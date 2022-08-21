Commentary

Climate Friendly Prisons

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
13 Comments

HT/Willie Soon

From the Daily Mail

A zero-emissions ‘smart prison’ powered by solar energy that gives prisoners tablets and laptops in their cells is set to open in 2025. 

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-11106903/Government-announces-UKs-net-zero-smart-prison.html

But use of networked devices will be restricted to a prison-wide intranet.

These tablets and laptops in cells are connected to a secure prison intranet, but have no wider internet access.

‘This means that prisoners can access information about the prison they are in,’ a Prisoners’ Education Trust spokesperson told MailOnline. 

‘For instance, they can book an appointment with the prison doctor, or apply to have library books, or see how much credit they have to make a phone call to their family.

‘They can also read information that will help with their resettlement, such as advice on looking for a house or a job.’ 

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-11106903/Government-announces-UKs-net-zero-smart-prison.html

Fun.

‘You can’t allow prisoners to access the internet or go on social media. So providing technology to prisoners is challenging, but it can be done safely and securely if the tech platform is strong and there’s good management.

‘Devices need to be permanently internet-disabled and designed for education and preparing prisoners for work. They also need to be monitored.

‘Our research shows the public are in favour of educating prisoners and want them to find work. In today’s world this will mean using technology.’ 

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-11106903/Government-announces-UKs-net-zero-smart-prison.html

It’s a long, detailed article about prison architecture and technology, and energy, and net zero, and heat pumps.

Net zero emissions means any carbon emissions from the UK would be balanced by schemes to offset an equivalent amount of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. 

Its all-electric design, solar panels, heat pumps and more efficient lighting systems will all help reduce energy demand, eliminating the use for gas boilers.

During construction, 40,000 tonnes of carbon will be prevented by using recycled concrete and steel.

Electric vehicle charging points are also expected to be built around the prison car park for staff and visitors. 

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-11106903/Government-announces-UKs-net-zero-smart-prison.html

Gut feeling: extremely costly feeding trough for ideologically motivated consultants. Checks off all the boxes.

Getting all the parts to work together will likely be a story of ongoing cost over runs, delays, and hand-wringing.

Vuk
August 21, 2022 2:30 pm

Climate Friendly Prisons for climate hating pseudo-scientists.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Vuk
Scissor
Reply to  Vuk
August 21, 2022 2:42 pm

Sounds like California.

Richard Page
Reply to  Vuk
August 21, 2022 3:02 pm

Be somewhere to put the XR members.

Bob
August 21, 2022 2:41 pm

Virtue signaling pure and simple. This will be a terrible waste of money, it may all work in the end but that will be because it is run like all the other prisons with conventional energy sources. These people need to quit wasting taxpayer’s money.

Rud Istvan
August 21, 2022 2:45 pm

Some quick research and a little arithmetic. This ‘net zero’ new prison is said to be very similar to the just opened in 2022 HMP Five Wells. It holds 1700 class C prisoners and cost £253 million. The newly contracted Net Zero prison is projected to cost £400 million (ignoring likely cost overruns). Delta £147 million to achieve net zero for ~1700 prisoners. That is £86471 more per head.

Now the population of the UK is 67.2 million. So on this purposefully planned and already contracted official government comparison, achieving UK net zero will ‘only’ cost about £5.8 trillion. That might be a bit of a problem, since the UK GDP is only £2.2 trillion. Another way to show UK cannot ever get to net zero from here.

Or, ignoring the £ and just noting some physical limitations:

  1. No feasible storage exists for net zero renewable intermittency at UK grid scale.
  2. The UK grid buildout to support net zero is infeasible just in terms of transmission corridors and distribution substations, forget cost.
  3. The minerals (lithium, cobalt, rare earths, copper) to support just UK net zero do not exist globally.

Reality will eventually hit UK net zero aspirations VERY hard. Hopefully sooner rather than later.

AndyHce
Reply to  Rud Istvan
August 21, 2022 3:30 pm

Most prisons have no heavy industry and little transportation. Of course much non-prison industry has already been exported but I don’t think that cost estimate is very realistic applied to the ‘general population’.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  AndyHce
August 21, 2022 3:33 pm

Agree completely. Maybe I should have placed a /s after my arithmetic. Thought it obvious enough given the following paragraph.

Derg
August 21, 2022 3:06 pm

I am not the first to write this but has anyone noticed how prisons and schools are becoming similar?

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Derg
August 21, 2022 3:29 pm

Locked doors, armed guards, forced indoctrination… Derg, you are on to something. One big difference. Parents send kids to public schools voluntarily. We send convicts to prison involuntarily.

niceguy
August 21, 2022 3:27 pm

Remember, the voting machines have no Internet.
It implies that:
They can’t be hacked.

They are not connected.
Well, the have a modem.
They have a console.
And a RAT (remote control).
But the USER manual says you must turn those off.
Follow Sidney Powell

Michael ElliottMichael Elliott
Reply to  niceguy
August 21, 2022 3:56 pm

Will the prisons be disconnected from the national grid, so that water, sewage energy etc are all supplied by internal windmills & solar.

If so let it be a Test for what the Renewables can really do..

Michael VK5ELL

Kalsel3294
August 21, 2022 3:52 pm

“During construction, 40,000 tonnes of carbon will be prevented by using recycled concrete and steel.” This is meaningless, is it carbon or CO2 they are claiming to save. In any event it is meaningless without knowing the total amount with and without the claimed “saving”.
Like most things the greatest saving is by doing nothing, what carbon credits could be claimed by cancelling the construction?

Sandwood
August 21, 2022 3:59 pm

Love the EV Chargers….for a “not-so-far” getaway!

