the conditional verb could suggest that this claim is mere speculation. That the void spaces created by fossil fuel extraction are quickly replaced by groundwater makes it likely that it is so. Water’s specific heat is double that of oil and gasoline. In other words, water’s insulating properties are higher than crude oil and would be expected to increase, not decrease, the insulating properties of the fluid filling any subterranean void spaces resulting from fossil fuel extraction.

Second, Buck claims that fossil fuels help underwrite corrupt and oppressive governments.

There is some truth to this claim, which Senators Lindsay Graham (R-SC) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) address in a 2021 Time Magazine article. In “A World Without Fossil Fuels Funding Our Enemies Would Be A Safer World for America,” they wrote,

Oil and gas development has often been associated with autocracy and corruption. Governments in countries such as Russia and Iran have used oil and gas to threaten neighbors and fund terrorism. Corruption, autocracy, and terrorism are a persistent threat to nations that stand on the rule of law, and America has long been the exemplar of the rule-of-law nation. A world in which oil and gas money has less power is a world that will likely have less corruption, autocracy, and terror. That world will be a safer world for America.

The solution to this problem, however, isn’t to cease using fossil fuels but to become energy independent, as we were in 2020, before the current administration decided to waterboard the oil and gas industry. And now we’re all paying for it at the gas pump.

Third, she says fossil fuels are connected to air pollution and its health effects.

Yet according to Our World in Data’s article “Air Pollution”(first published in October 2017; last revised in January 2021), by Hannah Ritchie and Max Roser, death rates from all air pollution from 1990 to 2019 have declined steadily from 156.05 to 85.62 per 100,000. Yet that happened during a time when fossil fuel use increased, largely due to transportation, and when CO2 emissions increased by 24%. 

How can this be? There is only one explanation: improved technology. Man has steadily developed ways to utilize fossil fuels more efficiently. As nations’ economies improve due largely to the use of fossil fuels, their ability to afford cleaner environments—made possible in part by advanced emission controls on power plants fueled by coal and natural gas and on vehicles fueled by gasoline and diesel—increases. We all want to breathe cleaner air, and we do. 

Diesel Technology Forum reports:  

Recent long-term trends show that air quality and economic growth go hand in hand. While it takes more energy to fuel business expansion, the wealth generated by growing economic opportunity means greater uptake in clean and efficient technologies. That is great news for air quality! When it comes to powering things that move and do work, diesel technology has been the key technology. Over decades, the diesel platform has undergone a significant transformation to near-zero emissions. The adoption of these clean diesel technologies has been a contributor to air quality improvements.

Fourth, Buck says fossil fuels lead to environmental injustice.

As we have explained, the world’s levels of air pollution and health-related deaths have dropped while fossil fuel consumption has increased. And as technology continues to improve, this trend will continue as well. 

But if you really want to talk about environmental injustice, the industries involved in the production of solar panels and the lithium-cobalt batteries used in EVs have quite a bit of blood on their hands. 

In “Is It Ethical to Purchase An EV Lithium Battery Powered Vehicle?” Ronald Stein, policy advisor for The Heartland Institute and co-author with Todd Royal of Clean Energy Exploitations: Helping Citizens Understand the Environmental and Humanity Abuses that Support ‘Clean Energy’, has written: 

There is virtually no existing transparency of the environmental degradation and the human rights abuses occurring in developing countries with yellow, brown, and black skinned people.  Both human rights abuses and environmental degradation are directly connected to the mining for the exotic minerals and metals that are required to manufacture wind turbines, solar panels, and EV batteries. … The current fossil fuel infrastructure is less invasive than mining for the exotic minerals and metals required to create the batteries needed to store ‘green energy.’ In developing countries, these mining operations exploit child labor, and are responsible for the most egregious human rights violations of vulnerable minority populations. These operations are also directly destroying the planet through environmental degradation.

“Net-zero emission goals are not enough” and “we know we have to wind down the production of fossil fuels,” as Dr. Buck maintains, are naked assertions based in neither sound science nor economic reality. But what should we expect from an author of the IPCC report with a doctorate in development sociology? It is disappointing that her views are showcased in a publication that is supposed to focus on chemistry and chemical, not social, engineering.

Gregory J. Rummo is Lecturer of Chemistry in the School of Arts and Sciences at Palm Beach Atlantic University, former CEO of New Chemic (US), Inc., author of The View from the Grass Roots, and a Contributing Writer for The Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation.

15 Comments
Richard Greene
September 3, 2022 2:17 pm

The author destroyed every argument by the sociology Ph.D. as expected.
But it’s long past time to stop claiming the US was energy independent in 2020.
That never happened. There were net exports of oil, but that does not mean energy independence, because there were imports of oil too. Energy independence means no other nations can disrupt your economy by reducing or cutting off their exports of energy to you. The US WAS ENERGY INDEPENDENT IN THE 1940s — NOT SINCE THEN

Even though U.S. annual total petroleum exports were greater than total petroleum imports in 2020 and 2021, the United States still imported some crude oil and petroleum products from other countries to help to supply domestic demand for petroleum and to supply international markets.
Apr 21, 2022

“In 2021, the United States imported about 8.47 million barrels per day (b/d) of petroleum from 73 countries. Petroleum includes crude oil, hydrocarbon gas liquids (HGLs), refined petroleum products such as gasoline and diesel fuel, and biofuels. Crude oil imports of about 6.11 million b/d accounted for about 72% of U.S. total gross petroleum imports in 2021, and non-crude oil petroleum accounted for about 28% of U.S. total gross petroleum imports.
In 2021, the United States exported about 8.63 million b/d of petroleum to 176 countries and 4 U.S. territories. Crude oil exports of about 2.98 million b/d accounted for 35% of total U.S. gross petroleum exports in 2021. The resulting total net petroleum imports (imports minus exports) were about -0.16 million b/d in 2021, which means that the United States was a net petroleum exporter of 0.16 million b/d in 2021.”
SOURCE:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)

-8
Reply
stinkerp
Reply to  Richard Greene
September 3, 2022 2:59 pm

Straining at gnats. We all knew exactly what the author meant: the Trump administration encouraged the fossil fuel industry which led to record production and low prices and the closest thing to “energy independence” that we’ve had in my lifetime. We have vast reserves of fossil fuels and uranium and we have let the environmentalist zealots who know absolutely nothing useful about energy or economics to usurp our energy policy. We need the smart kids to run things again, like Trump’s administration did.

8
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Richard Greene
September 3, 2022 3:24 pm

If we are exporting oil, then we are energy independent.
The fact that we also import some oil is irrelevant. It just means that for some portion of the country, it’s cheaper to import from a foreign country than it does from the other side of our country.
There is also the fact that the US exports many refined oil products. The raw materials for some of these being imported.

Last edited 35 minutes ago by MarkW
0
Reply
jeffery P
Reply to  Richard Greene
September 3, 2022 3:56 pm

Some of the crude oil the US imports is refined and exported. Sorry, that doesn’t count against energy independence. It’s a win for American jobs and a win for countries unable to refine the oil they extract.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
September 3, 2022 2:27 pm

Her article amply explains several reasons why her PhD is in sociology and not chemistry or engineering.
Nice rebuttal. I would not have been as gentlemanly. Increasingly in favor of abject ridicule of such nonsense as she spouts.

9
Reply
Paul Johnson
September 3, 2022 2:34 pm

While eliminating fossil fuels would be one way to defund our enemies, a more feasible way would be to increase our domestic production and drive them out of the market.

3
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  Paul Johnson
September 3, 2022 2:53 pm

Except that, according to Brandon, many of the apparent enemies of the current state are living in your neighbor’s homes….

5
Reply
Michael E McHenry
September 3, 2022 2:40 pm

I’m a lifetime ACS member hence a CE&N subscriber. The magazine has become highly politicized over the last decade. Lots of emphasis on environmentalism
 

5
Reply
MarkH
Reply to  Michael E McHenry
September 3, 2022 3:40 pm

When it starts talking about systems of oppression and “x justice”, where x is whatever cause they want to insert to frame an oppressor/oppressed system, where if only we redistributed whatever resource (physical or social) to obtain “equity”. What you are dealing with is Marxism. You cannot argue with them on any rational basis as they are ideologically possessed. It sounds like the ACS, as with many other organizations, has been infiltrated.

1
Reply
Michael in Dublin
September 3, 2022 2:47 pm

Calling sociology a science is as ludicrous as calling history a science. Chemistry is a science because it involves experiments and repeated experiments in order to prove every claim. Where are the experiments proving the claims of climate alarmists? Their claims come from the hallowed but sterile halls of academia not from the real world.

4
Reply
HotScot
September 3, 2022 2:49 pm

Is this woman saying it’s not OK to buy oil from Saudi (for example) who are signatories of Trump’s Abraham’s accord, which includes Sudan finally lifting their 50 year long declaration of war on Israel; but it’s fine to buy wind turbines and solar panels from China which enslaves people to make them?
These people are blinded by their cult driven zeal to turn the world into a socialist hell hole.
The Long March through the institutions has been an almost complete success, but people are waking up.

9
Reply
observa
Reply to  HotScot
September 3, 2022 4:00 pm

It’s rather ironic that fossil fuels have been such a victim of their own success in society affording so many stinkers in residence. Be careful what they wish for as there’s always an opportunist Pol Pot handy waiting in the wings for useful idiots.

0
Reply
Janice Moore
September 3, 2022 3:09 pm

It is disappointing disgusting that her views are showcased in a publication that is supposed to focus on chemistry and chemical, not social, engineering.

1
Reply
Bill Capron
September 3, 2022 3:17 pm

I’ve heard of mansplaining; is this dumb-sh*t-splaining? Next thing she’ll be doing color-analysis on NFL football.

1
Reply
observa
September 3, 2022 3:42 pm

Well all these scientific institutions are simply part of the old white guy power establishment and need to be torn down and junked in favour of the omniscient activist lobbyists who can see the true light and the way-
IPCC reports are a climate science beacon. So why do these scientists say they have to stop? (msn.com)

0
Reply
