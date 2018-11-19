The Frightful Cost of Virginia Offshore Wind

By Steve Goreham
On November 6, Virginia’s State Corporation Commission (SCC) regulatory agency approved a project to construct wind turbines near Virginia Beach. The plan calls for construction of turbines 27 miles off the coast, to begin operation by the end of 2020. Virginia electricity rate-payers will pay the exorbitant costs of this project.
The project, named Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW), will be the first offshore wind project in the mid-Atlantic. Dominion Energy and Orsted A/S of Denmark will erect two 6-megawatt wind turbines supplied by Siemens Gamesa of Spain. The estimated project cost is a staggering $300 million, to be paid for in the electricity bills of Virginia businesses and households.
According to the Wind Technologies Market Report, US wind turbine market prices in 2016 were just under $1,000 per kilowatt, or about $6 million for a 6-megawatt turbine. Virginia will pay 25 times the US market price for the CVOW turbines.
The wholesale price for electricity in Virginia is about 3 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh). This is the price received by coal, natural gas, or nuclear generating facilities. The electricity produced from the two offshore turbines will receive 78 cents per kWh, or a staggering 26 times the wholesale price.
The SCC acknowledged that the project was not the result of competitive bidding, and that the project was not needed to improve power system reliability or capacity reserve margin. They also concluded “…it appears unlikely that the cost of offshore wind facilities will become competitive with solar or onshore wind options in the foreseeable future.” Virginia electricity rate payers will also pay for any project cost overruns.
Why would the State Corporation Commission approve such an expensive project? The SCC pointed out that on six separate occasions, the Virginia General Assembly declared that offshore wind was “in the public interest.” Governor Ralph Northam said the project would harness Virginia’s “offshore wind energy resource and the many important economic benefits that this industry will bring to our Commonwealth.”
What is it about green energy that induces government officials to pay far above market prices? It is doubtful that governor Northam or Virginia Assembly members would pay 25 times the market price for food, clothing, or housing. But they are quick to approve a project that will soak Virginia electricity rate payers.
Beyond the project cost, Virginians should be concerned that these wind turbines will likely not survive to the end of their projected 25-year life. The CVOW project is the southernmost proposed wind project along the Atlantic Coast and the site of periodic hurricane activity.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 34 hurricanes have been recorded within 100 miles of the project site within the last 150 years. Five of these storms were Category 3 hurricanes, including Hurricane Bob in 1991 and Hurricane Emily in 1993. A hurricane passes through the area about every five years.
Project specifications call for the CVOW wind turbines to survive sustained winds of 112 miles per hour (50 meters per second). The turbines are also designed to survive waves of 51 feet (15.6 meters) in height.
But it’s doubtful that these turbines will survive either the wind or waves of a major storm. According to the National Hurricane Center, Category 3 hurricanes exhibit sustained winds of 111 to 129 mph, stronger than the design limits. Category 1 hurricanes typically drive waves much higher than 50 feet. Hurricane Florence measured Category 1 wind speeds when it crossed the coast at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 14. But just two days before, wave heights of 83 feet were recorded on the northeast side of Florence.
Who speaks for the electricity rate payers of Virginia? It’s certainly not Governor Northam, the General Assembly, or Dominion Energy. Long after government officials leave office, Virginia citizens will be on the hook for an expensive offshore wind system that is unlikely to survive the turbulent weather of the Atlantic Ocean.
Originally published in The Western Journal., republished here at the request of the author. Steve Goreham is a speaker on the environment, business, and public policy and author of the book Outside the Green Box: Rethinking Sustainable Development.
31 thoughts on “The Frightful Cost of Virginia Offshore Wind”
I can’t help but wonder how many relatives of the governor are going to make money off of these contracts.
That’s why they need to vote out the politicians who pushed this through.
‘… vote out the politicians who pushed this through.”
They’re called Democrats. Voting for today’s Democrats is very much like voting for an army of Rats with fleas and disease to come descend on your home and family, simply because they seemed so cute and lovable in the movie Ratatouille.
Why hully gee! Only 26 times as high as wholesale for unreliable power? Green rent seeking at it’s finest!
Steve,
Are the calculations of price-per-KW (para 3) based on nameplate values or the more realistic capacity factor values from actual wind velocity/duration measurements at the proposed installed site?
The implications are obvious.
Nameplate. You have to look into the details to find what they actually plan to get (capacity/on stream). It’s like putting up a megawatt solar system and discovering they expect 4.8 mWh instead of 24 mWh, or 20% of nameplate.
Why doesn’t someone sue them to tie this up in the courts, perhaps even to challenge the IPCC’s fake science as it justified the ‘greater good’ rationalization?
Virginia a collection of blue state stupids deserves the hosing this asinine project is going to put on them…🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Offshore Wind Turbines are ideal for the purposes of sadists and masochists. The sadists enjoy inflicting the pain of paying for this risky extravagance on tariff payers and some wealthy masochistic tariff payers enjoy feeling the financial pain of paying their bills to assuage their conscience burdened by environmental sins. In the future, the rusting ruins of these curiosities will provide picturesque attractions for tourists and mussels.
Someone has to calculate how much coal has to be consumed to create those wind towers. Add those emissions to the cost of electricity and it is going to be a Very Long Payback.
As a resident of Virginia, I certainly appreciate the opportunity to pay increasingly higher electricity rates to support wind and solar boondoggles.
Saaay… Aren’t you that guy in Animal House that was getting whacks and kept saying, “Thank you, sir! May I have another?”
Thought I recognized you.
You forgot the “sarc” tag ? …I hope…..
Bob
Well, you already know what part of your future will look like (REAL high power bills).
Here’s another peek at the future: this summer I drove thru Colorado corn fields right after a “nature event” (hail storm) and saw fields of stalks – no leaves, no corn, just stalks.
Sometime over the next 25 years, I expect to see somewhat the same with windmills….
Amazing what corrupt politicians and willfully ignorant voters can accomplish!
Many of the voters are dead, fictional or repeat customers. Another large segment of the voters are considered “under privileged” and are entitled to significant utility subsidies, so the Normals will not only have to pay much higher prices for their power, but will also see Community Service rate hikes too so that the low-income residents can keep their big screen TVs running.
I suspect even Virginian’s aren’t stupid enough to pay for this hot steaming mess all by themselves. I’m guessing the ole’ Federal taxpayer gets dragged into this FUBAR project.
Of course, on the positive side and given what frequently happens to windmills on land, we will now be able to combine whale & windmill-burning watching from the same boat.
Thank you for this article.
I hope the virtue-signalling imbeciles making the decisions in my country read this.
I am worried that they will get only the MSM spin and want to copy, as my poor country is wont to do.
The virtue-signalling imbeciles in Australia wouldn’t read a blog, nor would they understand the problem if they did. They are fully committed to be the best imbeciles that Australia can produce. And they are doing a bang-up job at it too. Ever since Julia Gillard hit the scenes, we’ve gone from an OK government, to one of utter stupid on steroids backward brained dead-head ignoramus idiots (and I’m being polite).
Is the 3 cents per kwh figure you cite correct. In Washington we have a lot of hydroelectric plants built years ago, and we pay about 12 cents. Still an awfully big difference from the wind farm you are discussing.
Don,
3 cents per kWh is the wholesale price, the price that generators get. The retail price, which is paid by homeowners, is about 12 cents per kWh
Its not the governor, its indeed the Virginia voter and rate payer who is responsible for bringing this on themselves. Talk about ” values”. They couldnt vote for Trump because he said some vulgar things and was plain spoken, nevermind that he’ s putting Americans back to work, cutting their taxes, standing up to international economic cheaters, bullies and terrorists, repatriating industries, chopping government fat, rebuilding the military, thwarting Anti-American destructive Champagne Soshulist’s plans and recovering sovereignty. No they like sweet talking тоталiтагуаиs who whose plans for ordinary citizens is serfdom.
BTW, I’m not even American. Just a thankful neighbor who knows that any hope for avoiding a new Dark Age, far worse than its namesake 1400yrs ago, lies in the success of this ill-spoken but presceint, determined President Trump. Hey, I’m from the politest country in the world but I can tell gold from the fool’s variety.
Just because they think it is free. When the wind blows, it isnt even free then, because you have to shut down the backup.
If we are fortunate, shortly after they are installed, fully paid for, and as functional as they will ever get, a hurricane will wipe them off the map. Poetic justice that would be and an object lesson. We need object lessons.
Proudly, if the Virginians then go out there and set them up again after the hurricane, Im goibg to open up a branch office of something there to see if I can sell some fool’s gold.
Is someone insuring this project? If not, I guess the citizens get hosed again.
Its not the governor, its indeed the Virginia voter and rate payer who is responsible for bringing this on themselves.
Hear, Hear.
Residents of Virginia certainly appreciate the opportunity to pay increasingly higher electricity rates to support wind and solar boondoggles.
This demonstration project was approved by the State Corporation Commission because the VA state legislature resolved it was in the state’s interest to fund the Offshore Wind project, regardless of its inane economics. I find its timing in relation to Jeff Bezos/ Amazon’s decision to site HQ2 in Crystal City, an office-shopping complex in Arlington, VA, right across the Potomac R from Trump’s WH is a bit more than coincidental. Sort of a double FU to DT.
In addition to the frequency of hurricanes mentioned in the article, and their catastrophic damage potential, there is this:
“The Graveyard of the Atlantic.
“From the Outer Banks of North Carolina north to the southern entrance of Chesapeake Bay off the Virginia coastline, two forces collide to create stormy, dangerous seas on a regular basis. One of those forces is the Labrador Current, which is an arctic stream of icy water that originates off the coast of Greenland. The other is the Gulf Stream, which contains warm waters from the Caribbean.
“When these two forces collide in the Atlantic Ocean near the Outer Banks of North Carolina, rough seas and dense fog are usually the result. Some of the areas known for dangerous seas include Cape Hatteras, Cape Fear, and Diamond Shoals.
“In addition to severe weather, these areas also have strong currents that can cause sandbars to shift and thus make it hard to navigate. It is believed that Blackbeard the Pirate used these factors to his advantage to keep from being captured. There is no doubt that this section of the Atlantic Ocean is extremely dangerous. The ocean floor in this area contains the relics of thousands of ships.
“So many shipwrecks occurred that the government eventually required that lifesaving stations be built every seven miles along the coast of the Outer Banks. These stations and their personnel would later become the United States Coast Guard.”
(source of the above quoted text: https://wonderopolis.org/wonder/where-is-the-graveyard-of-the-atlantic )
Virginia Beach is basically at the northern end of the Outer Banks. Sounds like a pretty good place to locate an offshore wind turbine farm, doesn’t it? Imagine: massive cargo ships heading into/out of nearby Chesapeake Bay having to navigate around large fixed structures 27 miles away from shore in dense fog or in heavy storms . . . yeah, right . . . better have triple-redundant GPS, emergency electrical power, main propulsion and steering systems.
It is worth noting that this is a pilot facility/demonstrator involving only two turbines.
That isn’t going to provide very meaningful information about the costs of a large scale deployment with economies of scale.