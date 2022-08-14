Alarmism

Claim: Antarctica’s Ice Shelves Could be Melting Faster Than We thought

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
17 Comments

[First paragraph abridged -cr:

A new model… suggests that… may be… could eventually… sea level rise.]

An Antarctic ice shelf on a sunny day
IMAGE: PRIOR TO DEVELOPING THIS MODEL, THE TEAM HAS TRAVELED TO ANTARCTICA TO MAKE MEASUREMENTS OF TEMPERATURE AND SALINITY OF THE WATER AND ICE. THEIR NEW MODEL SHOWS THAT AN OFTEN-OVERLOOKED NARROW OCEAN CURRENT ALONG THE ANTARCTIC COAST CAN PLAY A LARGE ROLE IN HOW HEAT GETS TRAPPED BENEATH THE ICE SHELVES, MELTING THEM FROM BELOW. view more 
CREDIT: COURTESY OF ANDY THOMPSON

A new model developed by Caltech and JPL researchers suggests that Antarctica’s ice shelves may be melting at an accelerated rate, which could eventually contribute to more rapid sea level rise. The model accounts for an often-overlooked narrow ocean current along the Antarctic coast and simulates how rapidly flowing freshwater, melted from the ice shelves, can trap dense warm ocean water at the base of the ice, causing it to warm and melt even more.

The study was conducted in the laboratory of Andy Thompson, professor of environmental science and engineering, and appears in the journal Science Advances on August 12.

Ice shelves are outcroppings of the Antarctic ice sheet, found where the ice juts out from land and floats on top of the ocean. The shelves, which are each several hundred meters thick, act as a protective buffer for the mainland ice, keeping the whole ice sheet from flowing into the ocean (which would dramatically raise global sea levels). However, a warming atmosphere and warming oceans caused by climate change are increasing the speed at which these ice shelves are melting, threatening their ability to hold back the flow of the ice sheet into the ocean.  

“If this mechanism that we’ve been studying is active in the real world, it may mean that ice shelf melt rates are 20 to 40 percent higher than the predictions in global climate models, which typically cannot simulate these strong currents near the Antarctic coast,” Thompson says.

In this study, led by senior research scientist Mar Flexas, the researchers focused on one area of Antarctica: the West Antarctic Peninsula (WAP). Antarctica is roughly shaped like a disk, except where the WAP protrudes out of the high polar latitudes and into lower, warmer latitudes. It is here that Antarctica sees the most dramatic changes due to climate change. The team has previously deployed autonomous vehicles in this region, and scientists have used data from instrumented elephant seals to measure temperature and salinity in the water and ice. 

The team’s model takes into account the narrow Antarctic Coastal Current that runs counterclockwise around the entire Antarctic continent, a current which many climate models do not include because it is so small. 

“Large global climate models don’t include this coastal current, because it’s very narrow—only about 20 kilometers wide, while most climate models only capture currents that are 100 kilometers across or larger,” Flexas explains. “So, there is a potential for those models to not represent future melt rates very accurately.”

The model illustrates how freshwater that melts from ice at the WAP is carried by the coastal current and transported around the continent. The less-dense freshwater moves along quickly near the surface of the ocean and traps relatively warm ocean saltwater against the underside of the ice shelves. This then causes the ice shelves to melt from below. In this way, increased meltwater at the WAP can propagate climate warming via the Coastal Current, which in turn can also escalate melting even at West Antarctic ice shelves thousands of kilometers away from the peninsula. This remote warming mechanism may be part of the reason that the loss of volume from West Antarctic ice shelves has accelerated in recent decades.

“There are aspects of the climate system that we are still discovering,” Thompson says. “As we’ve made progress in our ability to model interactions between the ocean, ice shelves, and atmosphere, we’re able to make more accurate predictions with better constraints on uncertainty. We may need to revisit some of the predictions of sea level rise in the next decades or century—that’s work that we’ll do going forward.”

The paper is titled “Antarctic Peninsula warming triggers enhanced basal melt rates throughout West Antarctica.” In addition to Flexas and Thompson, additional coauthors are Michael Schodlok and Hong Zhang of JPL, and Kevin Speer of Florida State University. Funding was provided by the National Science Foundation, the NASA Physical Oceanography program and Cryospheric Sciences program, NASA’s Internal Research and Technology Development program (Earth 2050 project), JPL, and Caltech. Caltech manages JPL for NASA.

JOURNAL

Science Advances

DOI

10.1126/sciadv.abj9134 

ARTICLE TITLE

Antarctic Peninsula warming triggers enhanced basal melt rates throughout West Antarctica

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

12-Aug-2022

1 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
17 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
ResourceGuy
August 14, 2022 2:03 pm

It’s the attack of the “could be” and “we thought” again. The less informed are the target-again.

2
Reply
Aden
August 14, 2022 2:11 pm

Actual Temperature change = natural change + man made change + error in measurements.

Errors in measurement are zero I’m told.

So where’s the graph of natural change?

For some reason the believers won’t tell me.

2
Reply
Loydo
Reply to  Aden
August 14, 2022 2:34 pm

“I’m told… won’t tell me”

Get off your lazy, dogmatic arse and find out for yourself instead gulping down the deceptive bullshit served up to you on this website.

Here is something you can continue to ignore because you can’t be bothered attempting to refute it.

comment image

-5
Reply
Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  Loydo
August 14, 2022 2:46 pm

You are too stupid to realize that your unlinked unlabeled chart doesn’t show temperature values for Antarctica which means you made a fool of yourself without knowing it.

1
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Sunsettommy
August 14, 2022 2:58 pm

The more unhinged the comment, the more their doubt about their faith begins to surface.

Ultimately, they will turn their disenchantment, anger and violence on the ones who misled and betrayed them.

“Animal Farm” comes to mind.

0
Reply
Joe Gordon
Reply to  Loydo
August 14, 2022 2:53 pm

Ahh. A Wikipedia chart where the “observed” temperature in the 1970s is higher than the “observed” temperature in the 1930s and it somehow divines that “natural” drivers are pretty much zero over the last two centuries, except when needed in the recent past to cover what otherwise would require an uncomfortable discussion about computer models.

Maybe it’s you that needs to get off your peer-reviewed dogmatic arse. No one needs to address random charts on Wikipedia – their editors would fit in quite well with the religion editors on CNN or the BBC.

Wikipedia… sheesh. Next time it’ll be lost scrolls from the Vatican library.

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
Reply to  Loydo
August 14, 2022 2:54 pm

If human emissions helped drive that you ought to be thankful, the Little Ice Age was next to the coldest period in the past eight thousand years.

Last edited 4 minutes ago by Chris Hanley
0
Reply
rah
August 14, 2022 2:12 pm

One more in the never ending stream of “it’s worse than we thought” claims. Meanwhile nobody is writing about the end of what was declared to be a “perm-drought” in the SW US or the increasing SMB of the Greenland ice sheet or the fact that Global ACE has been running below average for several years running, etc, etc, etc.

1
Reply
Steve Case
August 14, 2022 2:14 pm

Antarctica’s Ice Shelves Could be Melting Faster Than We thought
___________________________________________________________
 
Antarctica is well below freezing nearly everywhere, nearly all of the time. It can’t melt. Surface melting during the few short weeks during the summer doesn’t amount to a hill of beans. Any measurable loss or gain of ice is a function of how much snow fell years, decades, centuries or millennia ago, and how much of that is now calving as icebergs into the sea. Temperature and carbon dioxide don’t have anything to do with it.

Last edited 42 minutes ago by Steve Case
1
Reply
Loydo
Reply to  Steve Case
August 14, 2022 2:40 pm

Ther not talking about surface melt of ice sheets, but ice shelves melting from below.

0
Reply
gbaikie
August 14, 2022 2:19 pm

“A new model developed by Caltech and JPL researchers suggests that Antarctica’s ice shelves may be melting at an accelerated rate, which could eventually contribute to more rapid sea level rise. The model accounts for an often-overlooked narrow ocean current along the Antarctic coast and simulates how rapidly flowing freshwater, melted from the ice shelves, can trap dense warm ocean water at the base of the ice, causing it to warm and melt even more.”

If we have global warming, there will higher water vapor, and will rain more, and cause lower sea level.

It doesn’t appear we are having any global warming at the moment.
We are living in Ice Age which has been going on for 33.9 million years and last
couple million year has been the coldest time of this Ice Age.

A proof {though there endless other evidence] that we in coldest time is the large amount
of desert areas on Earth.
Or the warmest time in the Holocene was when the Sahara Desert, wasn’t a desert, but instead was mostly grasslands. Which would require a lot rainfall and would add so much water to this vast region, it would lower sea levels.

0
Reply
Shytot
August 14, 2022 2:25 pm

Once again – the models are worse than we thought and the science is non-existent!

0
Reply
Loydo
Reply to  Shytot
August 14, 2022 2:54 pm

If you came here looking for it, thats true. Plenty of science elsewhere though, unless you’re assiduously ignoring it of course.

comment image

comment image

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-018-0179-y

0
Reply
MarkW
August 14, 2022 2:35 pm

They can’t find any data to support the belief that ice melt is accelerating, so they write a model that proves it is happening. Who needs data, models are now how science is done.

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
August 14, 2022 2:38 pm

… a warming [Antarctic] atmosphere and warming [Antarctic] oceans caused by climate change are increasing the speed at which these ice shelves are melting …

Warming atmosphere and warming ocean, who needs empirical data they have their infallible models?

1
Reply
Larry
August 14, 2022 2:43 pm

“Worse than we thought” – the essential message, no matter how expressed, that boosts a climate science paper’s odds of publication.

By now, everybody beginning a career in climate science understands this – and accepts it as a rule of his-her-its new career. It is the Great Filter.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
August 14, 2022 2:46 pm

“IF this mechanism we are studying is active in the real world…”

But there is a very simple way to find out IF—which should have already done but wasn’t. Measure the observational rate of ice shelf/ocean dissolution compared to your new model. Then apply Feynman’s dictum, paraphrased: “It doesn’t matter how pretty your theory is. If it disagrees with observation, it’s wrong!”

There were already several easy ways to have done so with respect to this theoretical narrow coastal Antarctic melting current theory and model, and several places at which observations have already been made and published: Thwaites and PIG WAIS glaciers along Amundsen Embayment, both covered in essay ‘Tipping Points’ in ebook Blowing Smoke, EAIS Totten glacier (post over at Judiths), Ross Ice shelf Andrill project (covered in ‘Tipping Points’).

These people didn’t even have to go to Antarctica to observe anything. Just read the observational literature and compare to their model before posting speculative nonsense about a ‘narrow current improving on climate model resolution’.

Bigger logical picture. Sea level rise is NOT accelerating (buts it’s gonna due to a newly discovered phenomenon?) that (unfortunately for them) must have ALREADY been failing to cause acceleration. WAP is already mostly ice shelf/ice sheet free. WAP just lost a big remaining part of Larsen B as the worlds biggest iceberg, eventually smashing up against South Georgia Island just a couple of years ago—way outside the ‘newly discovered’ narrow coastal relatively fresh current.

Ridicule is now the best response. This new paper is ridiculous on its face.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism Climate Attribution

Biden falsely links Kentucky floods to ‘climate change’ – Reality Check: Floods ‘have not increased in frequency or intensity’ – White House ignores peer-reviewed studies & IPCC & data

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism coral reefs

It’s the Wrong Kind of Coral

7 days ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism coral reefs

Sorry, CNN, Great Barrier Reef Is Setting Records, Fearmongering Won’t Work

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Agriculture Alarmism

UK Environmental Activist Urges ‘Shutting Down Animal Farming Altogether’ Because ‘It’s One of The Greatest Causes of Climate Breakdown’

1 week ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Alarmism

Claim: Antarctica’s Ice Shelves Could be Melting Faster Than We thought

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
Drought

A Drought in Germany Gets the Media Overexcited

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics Energy

All-Electric Forcing in the “Inflation Reduction Act” (up to $14,000 per home)

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Coal Energy Net-Zero

Southeast Asia at Energy-Climate Crossroad

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: