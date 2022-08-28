The Guardian Accuses the Woke Aussie Government of “Climate Denial”

Essay by Eric Worrall

The Aussie Government is in the middle of allocating billions of dollars for renewable grid extensions, and they just voted through a climate target with Green Party support. But no level of green piety can satisfy the true climate zealots.

Labor is sending mixed messages on energy – and some of it sounds like climate denial

Adam Morton

Mon 29 Aug 2022 03.30 AEST Last modified on Mon 29 Aug 2022 08.45 AEST

The release of vast new areas along the Australian coast for oil and gas exploration is undermining proclamations about creating a cleaner economy.

The Albanese government has a decision to make: does it want people to think it takes the climate crisis seriously? Because at the moment it’s sending mixed messages.

On one hand, it is telling a story of progress. Its ascent to power has, along with the rise of the teals and the Greens, reset the way the country thinks about dealing with the problem.

The 2030 national emissions reduction target (a 43% cut by 2030, compared with 2005) is not what the evidence says is needed or possible, but it is a step in the right direction. It is expected to soon be legislated, which if nothing else is a signal of intent.

But this is only part of the story. The other part is more familiar from the past nine years, and sounds a lot like climate denial.

It was on display last week when the resources minister, Madeleine King, announced the release of new areas along the Australian coast for the oil and gas industry to explore and potentially exploit.

It is, of course, true that Australian households and businesses use gas for heating, cooking and some electricity generation and high-temperature industrial processes. The message from King is that she sees no need to drive change away from that.

It is a different story in the east, where there is hardly any gas power in the grid, gas prices are ridiculous and the energy transition will be a straight jump from coal to renewable energy with backup.

