Californian Solar Panel Canals. Source The Register, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject.
Government idiocy solar power

California to Cover Canals With Toxic Solar Panels

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
16 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Solar panels, which contain dangerous toxins like Lead, Cadmium, Arsenic and toxic plastics, are to be installed as covers for California’s water supply canals.

California to try tackling drought with canal-top solar panels

Watt an interesting idea

Brandon Vigliarolo

California is ready to try out something that could help it save water and generate electricity at the same time: solar panels over irrigation canals.

For this proof-of-concept experiment, some 8,500 feet of photovoltaic panels will be installed over waterways just north of Turlock, central California, generating electricity while preventing water from evaporating away.

This $20 million state-funded pilot program has been dubbed Project Nexus, and will by run by Turlock Irrigation District (TID), a nonprofit water and power utility, along with its partners. If it’s a success, it could well be deployed across more of America’s Golden State.

Read more: https://www.theregister.com/2022/08/31/california_solar_power_canals/

Solar panels are so toxic, disposal is a serious issue. From the US EPA;

Are Solar Panels Hazardous Waste?

Hazardous waste testing on solar panels in the marketplace has indicated that different varieties of solar panels have different metals present in the semiconductor and solder. Some of these metals, like lead and cadmium, are harmful to human health and the environment at high levels. If these metals are present in high enough quantities in the solar panels, solar panel waste could be a hazardous waste under RCRA. Some solar panels are considered hazardous waste, and some are not, even within the same model and manufacturer. Homeowners with solar panels on their houses should contact their state/local recycling agencies for more information on disposal/recycling. 

Overview of Hazardous Waste Regulations

Federal solid and hazardous waste regulations (i.e., the RCRA requirements) apply to solar panels when they are discarded. When a solar panel reaches the end of its usable life or is otherwise discarded, it becomes solid waste. Solid waste is regulated federally under RCRA Subtitle D and through state and local government programs.

Read more: https://www.epa.gov/hw/end-life-solar-panels-regulations-and-management

I don’t know if sufficient quantities of Lead, Cadmium, Arsenic and other more exotic toxins could leach into the water to constitute a health hazard. But who in their right mind would want to take such a risk?

Roofing hundreds of miles of waterways with covers which contain dangerous chemicals, and can potentially leach those dangerous chemicals into the water supply, is not my idea of a sensible plan. A low level of leaching might add up to a serious problem over a long enough distance. Even if the leach rate is initially low, as the panels deteriorate, or are vandalised, the rate at which nasty chemicals enter the water supply could accelerate to dangerous levels.

Lets just say if California goes forward with this ridiculous plan, deliberately placing deadly toxins in close proximity to their household and agricultural water supply, I’m going to start checking the produce labels more carefully in the future when I go shopping.

16 Comments
tgasloli
September 1, 2022 6:13 pm

We need a study on the effect of sunshine on cognitive decline. Californians are just dumb.

Gyan1
September 1, 2022 6:35 pm

“I don’t know if sufficient quantities of Lead, Cadmium, Arsenic and other more exotic toxins could leach into the water to constitute a health hazard.”

If they are using silicon cells not thin film there shouldn’t be any toxins entering the water.

If Big Pharma has any influence they will use thin film so that lead and cadmium can get into the food supply.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Gyan1
September 1, 2022 7:24 pm

Silicon panels frequently contain toxic metals as dopants, to give the panels the electrical properties they need to function.

KcTaz
Reply to  Gyan1
September 1, 2022 7:30 pm

I know nothing about this but if they are using arsenic in making the silicon used in panels, would that not be a hazard if it gets into the drinking water and our food supply? I know nothing about the effects of gallium which may, also, be used in solar panels per this article but I do know arsenic doesn’t sound good.
Why is silicon used for making solar cells?
https://solartechadvisor.com/silicon-use-solar-panels/SOLAR PANELS 

1. Silicon is a semiconductor
Because it is a semiconductor material at its core, pure crystalline silicon is a poor conductor of electricity.
To overcome this issue, the silicon in a solar cell contains impurities, which are other atoms that are purposely mixed in with the silicon atoms to improve silicon’s capacity to capture and convert the sun’s energy into electricity.

For example, a gallium atom has one fewer electron than a silicon atom, but an arsenic atom has one more electron. When arsenic atoms are sandwiched between many silicon atoms, the structure gains extra electrons, resulting in the formation of an electron-rich layer.
The layers in a solar cell are arranged so that an electric field is formed. When sunlight strikes a solar cell, it stimulates electrons, which cause holes to form.
Because of the presence of an electric field, they move to the cell’s electrodes. Electricity is produced in this method.
Semiconductors have qualities that are intermediate between those of a conductor and an insulator. It possesses an electrical characteristic that allows it to be conductive in one direction while being insulating in the other…

Farmerphil
September 1, 2022 6:59 pm

The products you mention are in a solid state when incorporated into a solar panel and cannot be leached.

gbaikie
Reply to  Farmerphil
September 1, 2022 7:16 pm

So, they can be submerged in water?

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Farmerphil
September 1, 2022 7:25 pm

They can leach if water comes into contact with the toxic components.

rhs
September 1, 2022 7:01 pm

I hope that mandatory water quality testing is part of this initiative.
I’d hate for this to turn in to another Flint MI situation.

KcTaz
September 1, 2022 7:08 pm

I’m no expert but I suspect hail falling on solar panels suspended over water may well send many shards of glass along with toxic chemicals into the canal. Even if hail is rare, it only needs to happen once to destroy a whole bunch of expensive and toxic solar panels.
Calif. better hope some of their many nutters don’t decide it’s fun to see how many solar panels they can crush with rocks.

Hail storm surprises Southern California residents with an inch of accumulation
A thunderstorm brought more than just rain to Pasadena, California.
Associated Press Associated Press, USA TODAY
2/16/22
https://www.usatoday.com/videos/news/weather/2022/02/16/rare-hail-storm-surprises-california-residents/6812916001/

dk_
September 1, 2022 7:10 pm

Of course, these are magic PV panels, made by gnomes.They don’t require megatonns of cheap fossil fuels as inexpensive raw materials, or affordable power for manufactuging, infrastructure, transportation,or maintenance. Most specially, with the so certain long term climate forecast of increasingly more severe and frequent weather events, they are unsusceptable to damage, and work even under clouds and dust storms.
Next week, more magic batteries. 

H. D. Hoese
September 1, 2022 7:12 pm

I have a little experience with construction planning and dealt with architects and engineers that know about unintended consequences. Yes, evaporation is a problem, and this might appear to get around habitat concerns. What could go wrong? Of course, those designing renewables don’t do their homework. How do you manage such a long electrical supply. Water and electricity don’t mix very well. Quite an experiment.

Stephen Mueller
September 1, 2022 7:20 pm

Given the above, should houses that collect rainwater off their roofs have solar panels on those same roofs.

H B
Reply to  Stephen Mueller
September 1, 2022 7:27 pm

no heavy metal toxic accumulative toxin

Rob_Dawg
September 1, 2022 7:25 pm

They are not only not toxic but just beig there keeps particulates out of the flow and is a good thing. Even broken and falling into the water, quantities versus flow are way too disparate. A few days or weeks or months versus billions of gallons isn’t going to leach.

No. The real issue is 8500 feet for $20 million dollars. Unaffordable.

H B
September 1, 2022 7:30 pm

” the dose makeith the poison ” except for heavy metals
Also hope there are – no fish in that canel than anyone eats

ACParker
September 1, 2022 7:53 pm

The idea fits my position that solar is best implemented on rooftops and parking lots. Covering open canals with solar panels should reduce evaporative losses, so it could be a win-win. I’m not sure how the installers and maintenance folks would feel about being over water. Corrosion would likely increase as well. I seem to remember someone proposing floating solar panels on lakes and reservoirs. The same caveats applied about corrosion and mixing high voltage with water.

