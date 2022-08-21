Climate Economics

Rice University Prof: Biden’s $433 Billion Incentives for Clean Energy aren’t Enough

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

Does anyone even pretend anymore that Biden’s “Inflation Reduction Act” has anything to do with inflation?

Big new incentives for clean energy aren’t enough – the Inflation Reduction Act was just the first step, now the hard work begins

Published: August 19, 2022 5.31pm AEST
Daniel Cohan
Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Rice University

The new Inflation Reduction Act is stuffed with subsidies for everything from electric vehicles to heat pumps, and incentives for just about every form of clean energy. But pouring money into technology is just one step toward solving the climate change problem.

Wind and solar farms won’t be built without enough power lines to connect their electricity to customers. Captured carbon and clean hydrogen won’t get far without pipelines. Too few contractors are trained to install heat pumps. And EV buyers will think twice if there aren’t enough charging stations.

In my new book about climate solutions, I discuss these and other obstacles standing in the way of a clean energy transition. Surmounting them is the next step as the country figures out how to turn the goals of the most ambitious climate legislation Congress has ever passed into reality.

For infrastructure, tax credits for electric cars will do little good without enough publicly available chargers. The U.S. has around 145,000 gas stations, but only about 6,500 fast-charging stations that can power up a battery quickly for a driver on the go.

Over 1,300 gigawatts of wind, solar and battery projects – several times the existing capacity – are already waiting to be built, but they’ve been delayed for years by a lack of grid connections and backlogged approval processes by regional grid operators.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress last year provides some funding for chargers, power lines and pipelines, but nowhere near enough. For example, it sets aside only a few billion dollars for high-voltage power lines, a tiny share of the hundreds of billions of dollars needed to chart a path toward net-zero emissions. Its $7.5 billion for chargers is just a third of what electric car advocates project will be needed.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/big-new-incentives-for-clean-energy-arent-enough-the-inflation-reduction-act-was-just-the-first-step-now-the-hard-work-begins-188693

$21 billion for electric chargers (3 x $7.5 billion) + whatever the maintenance costs, hundreds of billions of dollars for high voltage power lines and other ancillaries in addition to the $433 billion Biden has already allocated in his “inflation reduction act”.

I doubt a mere trillion dollars would be the final green demand for money. These costs will be passed on to consumers, either via taxes or direct charges.

RickWill
August 21, 2022 10:25 pm

but they’ve been delayed for years by a lack of grid connections and backlogged approval processes by regional grid operators.

Despicable grid operators just delaying the green nirvana OR reducing the risk of blackouts – I wonder.

Australian consumers are paying for 8 different stability services and there are other payments for market directions, demand management and emergency back-up as well as some for a battery subsidy coming and huge increase in transmission costs to pay for all the new lines. NONE of these were planned before the intermittency problems started to show up. They are NEVER factored into the cost of intermittent generators.
https://aemo.com.au/-/media/files/electricity/nem/security_and_reliability/ancillary_services/guide-to-ancillary-services-in-the-national-electricity-market.pdf

There are so many clueless idiots now involved in setting grid power policy that it is a thorough mess. Basically the UN is dictating what hangs off an electricity grid without any understanding of how a grid works.

Terry
August 21, 2022 10:42 pm

It’s good on one hand to finally see activists lay out the staggering costs of nirvana. Now we’ll see how folks react to the immense destruction of their standard of living.

lynn
August 21, 2022 10:53 pm

“Does anyone even pretend anymore that Biden’s “Inflation Reduction Act” has anything to do with inflation?”

What a bunch of elitists ! This is all about building a utopia. If a few people get hurt on the way, oh well. If a lot of people get hurt, too bad.

H B
August 21, 2022 11:00 pm

$443 billion would buy a lot of nuclear plants

Steve Richards
August 21, 2022 11:06 pm

Odd that when someone comes up with a brilliant idea such as electric cars, subsidies are needed to help buy them and lots of taxpayers money is needed to install chargers!

If these things were so good, so wanted, why do they need subsidies?

lynn
August 21, 2022 11:13 pm

Earlier, Werner Luginbuhl, the head of Switzerland’s electricity regulator ElCom, complained that electricity was being used “completely thoughtlessly,” and urged citizens to stock up on candles and firewood due to possible power outages in the country this winter.”

My friend said “Western civilization was nice while it lasted.”.

Redge
August 21, 2022 11:25 pm

Does anyone even pretend anymore that Biden’s “Inflation Reduction Act” has anything to do with inflation?

Eric,

You’re completely wrong on this one. This has everything to do with inflation reduction.

Inflation is the amount of money in the pockets of the elite, whilst reduction is the amount of money in the pockets of the sheeple.

In other news, the UK People could be paid for not using electric appliances during peak hours

A strained supply of energy could put pressure on the National Grid. While the government has suggested rolling blackouts are unlikely, reducing usage at peak times will make outages less likely.

Nothing to do with unreliables of course, it’s all about saving money.

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Redge
August 21, 2022 11:29 pm

Nothing to do with importing 8 million more people while reducing despatcheable power…

Redge
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
August 21, 2022 11:34 pm

I think it’s more to do with successive incompetent governments over the last 40 years kowtowing to the green blob

