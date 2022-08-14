Drought

A Drought in Germany Gets the Media Overexcited

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
3 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

h/t Tim Scott

There is a drought in Germany, and naturally the media has gone into hyperdrive to link it to global warming:

As Europe lives through a long, hot summer, one of the continent’s major rivers is getting drier – posing major problems for the people and businesses that rely on it.

Captain Andre Kimpel casts an experienced, but worried, eye across the river Rhine, where water levels have dropped significantly in recent days.

Several ferry services in and around the town of Kaub have been forced to a standstill, but he’s still carrying people and their cars across the water to the opposite bank – for now.

“It’s no joke,” he says as he navigates the water which sparkles in the summer sunshine. “We have 1.5m [5ft] of water and our boat sits 1.20m deep. So we have 30 centimetres of water left beneath us.”

It’s not unusual for water levels to drop here but, Captain Kimpel says, it’s happening more frequently. “We used to have a lot of floods. Now we have a lot of low waters.”

On the riverbank nearby, there’s an old measuring station. Any skipper wanting to enter the Upper Rhine will refer to the official water level recorded here.

The current level hasn’t yet fallen below the lowest figure ever recorded here, in October of 2018. The measurement then was 25cm (the measurement is taken from the same reference point in the water, not the deepest point on the river bed).

It’s currently 42cm – but is forecast to fall further in the coming days.

The government agency which monitors the levels say that the current low water may just be part of a normal pattern. But, they note, such events are becoming more intense as a result of climate change and they say the situation will worsen in the second half of this century.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-62519683

This report is all over the media, and all with virtually the same wording, suggesting a carefully coordinated, manufactured story, almost certainly from one of the well funded, climate misinformation organisations.

The BBC headline is grossly misleading, as the 30cm is the water under the boat; As Captain Kempl comments, the river depth is actually 1.5m.

The river gauge measurement of 42cm at Kaub is also widely reported, but is equally misleading, as this measurement is taken near the river bank, rather than at the deepest part of the stream.

In none of the dozens of reports I have read is there any actual historical data to compare against this event, whether rainfall or water level data. We are told this is the lowest water level since 2018, as if this means anything at all. There is no evidence presented to show that this drought is in any way unprecedented, or that droughts are becoming more extreme; merely this claim that appears in most of the articles:

“HGK and other shipping companies are preparing for a “new normal” in which low water levels become more common as global warming makes droughts more severe, sapping water along the length of the Rhine from the Swiss Alps to the North Sea.

“There’s no denying climate change and the industry is adjusting to it,”

However, annual rainfall trends at Mainz, which is just upstream of Kalb, show that while recent years have been drier than the 1980s and 90s, they are no drier than the 1950s. We also see exactly the same trends with April to September rainfall:

And finally, WUWT offers an insight to some of the megadroughts in Germany in the past, notably in 1540.

There is therefore nothing to suggest that this is not just another weather event.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
tgasloli
August 14, 2022 10:14 am

Last year Germany caused a flood due to incompetent management of water levels in dams. Has anyone bothered to check if the same incompetence is responsible this year?

1
Reply
Pauleta
August 14, 2022 10:14 am

Is water usage from the river and its tributaries also accounted for? Larger population, more water required, more waste too.

2
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
August 14, 2022 10:38 am

Immigrants are flushing the toilets hundreds of times per day in amazement.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Propaganda Drought Opinion

The European Climate Megadrought – Which Happened 482 Years Ago

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Drought Paleoclimatology

New Study Finds Extreme, Severe Drought Impacting the Upper Colorado River Basin in the Second Century

2 months ago
Charles Rotter
Drought

Claim: New Drought Benchmark in Europe

3 months ago
Charles Rotter
Drought

Claim: ‘Flash droughts’ coming on faster, global study shows

4 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Drought

A Drought in Germany Gets the Media Overexcited

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics Energy

All-Electric Forcing in the “Inflation Reduction Act” (up to $14,000 per home)

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Coal Energy Net-Zero

Southeast Asia at Energy-Climate Crossroad

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Propaganda Drought Opinion

The European Climate Megadrought – Which Happened 482 Years Ago

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: