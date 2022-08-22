Government idiocy wind power

WSJ: Virginia Raises Electricity Bills to Pay for Offshore Wind

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t M; While the Virginia SCC is “keenly aware of the ongoing rise in gas prices, inflation, and other economic pressures”, they have to obey the legislature.

The Spinning of Virginia’s Wind Farm

If the weather doesn’t cooperate, Dominion wants consumers to pay.

By The Editorial Board

Dominion Energy plans to build 176 wind turbines 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach. That’s enough to power about 660,000 homes. The capital cost is $9.8 billion. The state Corporation Commission assented to a related rate increase, but it noted that the downside risk is on consumers. Typically, the commission says, a utility might buy such power from an outside developer, “which limits the risks to customers.” Yet Dominion “has chosen to construct, own and operate the Project.”

What could go wrong? The commission says that “designs for various components of these turbines” have “yet to be finalized.” Because offshore wind at this scale is new to the U.S., “there is no developed supply chain,” which “could lead to construction delays and cost overruns.” What if it falls through for some reason? “Even if the Project is abandoned at the end of 2023,” the order says, “Dominion still estimates it would have prudently incurred approximately $3.7 billion of costs to be recovered from customers.”

So why approve the wind farm at all? Because the state Legislature mandated that such an offshore project “is in the public interest, and the Commission shall so find.” The commission’s order sounds nearly apologetic in saying that regulators are “keenly aware of the ongoing rise in gas prices, inflation, and other economic pressures,” but “this is a prescriptive statute.”

Read more: https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-spinning-of-virginias-wind-farm-climate-spending-bill-democrats-turbines-clean-energy-power-cost-11660494471

Virginia doesn’t get hammered as hard by hurricanes as Florida and South Carolina, but the Virginia coastline still gets a good battering every few years, so I don’t expect the offshore turbines to last long.

None of this matters to the Virginia legislators, who left the SCC no choice other than to grant a rate rise to pay for this white elephant.

The only people who can fix this mess are Virginia voters, who have one chance this November to vote for new legislators who will stop this politically imposed power bill blowout. Of course November will not be soon enough to avoid all the electricity bill surcharges – Dominion have already said they will charge $3.7 billion if the project is cancelled.

Gordon A. Dressler
August 22, 2022 6:13 pm

In other words, Dominion Energy has told electricity consumers in the state of Virginia that “It’s heads I win, tails you lose.”

Reply
Pillage Idiot
August 22, 2022 6:13 pm

I sure wish that I could charge $3.7 billion for delivering nothing!

I could probably achieve that level of productivity several times a year.

Reply
Tom Halla
August 22, 2022 6:13 pm

This looks like a boondoggle by the previous Democrat governor and his policies.

Reply
Nick Stokes
August 22, 2022 6:29 pm

So Dominion Energy wants to build the project, the legislature wants it, but the SCC has worries about the viability, and is full of helpful advice. Dominion are the people with money at stake and who actually think it is necessary for their business. Here is what they said:

“”Our customers expect reliable, affordable energy, and offshore wind is key for delivering on that mission. We are very pleased that the commission has approved this important project that will benefit our customers. We are reviewing the specifics of the order, particularly the performance requirement,” said Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy Chair, President and CEO.

CVOW represents a clean-energy investment of approximately $9.8 billion, and as the largest project of its kind in the United States, CVOW is good for energy diversity, the environment and Virginia’s economy.

As a renewable energy resource, offshore wind turbines have no fuel costs, which is especially beneficial considering the recent rise in fuel costs across the country. The project is expected to save Virginia customers more than $3 billion during its first 10 years in operation. However, if these ongoing commodity market pressure trends continue, those savings could total up to nearly $6 billion – almost double the savings.”

RickWill
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 22, 2022 6:49 pm

As a renewable energy resource, offshore wind turbines have no fuel costs, 

This is where the fantasy begins.

It takes a massive amount of fossil fuel to manufacture, transport, erect and then maintain wind turbines in the ocean.

In sum, the wind farm and the associated hardware will use more fossil fuel energy before it is built then it can produce in its lifetime. They are simply unsustainable crap.

The thing about all this is that reality is a tough master. The sad thing is that the proponents walk away unscathed.

Mr.
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 22, 2022 6:51 pm

Our customers expect reliable, affordable energy,

So why the fvck are they proposing a WIND FARM????

MARTIN BRUMBY
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 22, 2022 6:58 pm

“those savings could total up to nearly $6 billion – almost double the savings.”

Magical thinking at its finest.

And from where is the electricity coming, when the wind doesn’t blow – or blows too hard?

And, when the damage has been done and the money wasted (as it WILL! Nevr mind “could”), will you be admitting your guilt, Nick?

Oh!
I thought not!

