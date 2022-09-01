Princeton: Ocean Low Oxygen Zones Shrank During Previous Warm Periods. So Why are Ours Growing?

Essay by Eric Worrall

Yet another mystery for the settled science.

Climate change and ocean oxygen: Oxygen-poor zones shrank under past warm periods, scientists discover by Princeton University

AUGUST 31, 2022 In the last 50 years, oxygen-deficient zones in the open ocean have increased. Scientists have attributed this development to rising global temperatures: Less oxygen dissolves in warmer water, and the tropical ocean’s layers can become more stratified. But now, contrary to widespread expectations, an international team of scientists led by researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry and Princeton University has discovered that oxygen-deficient zones shrank during long warm periods in the past. “We had not expected such a clear effect,” said Alexandra Auderset, first author of the new paper in the journal Nature and currently a visiting postdoctoral research fellow at Princeton University. She led the study with Alfredo Martínez-García at the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry in Mainz, as part of a longterm collaboration with Daniel Sigman’s group at Princeton University. … It is not yet clear, however, what this means for the current expansion of the oxygen-deficient open ocean zones, said Auderset. “Unfortunately, we don’t yet know whether our finding of shrinking marine oxygen-deficient zones is applicable to the coming decades or only to the much longer term,” she said. “This is because we have to resolve whether short- or long-term processes were responsible for the change.” … Read more: https://phys.org/news/2022-08-climate-ocean-oxygen-oxygen-poor-zones.html

The abstract of the study;

I’m personally surprised by this discovery. I accepted the theory that outgassing from warmer water would slightly reduce ocean oxygen levels, though given the abundance of ocean life during previous warm periods, I didn’t think it would be a problem.

Obviously it would be funny to suggest this surprise discovery is proof the oceans are cooling, and this might actually be the explanation – the sea level has dropped 6ft since the Holocene Optimum ended 6000 years ago. Maybe our modern warm period has been too brief a blip to have impacted the ocean oxygen changes wrought by our long term Holocene cooling trend.

But I accept the Princeton explanation, that we just don’t know.

