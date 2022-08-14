Climate Politics Opinion

Claim: Democrats Stayed True to Climate Action Because They Resisted Offers of Money

Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

The New Yorker claims big oil money started the US partisan climate policy split. But there is a better explanation.

How Did Fighting Climate Change Become a Partisan Issue?

Twenty years ago, Senator John McCain tried to spearhead an effort. What has happened to Republicans since then?

By Elizabeth Kolbert
August 14, 2022

As a problem, climate change is as bipartisan as it gets: it will have equally devastating effects in red states as in blue. Last week, even as Kentucky’s two Republican senators—Rand Paul and the Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell—were voting against the I.R.A., rescuers in their state were searching for the victims of catastrophic floods caused by climate-change-supercharged rain. Meanwhile, most of Texas, whose two G.O.P. senators—Ted Cruz and John Cornyn—also voted against the bill, was suffering under “extreme” or “exceptional” drought.

How did caring about a drowned or desiccated future come to be a partisan issue? Perhaps the simplest answer is money. A report put out two years ago by the Senate Democrats’ Special Committee on the Climate Crisis noted, “In the 2000s, several bipartisan climate bills were circulating in the Senate.” Then, in 2010, the Supreme Court, in the Citizens United decision, ruled that corporations and wealthy donors could, effectively, pour unlimited amounts of cash into electioneering. Fossil-fuel companies quickly figured out how to funnel money through front groups, which used it to reward the industry’s friends and to punish its enemies. After Citizens United, according to the report, “bipartisan activity on comprehensive climate legislation collapsed.”

Even money, though, seems an insufficient explanation. The G.O.P.’s opposition to action on climate change has transcended crass calculation to become an article of faith. …

Read more: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2022/08/22/how-did-fighting-climate-change-become-a-partisan-issue

Money is most definitely an “insufficient explanation”, because for a long time there has been a great deal of money flowing from renewable actors to politicians, at least since President Carter installed solar panels on the White House in 1979. Supporting climate action is not exactly the political route to poverty. Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul, who allegedly has significant interests in Asian Lithium mines, is currently facing accusations of making money by leveraging his mother’s political position.

So what is the real explanation for the split between Democrats and Republicans over climate policy?

My personal favourite explanation is that Lord Monckton caused the split, by convincing Republicans that the climate movement is a Trojan Horse for communists and world government proponents. Monckton impressed the Republicans so much, they asked him to appear before the Congressional Energy and Environment Subcommittee in 2009.

Monckton was special advisor to Margaret Thatcher‘s UK Conservative Government between 1982 – 1986, and had a ringside seat during the period Thatcher raised the climate movement into an international priority, by speaking about the alleged climate threat on the world stage. Some have speculated Thatcher advanced the climate cause because she needed a political weapon to beat militant coal unions into submission, but few remember Thatcher was a qualified scientist. Thatcher’s graduate Chemistry dissertation was on X-Ray crystallography. She may have been genuinely concerned about CO2 emissions and global warming.

According to Monckton, the climate movement Thatcher championed subsequently morphed into a new home for anti-capitalists and the radical left.

The last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, showed up in the climate movement in 1993, when he founded Green Cross International, following the Rio Earth Summit in 1992.

I don’t know what influence Gorbachev had over the apparent transformation of the green movement, but as Soviet leader, Gorbachev was no friend of Capitalism. Gorbachev rejected Capitalism, even after it was obvious Deng Xiaoping’s limited but genuine Capitalist reforms were successfully reviving the Chinese Communist economy.

There are plenty of open anti-capitalists in today’s green movement.

Famous author Terry Pratchett once explained “in the bathtub of history, the truth is harder to hold than the soap, and much more difficult to find“. Any explanation of that complex time is riddled with assumptions, gaps and interpretations, including mine.

I’d love to read reader’s theories of how the split happened. I was very young when some of these events occurred, so I didn’t learn about most of these events until long after they happened. Maybe some of you were present in person when Lord Monckton presented his views to US Republicans.

Update (EW): h/t Chris Hanley – Transcript containing Lord Monckton’s presentation to Congress in 2009.

SMC
August 14, 2022 6:16 pm

We’ve had 10 years to save the Earth from Catastrophe for the past 50 years. It’s my understanding that the UN, a la Maurice Strong, brought it up as early as 1972. It’s been a socialist/communist movement for a long time.

Scissor
Reply to  SMC
August 14, 2022 6:43 pm

And Ms. Kolbert has been mistaking weather for climate and misusing statistics since at least 1999.

Tom Halla
August 14, 2022 6:19 pm

The Democrats have been very influenced by the Left since 1972, when the McGovern “reforms” removed most of the pragmatists from any real power.
Environmentalism is somewhat more plausible than Marxism, and had some support from Nixon. Laundering money through a “good cause” is an old scam, and the greens are still at it.
The amount of Federal funding going to “renewables” dwarfs any industry funding of the opposition.

Bob
August 14, 2022 6:40 pm

There are several things to consider here. First who wrote the article in the New Yorker? Elizabeth Kolbert. Is Elizabeth a concerned citizen, an innocent bystander evaluating and reporting on Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming in an effort to inform the public on the merits of each side’s arguments, pros and cons? Not on your life, she has a horse in this race and I would say is married to the global catastrophe argument. If you want balanced information presenting both sides Elizabeth should not be your source.

Second Elizabeth doesn’t even consider that there is sound, scientific and reasonable evidence most of the action Elizabeth and her side desire will do nothing to lower CO2 or lower average global temperature.

Third she should leave the money out of it. The side demanding action is outspending the other side by a wide wide margin.

This is purely an attack on those she doesn’t agree with, nothing less and nothing more. The best course of action regarding her article is to ignore it, for the trash that it is. If you choose not to ignore it it should be easy to discredit.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Bob
August 14, 2022 6:50 pm

I once learned from an old political strategist, that you win by challenging every wrong claim, otherwise you risk letting that claim stand in the minds of the audience.

Fred Hubler
Reply to  Bob
August 14, 2022 6:59 pm

If I were a climate scientist, I’d go where the real money is – government grants.

Doonman
August 14, 2022 6:45 pm

Anti capitalist leftists always claim that the “little guy” is getting screwed at the expense of the capitalists. Their idea of reform is wealth redistribution. That’s been going on for decades now, and in all cases the “little guy” remains little and keeps getting screwed. Meanwhile, the actual capitalists have made far more money than they ever have and live better than anyone else at anytime in history.

But this time, after we pass more anti-capitalist laws, it will be different.

Neville
August 14, 2022 6:48 pm

Wind and solar are a super expensive TOXIC disaster and have to be buried in landfill every 15 to 20 years.
And co2 emissions have soared since 1990 and since Paris COP in 2015.Thanks to China, India and other developing countries, just look up the data for yourselves.
BTW here’s Mark Mill’s video telling us what a super expensive TOXIC mess S & W would be for our electricity grids and our environments.
When will we WAKE UP?

Chris Hanley
August 14, 2022 6:48 pm

Lord Monckton caused the split, by convincing Republicans that the climate movement is a Trojan Horse for communists and world government proponents. Monckton impressed the Republicans so much, they asked him to appear before the Congressional Energy and Environment Subcommittee in 2009.

They may be Monckton’s views that he made known elsewhere but I can’t find any reference to communism or socialism or world government in the transcript of his level-headed presentation (down the page).

stinkerp
August 14, 2022 6:52 pm

How Did Fighting Climate Change Become a Partisan Issue?

Easy. Democrats have increasingly embraced policies that are clearly and demonstrably crazy. Republicans generally don’t. The better question is why are Democrats so quick to accept such foolishness? The same partisan divide over the myth of catastrophic man-made climate change is true in many countries. Why?

in the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily

Hitler wrote that in Mein Kampf, ironically accusing Jews of the very tactic he employed. The fact remains that a large percentage of people, especially those with poor impulse control, respond emotionally to claims made in the media. Once they’ve formed that quick and powerful emotional connection, it’s difficult to dislodge it with facts and logic that refute the claim.

