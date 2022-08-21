Some quick research and a little arithmetic. This ‘net zero’ new prison is said to be very similar to the just opened in 2022 HMP Five Wells. It holds 1700 class C prisoners and cost £253 million. The newly contracted Net Zero prison is projected to cost £400 million (ignoring likely cost overruns). Delta £147 million to achieve net zero for ~1700 prisoners. That is £86471 more per head.
Now the population of the UK is 67.2 million. So on this purposefully planned and already contracted official government comparison, achieving UK net zero will ‘only’ cost about £5.8 trillion. That might be a bit of a problem, since the UK GDP is only £2.2 trillion. Another way to show UK cannot ever get to net zero from here.
Or, ignoring the £ and just noting some physical limitations:
- No feasible storage exists for net zero renewable intermittency at UK grid scale.
- The UK grid buildout to support net zero is infeasible just in terms of transmission corridors and distribution substations, forget cost.
- The minerals (lithium, cobalt, rare earths, copper) to support just UK net zero do not exist globally.
Reality will eventually hit UK net zero aspirations VERY hard. Hopefully sooner rather than later.
“During construction, 40,000 tonnes of carbon will be prevented by using recycled concrete and steel.” This is meaningless, is it carbon or CO2 they are claiming to save. In any event it is meaningless without knowing the total amount with and without the claimed “saving”.
Like most things the greatest saving is by doing nothing, what carbon credits could be claimed by cancelling the construction?
Climate Friendly Prisons
HT/Willie Soon
From the Daily Mail
Fun.
It’s a long, detailed article about prison architecture and technology, and energy, and net zero, and heat pumps.
Gut feeling: extremely costly feeding trough for ideologically motivated consultants. Checks off all the boxes.
Getting all the parts to work together will likely be a story of ongoing cost over runs, delays, and hand-wringing.
